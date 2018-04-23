Schlumberger Keeps Chugging Along

SLB is poised to be successful in any market, and has a strong enough balance sheet to survive a downturn.

Schlumberger CEO Paal Gibsgaard

Schlumberger (SLB) delivered decent Q1 financial results. The company beat on revenue by $20 million and also beat on eps. SLB finished down 1% Friday on the news. Below is my takeaway on the quarter.

Has North America Jumped The Shark?



North America land drilling has been the white-hot sector of the oil services industry. In Q1 2018 Schlumberger received 36% of its revenue from North America, up from 27% in the year earlier period. The company has been amplifying its exposure to the region as well; it recently acquired Weatherford's (WFT) U.S. pressure pumping assets for $430 million which could help it close the gap between it Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE).

The U.S. rig count for the week ended April 20th was up 5 to 1,013; this represented an 18% increase Y/Y. Schlumberger's North America revenue was only up 1% sequentially. According to management North America land drilling continues to grow, but Q1 results were negatively impacted by pricing pressure and lower than expected pressure pumping activity. Oil services firms with strong liquidity will likely survive any pricing war. This would play into Schlumberger's hands given its fortress balance sheet; however, it would not be positive for earnings in a region where the company has increased it investment in. In Q2 2017 Halliburton's management team intimated North America shale oil plays may pull back on additional E&P. If Q1 2018 results are any indication then North America may have already jumped the shark.

Latin America Was Dismal

Schlumberger's revenue from Latin America was dismal, falling 16% sequentially. The company generates 11% of its total revenue from the region. Venezuela has been problematic for certain oil service firms. In the second half of 2017 Schlumberger had a promissory note to that country's state-owned oil company, PDVSA; the exposure had previously been as high as $700 million. A decline in oil production hurt PDVSA and hampered its ability to pay its bills on time. I had been predicting Latin America's demise for a while and this quarter it finally happened:

Let's now turn to the international areas. Starting with Latin America, revenue decreased 16% sequentially. This was due to lower hydraulic fracturing stage count in Argentina, reduced activity in Brazil as we mobilized for new offshore projects for several international operators and that our cash-based operations in Venezuela declined further.

Schlumberger is known for its prowess in international markets. If Latin America and North America land drilling both remain in the doldrums it could remove two potential catalysts for the stock.

Cameron May Not Be The Catalyst We Once Thought

Some experts predicted that deepwater could show signs of life as North America land drilling was peaking. That could have put Schlumberger in the catbird seat vis-a-vis rival Halliburton, which does not have much of a deepwater presence. That thesis seemed to have played out in Q4 when Cameron's revenue of $1.4 billion rose 9% sequentially. This quarter Cameron's revenue was off 7% Q/Q; the decline was largely driven by OneSea due to declining project volumes. With oil prices above $60 I assumed some deepwater projects could be profitable. Maybe oil has to stay above $70 for a sustainable period for deepwater clients to put money to work. For now, Cameron may not be the catalyst we once thought.

Conclusion

Schlumberger is poised to be successful in any segment of the oil services market. Its balance sheet will ensure it survives another downturn. At 16x trailing EBITDA I rate SLB a hold.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.