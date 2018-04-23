Oakmark Global Select Fund: Q1 2018

However, the Fund has returned an average of 8.6% per year since its inception in October 2006, outperforming the MSCI World Index’s annualized gain of 5.8% over the same period.



Oakmark Global Select Fund - Investor Class

Average Annual Total Returns (03/31/18)

Since Inception (10/02/06) 8.60%

10–year 10.51%

5–year 10.85%

1–year 10.71%

3–month -3.32%

Gross Expense Ratio as of 09/30/17 was 1.19%

Net Expense Ratio as of 09/30/17 was 1.12%

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

The Oakmark Global Select Fund declined 3.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to the MSCI World Index, which declined 1.3%. However, the Fund has returned an average of 8.6% per year since its inception in October 2006, outperforming the MSCI World Index’s annualized gain of 5.8% over the same period.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA), the second largest payment system in the U.S., was the top contributor for the quarter. We were pleased with the underlying trends exhibited in Mastercard’s fourth-quarter earnings report. A 13% increase in gross dollar volume translated to revenue growth of 15%, thanks to gains in switched transactions (+17%), cross-border growth (+17%) and acquisitions. For the full-year period, 10% gross dollar volume growth translated to 14% organic revenue growth and to 21% adjusted earnings per share growth. We believe that Mastercard can retain the benefits it gained from the recent U.S. tax reform. Management plans to invest a portion of the savings to boost revenue growth and will then return the remainder to shareholders, which will further enhance per share value growth. In our estimation, Mastercard is a great business with years of secular growth ahead that is trading at a discount to our perception of its underlying value.

WPP, a leading global advertising company, was the largest detractor for the quarter. Investors reacted negatively to the company’s fiscal 2017 results, reported in March. Account losses from 2016 had an abnormally high negative effect on growth in 2017. The company also announced weaker guidance for 2018. However, management indicated this is primarily due to the poor performance of legacy businesses rather than problems in the company’s digital or media divisions. Many developed-market multinational companies are cutting their advertising spending to control costs, which has in turn put pressure on global advertising agencies. WPP has admitted they were slow to recognize this trend and subsequently contain costs, but management will be more diligent to such changes going forward. WPP’s media and digital businesses are performing well and have good growth prospects, although the company is facing some short-term pressure. Despite the challenging short-term situation, our investment thesis for WPP is intact, and we used its recent share price weakness to increase our position.

Geographically, 48% of the Fund’s holdings were invested in U.S. companies as of March 31, while approximately 52% were allocated to equities in Europe and the U.K.

We continue to believe the Swiss franc is overvalued versus the U.S. dollar. As a result, we defensively hedged a portion of the Fund’s exposure. Approximately 20% of the Swiss franc exposure was hedged at quarter end.

We thank you, our shareholders, for your continued support and confidence.

William C. Nygren, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakwx@oakmark.com

David G. Herro, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakwx@oakmark.com

Anthony P. Coniaris, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakwx@oakmark.com

Eric Liu, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakwx@oakmark.com