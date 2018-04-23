Does Dicerna's Settlement Agreement With Alnylam Make It A Buy?

Dicerna will be somewhat restricted for a period of time on what targets it can go after for its pipeline, but that issue will be resolved after a period of time.

This past Friday, shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) closed the day higher by 17.86% to $12.01 per share after it had reported a settlement agreement was achieved between it and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY). This is a good outcome for Dicerna, because now it can focus on its pipeline. There are some limitations, but other than that I feel that Dicerna has a bright future. For that reason I believe that the stock is a good buy.

Where It All Started

The problem started back in 2013 when both Dicerna and Alnlylam were looking to acquire Sirna Therapeutics. Sirna was a subsidiary of Merck (MRK) at that time, and both of these companies were seeking to acquire it. Ultimately, Alnlylam won and acquired Sirna Therapeutics. With the acquisition it gained its RNAi assets and IP in 2014. This was the time when Alnylam obtained the GalNAc conjugate platform, which it is currently advancing into the clinic. The problem that had occurred was that Dicerna hired 6 scientists who were fired after the Sirna acquisition. This led Dicerna to obtain trade secrets from Sirna. Alnylam filed a lawsuit in 2015 due to what Dicerna had done. Dicerna, on the other hand, filed its own lawsuit alleging that Alnylam was trying to run a small competitor out of its market in the RNA interference ((RNAi)) space.

Settlement

This is where the settlement comes in between both Dicerna and Alnylam. It couldn't have come at a better time, because both were supposed to duke it out in court with each other on April 23, 2018. This is a good thing because Dicerna doesn't have to waste its cash resources fighting its IP in court. Dicerna did have to give up some items out of the settlement that was made. For starters, it had to give a $2 million upfront payment to Alnylam. It also had to hand over to it 983,208 shares of its common stock as well. That's not all, it will eventually have to pay out an additional $13 million over a 4-year period. These items are small obstacles in my opinion. Sure Dicerna has to eventually give up $25 million in total out of the settlement, but on the flip side it opens it up to new avenues which is a huge positive. Consider the fact that it might pick up partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies. How is that a possibility? That's because as soon as Dicerna was brought up on litigation charges for trade secrets, it caused three potential partners to walk away. If anything I believe that this settlement now opens up the door again for a flood of companies wanting to form a partnership with Dicerna and that is bullish.

One Major Sacrifice

Dicerna being able to get Alnlylam to back away from a court battle is amazing. It didn't give up too much in terms of cash, and is now able to advance its pipeline hassle free. However, there is one big sacrifice which I see as a potential risk. That risk involves the stipulation that was noted between the settlement of both companies. This is where Alnylam has set a precedent in which Dicerna is restricted in development and other activities relating to oligonucleotide-based therapeutics. This restriction is towards a defined set of targets that Alnlylam is producing itself, and it blocks Dicerna from being able to advance such products for periods of time ranging from 18 months to 4 years. This is a stipulation I would keep an eye on. That's because as of right now its not clear what this entails. It could mean many things, such as Dicerna could be forbidden from targeting anything that Alnlylam is in the middle of development for. This is why I labeled this as a potential major risk. On the flip side, the downtime is only between 18 months to 4 years and it is not clear yet what targets are forbidden.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $113.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The company believes that its cash will be able to fund operations through 2019. That means there is no near-term dilution of risk. In addition, as I noted above, there is an opportunity now for the Dicerna to develop a partnership after being freed from litigation. I expect that the company should now be able to form a partnership within the next year at least. Especially, since we know that three potential partners walked away because of the litigation overhang.

Conclusion

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is in the clear in my opinion. Sure, it does have some stipulations on the settlement agreement with Alnlylam, but I don't believe it is something that can't be handled. It has a good sized pipeline, and it should be able to go after a few targets that won't hinder with the settlement agreement in anyway. Even then, despite such programs not being targeted right away, means they will be able to be advanced at a later time. With this litigation out of the way, I believe it sets up Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for success. For that reason I do believe it is a buy after this settlement with Alnylam.

