Foundation Medicine: To Profit From The Increasing Trend Of Personalized Treatment

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) is a highly interesting bioscience that came to our attention by a subscriber of Integrated BioSci Investing. Notably, the company is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of genomic testings to optimize cancer management. Interestingly, there is an increasing trend in the utilization of personalized medicine that, in and of itself, lead to superior clinical outcomes for various diseases (especially cancers). By servicing this emerging market, Foundation positioned itself to potentially procure significant profits for shareholders (while delivering hopes to countless patients afflicted by the deadly diseases). Due to the fundamentals improvement, the shares are rallying to match the increasing intrinsic value. Accordingly, the stock traded $40.45 higher at $72.80 (for +125% profits during the past 52-weeks). In this report, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals driving Foundation’s shares.

Figure 1: Foundation Medicine stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Cambridge MA, Foundation is focusing on the development and launch of the next-generation genomic testing to give physicians an edge (in the analysis and treatment of cancers). Contrary to conventional wisdom, a genomic profile is more than just a test. It provides biomarker information and mutational analysis to match patients to the best approved therapeutics, immunotherapies, and clinical trials. A proper match is the key to stellar survival outcomes (because the intelligence gained from these tests can make big differences by enlightening physicians/patients with a powerful actionable insight).

As alluded to, the aforesaid genomic test can detect the DNA changes driving cancer growth to help physicians deliver the more effective personalized treatment. In specific, the next-generation sequencing (“NGS”) can detect all four classes of base pairs mutations - substitution, insertion/deletion, duplication, and rearrangement - in solid tumors, sarcomas, and blood malignancies. Of note, the steps needed to obtain a test by Foundation is outlined in figure 2.

Figure 2: Steps for getting a genomic test (Source: Foundation Medicine)

All that being said, the growth underlying Foundation is nurtured by four approved diagnostics on the market (as depicted in figure 3). The most interesting one is FoundationOne CDx that recently gained an FDA approval. It is the first comprehensive genomic profiling test for all solid tumors and is leveraging on multiple companion diagnostics. Already earned the reimbursement from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”), FoundationOne CDx can be a substantial revenues driver for years to come.

Figure 3: Diagnostic portfolio. (Source: Foundation Medicine)

Of note, there is an overall improvement in the financial metrics. The revenues improved by 31% for Fiscal 2017 (that ended Dec. 31) compared to the same period a year prior. This represents an increase by $36M to $152.9M. That aside, the firm posted $161.5M ($4.50 per share) net losses. It’s usually the case for a young-developing bioscience to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit. The balance sheet analysis indicted that there should be adequate cash to fund operations for two more quarters (prior to needing any additional financing).

Final Remark

Aside from the gene therapy/editing as well as CAR-T that we feature, genomic testing will be increasingly utilized going forward: personalized medicine is the next wave of stellar cancer management. And, we'll keep our radar on Foundation for future developments. That aside, the key risk to this investment is whether the company will be able to bank a net profit in the future.

