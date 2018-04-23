IBM: Why Investors Shouldn't Buy The Dip

IBM - A quarter that needs lots of defending

IBM (IBM) reported the financial results of Q1 operations Tuesday evening. Once again, investors were disappointed, and the shares are down about 9% as I complete this article. One of those quarters about which the less said the better. I understand that there is a cohort of investors and readers who finds investing in IBM a satisfactory strategy for their portfolios. I understand that some holders of the name would have significant tax consequences if they were to sell their position. I have a harder time in understanding analysts who have written about this last quarter and suggest it was acceptable. But then many analysts choose to deny the obvious. In a prior article I pointed out one analyst who had rated Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares as a “hold” while raising his price target 80% in about 10 months.

I write the articles I do on this site as a way of trying to clarify my own thinking regarding investing in tech. That is what I do for a living - invest in tech and provide advice about tech investing. The name of this site is “Seeking Alpha.” Why not buy this latest dip? Simple, based on the specifics of the quarter and its context, I simply do not see the potential for IBM shares generating positive alpha. That doesn’t mean I expect IBM shares to go down from here, or even that they might not bounce when the dividend is likely raised in a couple of weeks. But buying a company that is losing market share and is having to lower its product prices to maintain very modest revenue attainment is the apotheosis of a poorly considered investment strategy. Yes, IBM shares are painfully cheap, but they should be if the company is both unable to sustain revenue growth and to grow margins. And dice it or slice any way one will, that is about where IBM is today - unable to effectively monetize technology and losing share in most key components of its business.

I think it is fair to say that IBM narrowed the amount by which it is opening its veins in terms of its gross margin decline, in the sense that this quarter’s decline was smaller than it was in previous quarters and was close to negligible on a sequential quarter basis. That said, however, while the gross margin decline was smaller than it had been that was not all that much of an achievement given that the comparison is far easier. Perhaps something less bad is considered good when it comes to IBM.

IBM shares do pay a relatively healthy dividend and it will use share buybacks aggressively. The company generates cash and that metric has been stable. The company will probably choose to raise its dividend once again, regardless of operational performance and that is most likely to take place in the next couple of weeks. The downside is probably limited, regardless of the company’s operational performance simply because of the combination of the dividend yield which is now around 4% and the share buyback program. But all of that is not a recipe that I find useful for investing in the IT space.

Some thoughts about context

It is difficult to ignore that IBM is an IT vendor which operates in the world of IT vendors and IT users. Its attainments should be analyzed not in just absolute terms, but in looking at the context in which the company operates. I think it is a grave mistake to ignore the environment when evaluating IBM’s performance. There are three over-arching factors one really ought to consider in evaluating just how well or how poorly this quarter stacks up in terms of sales performance.

Obviously, in terms of headlines, IBM “growth” was almost entirely a function of currency fluctuations. Needless to say, for years, IBM and many other multi-national vendors of IT equipment and services suffered significantly because of dollar strength. Now the dollar is weak and like many other companies, IBM’s multi-national status is providing it with a substantial tailwind. As has been observed countless times in countless reports, this quarter was not a revenue beat; it was a quarter in which growth was a product of currency tailwinds.

And zero growth in this environment is more or less inexcusable performance. I don’t think it any secret to observe that there has rarely, if ever been a better time in which to sell IT solutions. Cloud, AI. Big Data, Data Security, Compliance; the list of user priorities is pretty long at this point. Yes, IBM achieved reasonable growth in what it calls Strategic Imperatives, but that was matched with considerable shrinkage in the other part of IBM. Simply put, if this is the best that IBM can do in the midst of what should really be considered a boom in IT spending, there are structural issues that are being masked by the environment.

One thing that is interesting to note, and should be, is that the story about strategic imperatives is getting pretty long in the tooth at this point. Strategic imperatives made up 47% of IBM revenues in the past quarter and were reported to have grown by 10% in constant currency year on year. Has IBM defined Strategic Imperatives to include every business line that is growing and to have moved every other business line into a legacy category that is declining. At what point, will the part of IBM that is declining, approach an asymptote. And at what point do investors conclude that the 4% growth rate for IBM that the company reported for analytic strategic imperatives and the 14% growth IBM reported for the cloud are evidence of severe market share loss in high-growth markets. It is a question worth pondering because despite efforts to elicit answers on the conference call, the CFO staunchly refused to provide specific answers.

IBM is in the midst of a very powerful mainframe cycle - again one of the more powerful mainframe cycles in some years. Typically, sales of IBM mainframes such as its Z server will have sales benefits (correlations) for other components of IBM solutions. Most observers have thought - until this past quarter - that sale of storage would be correlated with mainframe sales. Many customers buy mainframes and storage together. But also, most observers have believed that similar correlations exist between mainframe sales and sales of enterprise applications, consulting and of course financing. And yet that correlation simply didn’t hold up this past quarter.

The question was posed several times to the CFO as to how IBM’s business would perform as the impact of the mainframe cycle fades. It was clear that the CFO simply wasn’t going to have a real answer to the query, either because of the implications as to future performance, or because there is no real way of handicapping what might happen. But I think it is more than a bit irresponsible to recommend buying the dip without having a supportable answer to the question.

