Bluebird Bio Impresses Yet Again With Gene Therapy Platform

Recently, Bluebird Bio (BLUE) announced that it had achieved positive results for its two phase 1/2 studies treating patients with beta-thalassemia. These results were published in the New England Journal Of Medicine Publication. it was noted that a majority of the patients from both studies were able to be transfusion-free for a long period of time. Based on this announcement, and the ability for Lentiglobin gene therapy to help these patients it is bullish for the long-term. That's why I believe it is a good buy.

Phase 1/2 Data

Between both phase 1/2 studies, there were a total of 22 patients that were treated with Lentiglobin. The two studies were highly remarkable because they were able to cause a majority of the patients, 12 of 13 total with non-severe form of the disease, to become transfusion free for a median of 26 months after a single treatment. It was also noted that 9 patients with the most severe form of the disease were able to reduce their transfusions by 73% which is huge. At least 3 of the 9 patients with the severe form of the disease were able to eventually stop their transfusions as well. While this is not a complete cure for all patients, treatment with lentiglobin provided the ability to reduce the need for blood transfusions. In my opinion, this is a more favorable treatment compared to current ones. That's why I believe that this data is highly promising, and a good reason why Bluebird Bio's gene therapy technology platform can eventually be applied to other indications.

Beta-Thalassemia

The whole point of the phase 1/2 studies was to see if treatment with Letntiglobin would be able to reduce the need for the patient to be given blood transfusions for their beta-thalassemia. That's because beta-thalassemia is associated with a reduced amount of hemoglobins in the body. These iron containing proteins, hemoglobins, are responsible for transporting oxygen to cells of the body. Beta-thalassemia occurs because there is a missing gene that is responsible for the production of a protein called beta-globin. What is beta-globin? Beta globin is a subunit or one part of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is made up of four protein subunits. Two subunits are beta-globin (what occurs with beta-thalassemia) and then two subunits of alpha-globin. What occurs in beta-thalassemia is that the HBB gene is mutated and is unable to generate the beta-globin protein subunits. This leads to a reduced amount of hemoglobins in the patient's body causing the need for constant blood transfusionsto help replenish it. These studies with Lentiglobin were hoping to see that by inserting the correct gene in place, there would be a reduced need for blood transfusions for these patients. But if current therapy is available with blood transfusions, why would there be a need for patients to be treated with Bluebird Bio's Lentiglobin? That's quite simple really. Most of these patients become heavily reliant on blood transfusions. The problem is that the more blood transfusions that are done, the more iron that is deposited into their bodies. This creates an iron overload which can be damaging to the heart, liver, and hormones. In addition, there are many other issues asociated with high levels of iron in the body. The point here is that Lentiglobin offers these patients the ability to reduce the need for blood transfusions or completely eliminate them. For that reason I'm highly bullish on Bluebird Bio and its Lentiglobin therapy.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Bluebird Bio has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2017. The cash position for Bluebird Bio is very strong, because it now has enough to fund its operations until 2021. The biggest influx of cash came when it raised $569.8 million on December 15, 2017. It sold 3,243,244 shares of its common stock at $185 per share. This means that there should be no near-term risk for dilution.

Conclusion

Bluebird Bio may not have a cure yet for patients with beta thalassemia, but it most certainly is close. The fact that a majority of the patients were able to reduce or eliminate the need for blood transfusions for a median of 26 weeks is remarkable. With only one treatment of Lentiglobin these patients were blood transfusion free for a very long period of time. As I stated above, the biggest benefit of all of by eliminating blood transfusions is the ability to avoid excess iron in the body. If this therapy reaches the FDA for potential approval, I think the reduced need for blood transfusions is something that the FDA will take heavily into account. After all, the whole point of new therapies are to improve upon currently available ones. I must say that Lentiglobin does exactly what it is set out to do, and that is to reduce or eliminated the need for blood transfusions. That's why I believe that Bluebird Bio is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.