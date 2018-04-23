California Resources: Reviewing The Elk Hills Acquisition

To understand the acquisition, we've coupled the analysis with a look at the Ares JV transaction in February.

There’s something satisfying about this picture.

Like a Tetris game well played, all the pieces neatly fit into one another. Solid blocks appear right before your eyes as the ear-worm of a theme song plays incessantly in your head. We imagine that’s what California Resources’ (CRC) management team heard when Chevron presented it with the opportunity to buy out its stake in the Elk Hills.

Shortly thereafter, we know that CRC embarked on multiple negotiations to sell-this/buy-that, which culminated in a sale of certain midstream assets to fund the purchase of some venison. We’ve finally had some time to sit down and think about this transaction, and we’re largely left with the conclusion that...Yeah, this makes sense.

Look this isn’t a transformative M&A, but it’s a smart transaction, and one where if presented with the opportunity to tie-up 100% of your best asset, almost any smart company should and would do...for a fair price. So we embarked on finding out whether this was true or not.

To really understand the recent Elk Hills asset acquisition, you’d have to tie it back to the Ares JV, which monetized (i.e., sold) CRC's Elk Hills natural gas power plant and related assets. Proceeds from the Ares transaction allowed CRC to pay for the subsequent Elk Hills land acquisition.

As always, let's use some pictures to explain the basic transaction flows. Here goes:

So what do we have? Well first, on February 2018, CRC sold its power plant to Ares Management for $739M. We know the headline figure is $750M, but $3M of transaction fees coupled with $8M of restricted cash means it received the lower figure in cash. Although the transaction is technically structured as a JV, let's be honest and say that the company effectively sold the asset.

So what did they do with the $739M? Well after paying down its corporate credit card (to the tune of $297M (i.e., #2 above)), CRC was left with about $442M. CRC then took the $442M in cash (along with another $19M or so borrowed from its revolver) and paid Chevron $460M in cash for Chevron's Elk Hills property. (We'll talk about the equity exchanged in a bit, so let's put a pin in that for now.)

So normally when a company acquires something, it's natural to ask, whatcha get?

All About That Base

Acquiring Chevron's 10K acres of Elk Hills property immediately increases CRC's production and asset base. Production increases by about 13K boe/d from CRC's 2018 guidance of about 126K boe/d. In addition, proved reserves increase by 64Mmboe from a base of 618Mmboe. Thus, this:

The production increase should increase CRC's cash flows, but let's net out the Ares JV payments to see where we come out:

When the dust settles from both transactions, we figure incremental free cash flow really only increases by about $10m. Although the investor presentation states that the "[a]cquired assets will add an incremental $40MM-$50MM of cash flow/saving per year through pre-PIK period," it's important to remember that CRC under the Ares JV has agreed to pay its JV partner a 13.5% preferred distribution. Although it must pay 9% of the 13.5% in cash, it can elect to defer the remaining 4.5% for a few years (with an interest cost of 13.5%).

CRC has elected to do just that. Deferring that 4.5% is basically borrowing $33M in cash at a 13.5% interest rate, both of which have to be repaid in a few years. Thus, we've added that back to see what cash flows would really look like if they hadn't elected the deferral to level-set all the payments.

In addition, per recent investor conferences, CRC has shared that the capex to keep production flat will run approximately sub-$15M, so we’ve reduced cash flows by a conservative $15M. So ultimately, the new "adjusted" cash flow following all the machinations means CRC essentially increased cash flows by $10M. (Now we know the Street has said that they sold the midstream assets at a 7.1x multiple and bought Elk Hills at 5.1x multiple, but felt the adjustments we made above better reflects the reality of the cash flows received).

Our New Partners

Okay so you're probably thinking, great, $10M extra in additional cash plus an asset base increase of 15% (as proved reserves just increased). So that’s something right? For existing shareholders, perhaps not because remember in the two transactions, CRC issued/sold over 5.19M shares of additional common stock, thus overall share count increased by 12%.

Ares acquired 2.34M shares and Chevron received 2.85M shares as part of the Elk Hills consideration, thus existing shareholders were diluted. So although cash flows increased slightly, on a per share basis they've effectively declined (you get more cash flow, but now you have to share the entire pie with more people). From a proved reserves/per share respective, it was largely a push because even though proved reserves increased by 15%, share count again increased by 12%.

Big Picture

So, are we saying that the transaction was a bust? Not at all. To understand and appreciate this transaction, shareholders have to really step back. We come back to this picture again:

First, the additional acreage enhances the existing acreage. Moving from a patchwork of acres to one contiguous land under your complete control drives significant operational and strategic efficiencies. It enhances your ability to allocate capital when deciding which projects to fund because you no longer have to consider Chevron's interest. Savings from lower future development costs could exceed the $15M gain guided by CRC, and any incremental savings would further add to cash flow. So while on a per share basis we may not see a significant impact today, combining the disparate acreages likely enhances the overall value of the whole, and that should eventually translate to the company's shares.

We also think the real question to ask is, if all else being equal, would you trade a midstream asset (i.e., powerplant) that gives you operational efficiencies and lowers your costs for an upstream asset (i.e., land and more reserves) that gives you future upside potential? For us, that answer is yes, particularly in an inflecting oil price environment, and especially if you're investing in CRC because you believe it's torqued to climb higher.

The Street continues to value this company as an upstream producer and ignoring its midstream assets. So swapping midstream for upstream assets further highlights the valuation discrepancy and may enhance Wall Street's perception of the company; exchanging something that Wall Street currently ascribes little value (midstream assets) for something it values more (upstream reserves / production) makes sense.

Lastly, we believe CRC has hedged close to 80% of its 2018 production at $60/barrel (we anticipate CRC's counterparties will exercise their swaps). Assuming that CRC refrains from overhedging the additional Elk Hills production, free cash flow should increase by a healthy margin given the recent (and continuing) oil price inflection and the added oil production, again further gearing CRC to the upside.

So that's really the key point isn't it? In the end, this deal only makes sense if you believe oil prices will inflect and CRC can execute operationally, but we've believed in both for a while. Here's our 2018 oil thesis and a more recent Q1 update, which includes a discussion of CRC.

Ultimately, we believe the acquisition was a smart move. It was strategic, low-risk, sensible, and sets CRC up for long-term value accretion. While our 30,000 ft perspective/calculations above show that on a per-share basis, the value may not be obvious in the near-term; what's obvious is management's ability to execute well. If you believe in their ability to wring further value from the entire acreage (and we do), then this transaction will almost certainly pay dividends in the long run.