Last quarter, IBM Z-Series revenues were up 54%. That is great performance, although the context diminishes the attainment. But if a 54% growth in Z-Series revenues correlates to a 2% increase in Cognitive Solutions, and that category benefitting from a substantial level of what IBM describes as transactional business, what will the growth of Cognitive Solutions be when mainframe levels revert to trend or worse?

IBM enjoyed a decent quarter in terms of services signings. But how much of that performance is a function of strong mainframe sales. And how much will service signings change when there is less mainframe business. That most users sign up for some level of services when they buy mainframes is more or less unquestioned. If any reader wants to know why IBM shares had a very poor time of it in the wake of this earnings release, the answer lies in just how disappointing the company’s performance was to most serious observers when considering context.

What’s the matter with storage?

Storage is not a principle revenue component at IBM: indeed, the entire hardware segment represents only 8% of revenues. Its 15% revenue decline last quarter was acknowledged by management as a significant disappointment. In some ways, it is a metaphor of the visible symptoms of IBM’s ailments: a combination of market share losses coupled with gross margin pressures.

The rise or fall of storage revenues is not going to have a material impact on IBM’s operating results. IBM’s entire system segment had revenues last quarter of $1.5 billion, out of total revenues of $19.1 billion. Of that amount, hardware revenues were $1.1 billion, and were up 6%. Within that revenue bucket, the IBM Z series achieved growth of 54% while storage hardware revenues declined 15%. IBM’s storage hardware revenues, according to the article linked here, apparently peaked in 2011 and had declined ever since until about a year ago when the company was able to offer its users a viable set of all-flash-array solutions. IBM has ranked 3rd in market share in storage although it may have surrendered that rank to Hitachi after its latest quarterly performance.

So, the question is, why did IBM’s quarterly performance in storage show such a significant decline. I think that one can rule out concerns about the health of the storage market - even IBM CFO didn’t try that excuse. Competition - possibly, as certainly EMC “Refuse to Lose” share campaign may have had some impact on IBM - although it apparently has had negligible impact on either Pure (NYSE:PSTG) or NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP). Could it have been the relatively tardy introduction of NVMe over Fabrics, which will not arrive until sometime in Q3. IBM CFO referenced sales execution capabilities, although how that might be a factor for a product such as storage that IBM has sold for decades is a bit difficult to imagine.

For what it is worth, my guess is that IBM “launched” its NVMe product far too early because of the impact that it was experiencing, particularly from Pure. NVMe capabilities are an important thing in the storage firmament - NVMe configurations are faster and improve performance in most use cases. Users now know that IBM will offer storage with end-to-end NVMe capability sometime in the next 4-5 months. So, users may have delayed purchases. Pre-announcing products that can’t be delivered in a market like storage is close to a rookie mistake. It is unnecessary and usually counter-productive. And it shows the worst aspects of IBM’s sales culture which seems to be far more reactive than proactive.

Finally, investors need to ask what happens to storage demand when IBM’s mainframe cycle subsides. Many users do buy storage when they buy IBM mainframes. Fewer IBM mainframe sales probably mean a lower level of storage sales. The storage problem is not a seminal debacle for IBM. It is just a representation of a company that seemingly doesn’t know how to do basic marketing blocking and tackling. And, at this point, it seems obvious that IBM needs a wholesale management transformation starting at the top to develop better sales and marketing capabilities and to replace the failed strategies of the past. It really isn’t a great formula for reasonable share price performance when senior management just doesn't seem to know how to turn IP into revenue.

The decline in US revenues

There have been comments on the SA site about simply ignoring IBM’s Q1 performance basically on the theory that revenues as reported still increased. I doubt that many professional investors would take such a cavalier attitude about that kind of sales performance - that is one reason why the shares have so far not bounced. And I doubt, as well, that many investors have a positive view of IBM's ability to forecast its business. But regardless of how investors should view IBM’s Q1 sales performance in general or its forward guidance, it is hard to ignore the decline in revenues in the US.

Obviously, US revenues are not impacted by the fall of the dollar, and yet US revenues declined by 2%. I can’t imagine that the US revenue plan encompassed a Q1 decline, and especially given the robust performance of mainframe sales and equally the strong performance of transactional software sales that the company reported, the decline in US revenues is something that ought to be a cause for concern and might suggest a shaky foundation for forward guidance.

For most IT vendors, and I include IBM as part of that group, performance in the US is a leading indicator as most of the time new products are released sooner in the US than in other countries. That is probably less true for IBM than some other vendors, but still it must be somewhat concerning to see US revenues decline. I can’t imagine that IBM would never have set a Q1 sales objective in the US that called for a revenue decline. I would note that US IT revenues are showing their strongest growth in a decade or more and that IBM is enjoying additional tailwinds mentioned earlier in this article.

