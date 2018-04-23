Thermo Fisher Scientific: A Quality Company Trading At A Quality Price

Thermo Fisher Scientific: A Life Sciences Industry Leader

One company which has benefited from the growth of the life sciences industry is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). Thermo Fisher Scientific is a relatively recent creation, coming about in 2006 as the result of a merger between Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific. However, both of these companies have a rich heritage, with Fisher Scientific getting its start in 1902 and Thermo Electron being founded in 1956.

Since joining forces, the combined company has grown into a giant within the life sciences industry. Thermo Fisher serves over 400,000 customers within the life sciences industry. Their customer base runs the gamut from biotech companies to hospitals to government agencies. The company sells this customer base everything from disposable gloves to mass spectrometers to next-generation gene sequencing services.

The distribution of these revenues is probably my favorite part of the Thermo Fisher story. Thermo Fisher sources more than half of its revenue from sales of consumable products, such as disposable gloves and laboratory reagents. This is a boon for Thermo Fisher shareholders because it means that, once acquired, customers purchasing consumable products from Thermo Fisher will likely become a recurring source of revenue. This is also true of the revenues that Thermo Fisher derives from services.

Source: Thermo Fisher 2017 Annual Report

Thermo Fisher's revenue mix also benefits from being geographically diversified. Almost half of its revenues are sourced from outside of the United States. While current trade tensions may make this a somewhat risky short- to medium- term strategy, I believe that in the long term Thermo Fisher's strong position overseas will allow it to grow earnings at a rapid rate as emerging markets develop their own pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This is particularly true of China, which already accounts for 10% of the company's revenue.

Source: Thermo Fisher 2017 Annual Report

Acquisitions Offer Promise and Peril

In addition to excellent operating margins, M&A has powered Thermo Fisher's steady growth. Over the years, Thermo Fisher has steadily gobbled up entire companies in order to broaden its product offerings and to cement its place as a leader in the life sciences market.

One of Thermo Fisher's most recent acquisitions was its $7.2 billion purchase of Patheon. This transaction added Patheon's contract drug manufacturing capabilities to Thermo Fisher's portfolio of services. Acquisitions like this one allow Thermo Fisher to expand into new niches of the life sciences and biotechnology markets, capturing more of the value chain that goes into developing new pharma and biotech products.

One potential cause for concern is the risk that Thermo Fisher is overpaying for its acquisitions. This overpayment is particularly relevant in today's overvalued bull market, which has boosted valuations of publicly-traded companies to historically high levels. Usually, companies account for this overpayment by carrying it on their balance sheets as so-called "goodwill", which is supposed to represent the intangible value of an acquired company over and above the net value of its constituent assets. As of the end of the year 2017, roughly 45% of the assets listed on Thermo Fisher's consolidated balance sheet were accounted for as "Goodwill". This may seem like a startlingly high figure, but it is important to remember that Thermo Fisher operates in an industry that is enjoying a relatively rapid rate of growth. In such circumstances, the additional revenue growth afforded by paying a certain amount of goodwill for acquisitions can be justified.

To get a sense of just how much "goodwill" is being generated by Thermo Fisher's most recent acquisitions, I have analyzed the company's breakdown of the value of each of its major acquisitions over the past two years. This information is available in the 2017 10-K filing. I have tabulated the percentage of the purchase price for each acquisition that Thermo Fisher accounts for as "goodwill" and highlighted it in red on the chart below.

As the chart illustrates, goodwill makes up a significant portion of the cost of Thermo Fisher's recent acquisitions. At the same time, raw percentages do not tell the whole story. The acquisitions with the two highest proportions of goodwill - Core Informatics and Finesse Solutions - were relatively small ($94M and $221M respectively) compared to the $7.2 billion spent on Patheon. It is also important to recognize that Core Informatics and Finesse Solutions are primarily software companies, which means they will be relatively asset-light. As such any acquisition of such companies will be accompanied by a large amount of "goodwill". Overall, I think that Thermo Fisher is paying a relatively high price for its acquisitions, but not so high that they will not be accretive to earnings, in the long run, should current revenue trends continue.

Keep an Eye on Thermo Fisher's Debt Balances

In today's low-interest rate world, it is a virtual given that any major string of corporate acquisition is likely being funded by a massive issuance of debt. Thermo Fisher is no exception to this phenomenon, as the chart below shows.

Fortunately, Thermo Fisher's debt maturities are relatively evenly spaced out over the next decade or so. Most of its borrowings are also of the fixed-rate variety, which limits the amount of damage that a sudden rise in global interest rates would do to its ability to cover its debt repayment obligations. Nonetheless, Thermo Fisher estimated in its most recent 10-K filing that a 100 basis point jump in interest rates would increase the company's annual pre-tax interest expense by about $44 million. Thermo Fisher's 2017 interest expense stood at about $592 million, so this should not pose too much of a difficulty for the company.

Dividends: Recent Increase Could Be The First of Many

Thermo Fisher offers its shareholders a dividend yield of 0.3%. While its initial yield is laughable, this might change over the long term. Earlier this year, the company announced its intention to raise its dividend by 13% over its previous annual payout. While it is impossible to extrapolate from a single dividend hike, it is possible that income investors who buy in now could be in for a steadily increasing stream of dividend income, as management decides to return more of its cash to shareholders via dividends as opposed to directing it into M&A transactions.

TMO Dividend data by YCharts

Closing Thoughts

Thermo Fisher is an attractive company in an attractive industry. Its position as a leader in the life sciences industry, as well as its broad international exposure, should help to fuel earnings growth for years to come. At the same time, Thermo Fisher's extensive use of M&A could come back to haunt it should it have to write down the value of the $25 billion or so worth of goodwill that it carries on its balance sheet. The company also trades at a somewhat lofty valuation of 38 times earnings. Income investors might want to dip a toe into this name in order to potentially gain exposure to the rapidly-growing life sciences industry. However, I am currently waiting for more information about the future trajectory of Thermo Fisher's dividend payout before adding more capital to my small stake in this company.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



Disclosure: I am/we are long TMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.