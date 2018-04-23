Halliburton: Watch Out For Latin America Monday

If Latin America folds and North America peaks then that could be foreboding. HAL is a hold into earnings.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Halliburton (HAL) reports Q1 earnings Monday. Analysts expect revenue of $5.75 billion and eps of $0.41. The revenue estimate implies a 3% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Has Halliburton Relied On North America For Too Long?



Halliburton, Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) are the big three oil servicing firms pursuant to North America land drilling. These companies have feasted on the white hot oil drilling activity in the region. Halliburton receives over 55% of its total revenue from North America. Last quarter Halliburton's total revenue was up 10% sequentially. North America led the way with a 14% increase, while other regions grew in the low to mid-single digits.

The U.S. rig count for the week ended April 20th was up 5 to 1013; this represented an 18% increase Y/Y. However, nothing lasts forever. Halliburton's North America exposure could become a negative if activity turns down in the region. If its revenue falls sequentially then my guess is that some of that decline could come from North America.



In Q2 2017 Halliburton's management intimated North American shale plays could tap the brakes on additional E&P. Even if drilling activity does not decline then pricing power among North America land drillers could erode. If another price war in North America ensues then those firms with the best balance sheets and strong liquidity could be best-positioned to survive. That could mean weaker firms like Weatherford (WFT) could finally get weeded out.



Latin America Could Be A Headwind

In Q4 2017 the company's revenue from Latin America was up 4% Q/Q. Schlumberger has curtailed its operations in Latin America due to state-owned PDVSA's inability to pay its bills on time; Halliburton and Weatherford have followed suit. In Q1 2018 Schlumberger's Latin America revenue declined 16% sequentially:

Starting with Latin America, revenue decreased 16% sequentially. This was due to lower hydraulic fracturing stage count in Argentina, reduced activity in Brazil as we mobilized for new offshore projects for several international operators and that our cash-based operations in Venezuela declined further.

Halliburton receives 10% of its revenue in Latin America and could also experience sharp headwinds. The company still has over $400 million of credit risk to PDVSA. Investors should brace themselves for a potential write down of some of these assets. The company has nearly $2 billion of cash on hand and generates $1 billion of quarterly EBITDA. It should be able to sustain a partial write down of some of its Venezuela assets.

If Latin America turns down then Halliburton could become more dependent upon North America for growth. If North America has peaked then that does not bode well for the company's forward earnings.

Conclusion

A sequential decline in revenue could be a signal of things to come for HAL. I rate the stock a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.