Why was the US performance negative? I do think that there are probably issues in terms of sales execution. But I also think there are issues of competition in that many smaller vendors compete with IBM in the US and do not compete with IBM abroad. Ankle biters, essentially, who have offerings that specifically target just a few narrow verticals in both consulting and software although I will be the first to admit that I lack specific evidence to support the contention - merely trying to piece together an answer from the facts at hand. Surprisingly, the company CEO said nothing specific about the US shortfall, and no personnel changes were announced either.

Acquisitions, Cash Flow and Valuation

To synthesize the salient points of the article to date;

IBM was unable to achieve organic, constant currency growth last quarter, lengthening its stretch of revenue underattainment. It did so in the context of the best IT spending environment in at least a decade and perhaps longer. It did so despite a discrete tailwind from a strong mainframe cycle and despite the drag that heretofore has always attended mainframe cycles. US revenues, despite all of the above, showed a year-on-year decline, suggesting over-arching issues with regards to both competition and sales execution. The mediocre revenue performance was achieved in combination with declining gross margins.

None of that is a pretty picture and for most companies those kinds of results would result in a thoroughgoing management shake-up. That doesn’t seem to be the case for this company - severe cultural problems seem to have infected both its senior staff and its board in terms of denying reality and in developing remediation strategies.

So, what might a realistic strategy be to achieve even minimal revenue growth? In a word, meaningful acquisitions. IBM has not chosen to acquire any meaningful businesses over the last two years. Its last sizeable acquisition was that of Truven Health Analytics that was acquired more than two years ago. Most older technology companies that want to remain relevant and maintain their market share choose to make aggressive and transformative acquisitions. Often these acquisitions can be at valuations that are considered excessive by some, but which appear to be necessary to other observers. I think at this point, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquisition of LinkedIn appears to have produced results better than expected. I think that HPE (NYSE:HPE) has achieved its objectives in buying both Nimble and Simplivity to remain relevant in the enterprise storage area.

All of these above transactions as well as many other examples, or any one of these, would have been transactions that could have been made by IBM and would have helped the company sustain growth. It seems to this writer that without making acquisitions, IBM is doomed to lose market share in most of its operating areas and fundamentally, it is this loss of market share that has led to the noticeable pressures on gross margins. While the company is not incapable of developing innovative technology, it does not seem able to monetize what it develops and often allows other competitors to overcome its early leads in new areas. Watson and the AI space in general are prime examples of how this company can lose its way.

It is baffling to me, that at the least, IBM's board hasn't pushed the company management hard in terms of developing and implementing an acquisition strategy. To a greater or lesser extent, much of IBM as it exists currently has been built from acquisitions. Larger software companies in the IT space have found that acquisitions create both revenue and margin synergies that cannot be readily duplicated with other strategies. As I tried to point out a few weeks ago, in an article about CRM's (CRM) pending acquisition of MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE), these kind of synergies can justify very high EV/S multiples.

Will IBM resume a strategy of acquisitions? I really do not know, of course, and can only speculate. At various times over the past decade, IBM has been both aggressive and cautious in making acquisitions, sometimes willing to pay substantial premiums or sometimes constrained by strict financial discipline. The attractive acquisitions that might be available come with high price tags; the ones with more modest valuations will do little to solve IBM’s growth problems.

IBM shares have been supported by its dividend and the prospect of dividend increases. Most analysts expect that the dividend will be raised by another 7-8%, although operational performance does not support any reason for the dividend to be increased. Over the last 12 months, IBM generated free cash of $13.3 billion. The company spent $3.8 billion of that amount on share repurchase and $5.6 billion on dividends which left $3.9 billion available to support both dividend increases and acquisitions. The company has a net debt position of $35 billion, and equity of $18 billion. That is one of the more levered financial positions to be seen in the enterprise IT world and may account for the lack of acquisitions.

Last quarter, IBM generated free cash flow of $4.6 billion. Only about 25% of that sum came from operating income; the balance came from the seasonal decline in Global Financing A/Rs, and depreciation and amortization. The company paid out $1.4 billion in dividends and repurchased $0.8 billion of shares. The company is maintaining its expectations for free cash flow of a bit more than $13 billion for the year, although dividends will probably increase by $400 million+ and share repurchase was historically low last quarter.

IBM has deep value characteristics, but more characteristics of a classic value trap. The company has an enterprise value these days of $168 billion and an EV/S of a bit greater than 2X. Its P/E is at a level of 10.4, one of the lowest levels to be seen in the enterprise software space. And its free cash flow yield is 8%, not bad, although there are certainly other IT names with a better ratio in that area.

For the most part, investors buy IT shares for growth. There is no growth to be seen at IBM, and there is no clear strategy that would allow IBM to return to growth in any but the most benign of environments. This is a very benign environment for IT vendors, and yet IBM still can’t unlock a growth paradigm.

I think that investors looking for income in the IT space can find several better alternatives including Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), NetApp and Microsoft. Yes, their percentage yields are lower but at least they are growing, they have far more unlevered balance sheets and they can really afford dividend increases based on operational performance. I think it is very hard to substantiate a case to maintain an IBM position, other than doing so allows the deferral of tax liabilities. It just doesn’t measure up on a total return basis and there is no clear path for it doing so in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.