Boeing: An Underwhelming Start?

The Boeing Company (BA) will be publishing its 1st quarter results on the 25th of April before the opening bell. In this report, we have a look at analyst expectations, earnings as projected by our model and what risks there are surrounding Boeing’s share price, if any.

Before we start…

We’d like to add some remarks about the quarter reports; This is the second time that we provide earnings estimates using the ‘new style’, where Boeing’s earnings, revenues and margins are split for 3 segments instead of two. Since the start of the second half of 2017, Boeing has formed a Global Services unit that operates as a business unit on the same level as Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security. For Boeing's earnings and revenues, this means that part of the revenues and earnings from Boeing Commercial Airplanes is taken out and brought together with the Global Services unit that previously operated as a unit of the Boeing Defense, Space & Security unit.

We’d like to emphasize that these earnings estimates are in no way intended to shock or take a contrary stance as some readers seem to be expecting each quarter. Sometimes, when the EPS indications are in line with what analysts expect, we’re being asked why we even bothered writing a report with our expectations. The reason is that most of you will go and look at analyst estimates and say "Hey, this is the consensus". If the reported figures are below consensus, then earnings were disappointing. If it is above the consensus, then earnings were terrific. That’s all nice, but the truth is that each analyst makes assumptions that you often do not see.

In this report, we’re showing you our assumptions and calculations and that is where the AeroAnalysis report differs from just looking up the consensus. Sometimes, our findings match the consensus but that does not mean we should not write about that. There are a lot of elements that affect the reported figures and in these reports we’re showing how certain moving elements affect estimated earnings.

With the services unit being added, the number of possible combinations of margins and revenues adds up significantly. So, while we do like to provide several scenarios, we will limit ourselves here to 8 at most and that already are a lot of combinations.

Revenues

Revenues are quite difficult to pin down. Theoretically, for the Defense & Space unit, we can look at sales contacts to determine the values. The unknown, however, is when deliveries occur. So, while the contracts and values are available, it is hard and we think almost undoable to connect the deliveries occurring in a certain quarter to specific contracts and values. To come up with revenues for the Defense, Space & Security unit, an average contribution to the overall revenues is used.

For commercial aircraft, a similar thing holds. Contracts for commercial aircraft are not publicly available and the pricing varies from customer to customer. With over 65 deliveries per month on average, it’s also difficult to treat each delivery as a delivery with a unique pricing. Instead, average pricing is used to estimate revenues of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes unit.

At the start of the second half of 2017, Boeing has elevated its services unit to operate on the same level as the Defense and Commercial Airplanes units. Decoupling this services unit from BCA and BDS emphasizes the importance and growth prospect of the Global Services unit and also should allow the business to operate more efficiently. What we like about this newly formed unit is that its revenues are more or less constant throughout the year with solid margins. With Boeing’s renewed focus in the after-sales market, there is a lot of room for growth in this particular area.

For the first quarter, the consensus for the revenues is $22.1B with a low estimate of $21.2B and a high estimate of $22.93B. A year ago sales were $21.96B, so analysts seem to be expecting a slight increase in first quarter revenues.

Starting this year, Boeing will be reporting its revenues according to a new revenue recognition standard. We expect that this will help Boeing streamline its revenues during the year.

For the Commercial Airplanes department, deliveries have increased year over year, but with some significant changes to the delivery mix. As a result, based on our internal modeling, we’re expecting revenues of roughly $13B - a 4.3% increase year over year, but roughly even when taking the figures adjusted for Boeing’s new revenue recognition method.

Revenues from the Defense, Space & Security including Global Services segment have proven to be more difficult to estimate, since it is somewhat harder to estimate the revenues for the Network, Space & Systems segment and the Global Services & Support segment. In recent years, the revenue share of the defense arm has been roughly 30%-33%. Excluding the Global Services unit, Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues are expected to be between $4.6B and $5.15B

For the Global Services unit, we are expecting revenues to come in between $3.26B and $3.67B.

We expect revenues of the core divisions to come in between $21B and $22B.

Earnings

Estimating revenues is already quite difficult. Estimating earnings is even more challenging. In the case of charges, the earnings figures will be far off in comparison to the estimates. For the 1st quarter, there possibly could be additional cost growth for Boeing’s tanker program. These charges are not included in our attempt to model Boeing’s day-to-day business which already is a big challenge.

The earnings have been calculated using a variety of margin and revenue combinations as shown below.

What you see is quite a range of core earnings estimates and that requires some explanation. First of all, the reason for to supply a range rather than one revenue figure or margins is to show what a half percent here or there does to earnings and that is quite sensitive since a .5 pts difference in margins in Boeing Commercial Airplanes leads to a $0.12 change in core earnings per share and a .5 pts difference in defense margins leads to a $0.03 difference in core earnings. Secondly, it might give an idea on how other analysts came to their core earnings estimates.

With the new services units in place, the number of possible margin and revenue couples increases as well. We are certainly not looking at all combinations, since there are many.

The median revenues estimate leads to an EPS estimate of $2.73 per share, $0.17 above the consensus and $0.07 above the whisper number.

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, we’re expecting margins around 11%-11.5% for the first quarter while we expect margins of 10.5%-11% for Boeing, Defense, Space & Security. For Boeing’s services unit, BGS, margins around 15.5% are desired.

Boeing has guided for an effective tax rate of 16%. We’ve remained conservative there with an assumed tax rate of 21%.

So, what we’d be happy with is between $2.60 and $2.73 core earnings per share. Everything above that range counts as a strong or excellent quarter to me, everything below that is slightly disappointing.

Cash flow

Important for Boeing shareholders will be the cash flow profile, which is even harder to estimate than earnings and revenues. With deliveries increasing, but with the delivery mix changing, we would expect the revenues to be more or less stable. For the free cash flow, we expect that the cash flow growth is not so much related to higher narrow body deliveries but more related to the cost and revenue improvement on the Boeing 787 program.

Boeing has guided to generate 10% of its cash flow during the first quarter which would boil down to roughly $1.5B which is significantly lower than the operating cash flow in Q1 2017. So year-over-year, Boeing has guided lower on first quarter cash flow.

Risks

In previous quarters, we marked the KC-46A program as a risk to earnings due to delays and additional costs required for engineering and keeping the program on schedule. Deliveries have slipped into 2018 and further delays seem to be upcoming, which could introduce additional cost growth on the program.

In our view Boeing should be set up for a solid quarter, however, CEO Muilenberg expects the company to generate 15% of its EPS in the first quarter which would indicate earnings of $2.07-$2.10 per share. Even our lowest estimate does not fall to that level, which could be an indication that Boeing might indeed be experiencing cost growth. We’ve attempted to model in potential cost growth and are left with an EPS of $2.09-$2.32 in this scenario.

Conclusion

The business as usual figures seem to be portraying yet another solid quarter for Boeing. Revenues are expected to be steady compared last year when the new revenue recognition standard figures are being used.

However, considering that Boeing has guided to generate 10% of its cash and 15% of its full year earnings in the first quarter. This is somewhat puzzling, since none of our scenarios comes even close to that. With additional delays on the KC-46A program expected and the soft guidance it could very well be the case that Boeing is indeed experiencing additional cost growth on its tanker program.

Our sentiment table for upcoming earnings:

EPS View <$2.60 (Business as usual) Disappointing $2.60-$2.75 (Business as usual) Good >$2.75 (Business as usual) Strong $2.09-$2.32 (Cost growth)

Let me know in the comment section what you think about Boeing’s upcoming quarter results. Will it beat, miss or match the consensus?

