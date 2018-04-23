Garmin's Growth Continues, But Shares Are Likely Appreciating Faster Than Value

Return on equity was dragged down in 2017 from weaker asset efficiency and declining leverage, but EBIT margins are still expanding.

Garmin (GRMN) is a niche, Swiss-based business that operates five separate segments: Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, Fitness, and Auto. It's not a business that's guaranteed a durable competitive advantage, especially in wearable devices which is an intensely competitive market, but I think that it's capable of sustaining a moat around its business if it continues to innovate and avoid any "unforced errors".

The company also maintains an attractively debt-free balance sheet and pays a hefty 3.60% dividend, so it appears appealing from both of those standpoints. It also continues to expand margins and grow sales as well, and as long as this is the story, I think it's a decent business - at the right price of course.

The business

The company's five segments have varying degrees of attractiveness. The lowest margin segment is Auto (gross margins of 44% and operating margins of only 9%), while the highest gross margins (74%) reside in the Aviation segment (operating margins of 31%). The highest operating margins are found in the Outdoor segment at 36% (despite lower gross margins of 64%).

Source: GRMN 2017 earnings call slides

Encouragingly, the firm has focused on growing both of its highest margin segments, which now account for 60% of operating income and 39% of sales, versus only 50% of EBIT and 33% of sales in fiscal 2016.

Source: GRMN 2017 earnings call slides

This provides some clarity regarding overall margin expansion as well, which expanded by 2.20% at the gross level year-over-year, and 1% at the operating level.

The firm also continues to increase spending on R&D, which could provide more earnings growth down the line if things pan out. R&D spending was 16.6% of sales in fiscal 2017 - up from 15.5% in 2016 and 15.1% in fiscal 2015, according to the firm's 10-K. It's continuing to invest in maintaining its moat, which is a good thing, and as long as sales are growing and margins remain at least stable, it seems things will continue to work out pretty well.

Source: GRMN 2017 earnings call slides

The company is guiding for higher sales growth and higher gross margins, but slightly lower operating margins in fiscal 2018.

Dupont Analysis

Garmin's return on equity dipped in fiscal 2017, despite growing its margins. The company also experienced a tax benefit in fiscal 2017, per below:

Source: GRMN 2017 8-K

I decided to use the provided pro forma income tax provision, therefore, subtracting it from pretax income to estimate an adjusted net income in my Dupont analysis below.

While headline ROE dipped, it was mostly due to a higher tax burden (which is expected to be only about 19% in fiscal 2019, in part due to tax reform in the US). This is likely a temporary issue, as I expect the firm's tax burden to be much lighter next year.

A 1% bump in year-over-year operating margins was also offset by weaker asset efficiency (judging by the company's weaker asset turnover). It should be pointed out that its asset turnover was actually higher than it was in fiscal 2015, however, and fiscal 2016 had an unfair advantage - 53 weeks of reporting versus only 52 weeks in 2017 - which possibly inflated its asset turn due to higher sales from the added week.

Leverage also dipped, which means less magnification of overall ROE as well, and if we applied the same leverage ratio from 2016 to 2017's ROE (holding everything else constant), it would propel the company's ROE back over 15%, but still a little lower year-over-year. Overall, I don't think "underlying" ROE declined year-over-year, and assuming continued margin expansion and a lighter tax burden, I'd expect it to come in higher and look much better on paper in fiscal 2018.

Valuations

There's been a premium placed on GRMN shares over the past five years, with the average P/E ratio coming in at roughly 18.89 versus the thirteen-year median of only 14.44 times earnings. Shares currently trade at an even higher multiple than both of its historical multiples as well.

The company is guiding for roughly $3.05 in "pro forma" earnings for fiscal 2018, which puts shares at about 19.32 times expected earnings as well. That's good for about 3.74% of growth in year-over-year pro forma earnings, much less than the growth implied in the current share price.

Using a relatively conservative discount rate range of 10% to 12% implies bottom line growth of about 4.77% to 6.68% - more than the expected growth of less than 4%.

Regarding its initially attractive dividend yield, if we take history into account, it also doesn't look as appealing:

The current yield is actually on the lower-end of what GRMN shares usually yield, so perhaps it's wise to wait for a higher one before pursuing shares as a source of income.

Conclusion

Despite what appears to be a relatively attractive dividend yield from a growing company with a debt free balance sheet, I still think it would be wise to wait for a bigger discount in the share price. Valuations remain elevated based on both historical earnings multiples, expected growth, and Garmin's historical dividend yield. I'd be more interested in GRMN shares if they yielded 4% or more.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's High-Quality Club.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.