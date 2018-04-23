22 Dividend Increases: April 16-20, 2018 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

Part 1 presented dividend increases for stocks in the Energy and Financials Sectors. This is Part 2, which covers the remaining sectors.

In the last week, 22 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. I use several screens to trim the CCC list, which serves my watch list:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

This past week, 22 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own.

In Part 1, I presented dividend increases for stocks in the Energy and Financials sectors. The table below presents dividend increases announcements for the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Celanese (CE)

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, CE is a technology and specialty materials company. The company manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products in North America, Europe, and Asia. CE’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates.

On Thursday, April 19, CE increased its quarterly dividend to 54¢ per share, an increase of 17.39%. The dividend is payable May 10, with an ex-dividend date of April 27.

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

PH is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. Customers include original equipment manufacturers and end users in industries such as manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, and equipment industries. PH was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The board of directors of PH has declared a quarterly dividend of 76¢ per share. The new dividend is 15.15% above the prior dividend of 66¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 9, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 1.

American Water Works (AWK)

AWK is the largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the United States, serving residential, commercial, industrial and other customers through its subsidiaries. The company is headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey and was founded in 1886 as the American Water Works & Guarantee Company. AWK has more than 6,700 employees.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 9.64%, from 41.5¢ per share to 45.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Founded in July 1985 and headquartered in San Diego, California, QCOM designs and manufactures innovative digital wireless communications products and services based on the company's CDMA digital technology. QCOM also licenses many of its 5,700+ patents and intellectual property to wireless equipment manufacturers around the world.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share, an increase of 8.77% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 20 to shareholders of record on May 30. The ex-dividend date is May 29.

Sonoco Products (SON)

SON manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company sells its products in various markets, including paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. SON was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.13% to 41¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11.

Whirlpool (WHR)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, WHR manufactures and markets home appliances. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. WHR markets and distributes its products under various brands, including Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, and Hotpoint.

On April 17, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from $1.10 per share to $1.15 per share, an increase of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is May 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 15 to shareholders of record on May 18.

Southern (SO)

SO, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a public electric utility company. The company constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. SO was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 3.45% to 60¢ per share. All shareholders of record on May 21 will receive the new dividend on June 6.

Nielsen (NLSN)

NLSN operates as an information and measurement company. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. NLSN was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.94%, from 34¢ per share to 35¢ per share. All shareholders of record on June 6 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 20.

Hospitality Properties (HPT)

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company invests in real estate markets in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, primarily in hotel and travel centers. The company was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

On Thursday, April 19, HPT increased its quarterly dividend to 53¢ per share, an increase of 1.92%. The new dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record on April 30. The ex-dividend date will be April 27.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 0.65%, from 19.125¢ per share to 19.25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 29 to shareholders of record on May 25. The ex-dividend date is May 24.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CE, AWK, and WHR.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CE's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in CE in January 2008 would have returned 10.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AWK's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AWK in January 2009 would have returned 17.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WHR's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in WHR in January 2008 would have returned 7.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table excludes ex-dividend dates from stocks in the Energy and Financials sectors, which were covered in Part 1.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 16-30, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date A.O. Smith AOS 1.10% $65.27 25 25.50% $0.72 04/30 05/15 Saul Centers BFS 4.22% $49.24 5 7.20% $2.08 04/13 04/30 Caterpillar CAT 2.04% $153.25 24 9.60% $3.12 04/23 05/19 Celanese CE 1.93% $111.70 8 45.20% $2.16 04/30 05/10 Colgate-Palmolive CL 2.49% $67.52 55 5.40% $1.68 04/20 05/15 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 6.86% $19.24 8 12.00% $1.32 04/30 05/25 Clorox CLX 3.34% $114.88 41 5.80% $3.84 04/25 05/11 CVS Health CVS 3.07% $65.12 14 25.20% $2.00 04/23 05/03 Education Realty Trust EDR 4.87% $32.05 7 8.60% $1.56 04/30 05/15 EPR Properties EPR 8.10% $53.35 8 6.70% $4.32 04/30 05/15 Fastenal FAST 2.93% $50.49 19 11.60% $1.48 04/25 05/23 H.B. Fuller FUL 1.20% $51.88 48 12.30% $0.62 04/26 05/10 GEO Group GEO 8.77% $21.43 6 47.70% $1.88 04/20 05/03 Graco GGG 1.13% $46.91 21 9.90% $0.53 04/13 05/02 Hospitality Properties Trust HPT 8.50% $24.95 6 2.60% $2.12 04/30 05/17 Kaiser Aluminum KALU 2.08% $105.59 7 14.90% $2.20 04/26 05/15 Alliant Energy LNT 3.23% $41.54 15 7.00% $1.34 04/30 05/15 LTC Properties LTC 6.49% $35.14 8 5.00% $2.28 04/20 04/30 MSC Industrial Direct MSM 2.63% $88.06 16 11.80% $2.32 04/17 05/01 NiSource NI 3.28% $23.75 7 13.60% $0.78 04/30 05/18 National Retail Properties NNN 5.07% $37.51 28 3.60% $1.90 04/30 05/15 Northwest Natural Gas NWN 3.16% $59.80 62 1.00% $1.89 04/30 05/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 10.41% $25.36 16 8.50% $2.64 04/30 05/15 Oracle ORCL 1.64% $46.23 9 24.60% $0.76 04/17 05/01 Procter & Gamble PG 3.89% $73.80 61 4.40% $2.87 04/20 05/15 RPM International RPM 2.61% $48.95 44 7.00% $1.28 04/17 04/30 Select Income REIT SIR 10.89% $18.74 6 17.50% $2.04 04/30 05/17 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 6.51% $21.52 24 10.30% $1.40 04/30 05/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.97% $23.77 8 5.80% $1.42 04/27 05/15 WD-40 WDFC 1.64% $131.60 9 11.10% $2.16 04/20 04/30 Williams-Sonoma WSM 3.51% $48.97 13 11.80% $1.72 04/27 05/25 Foot Locker FL 3.38% $40.88 8 11.30% $1.38 04/19 05/04 Lowe's LOW 1.96% $83.62 55 20.40% $1.64 04/25 05/09 Matthews International MATW 1.47% $51.65 23 13.60% $0.76 04/30 05/14 Oxford Industries OXM 1.78% $76.25 8 13.20% $1.36 04/20 05/04 Children's Place (The) PLCE 1.58% $126.95 5 N/A $2.00 04/13 04/27 Watsco WSO 3.10% $187.35 5 13.20% $5.80 04/13 04/30 Hormel Foods HRL 2.12% $35.45 52 17.80% $0.75 04/13 05/15 McGrath Rentcorp MGRC 2.31% $58.96 26 2.10% $1.36 04/13 04/30

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, HRL, NNN, OHI, PG, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.