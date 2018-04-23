Why Trump Won't Do Anything To Amazon

Four months ago, I wrote a piece on Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), which outlined why the company was in fact not a bubble, contrary to what GAAP- accounting measures and other noted value investors were saying at the time. Since then, the stock is up 37%.

However, the President has specifically targeted the company in a series of tweets recently, and has also asked a new task force led by Steve Mnuchin to “look into,” the post office’s finances, threatening to perhaps raise the cost of shipping for the e-commerce giant. Trump has also intimated that he believes Amazon is a monopoly, and could potentially use anti-trust law as a weapon against the company somehow.

For those not aware, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post. He does not dictate any of the editorial or reporting at the paper, but the Post has been critical of the President during the campaign and presidency (although the Post is not alone in this endeavor… but it’s probably just the best at it).

For those sitting on gains, or wondering whether they should start a position, is it time to panic and run? What could the President and federal government feasibly due to Amazon (that doesn’t violate the law?)

Turns out, not much. Here’s why.

The Post Office

I don’t want to pretend the post office is not losing money – it is. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, the post office lost $2.7 billion last year – but that is less than half of the losses of the previous year. Moreover, the post office actually makes money delivering Amazon’s packages. At a recent event, Amazon’s Jay Carney said the deal with the post office is profitable, and reviewed every year.

The reason the post office is losing money is due to bloated pension and health care costs (which is not unique to the post office, but rather an issue many public municipalities face). That, combined with the fact that it is delivering less mail than in the past due to email and other technological advances, has caused the post office to operate at a loss for the last decade (though as the Tribune reports, the losses are narrowing). Why are the losses narrowing? Well, likely because delivering packages is helping the post office do better than it otherwise would have!

In fact, the post office is delivering more packages, up 12% ($19.5 billion) last year. That compares with mail, which is a larger portion of revenue ($25.6 million) which fell 7%.

Amazon uses a mix of the post office, Fedex (NYSE: FDX), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), other delivery services, as well as a few of its own planes for delivery. So, even if the post office hike prices (specifically on Amazon? … Unlikely), I believe Amazon would not only be able to withstand a price-hike, but would also merely accelerate investment more in its own planes and logistics network. Ironically, taking action against Amazon could have a counterproductive effect to the post office, as it could deprive it of a growing and profitable part of its business longer-term.

Source: Chicago Tribune

So, yeah, I don’t think anything is going to happen on that front... at least nothing of consequence.

On being a monopoly

Amazon has almost half of the e-commerce market in 2017 (around 44% according to eMarketer), which only amounts only about 4% of all U.S. retail. Amazon Web Services has about 35-40% of the global cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market, but that is a virtue of it being a first-mover (by about 7 years, in fact) in that category. Microsoft, (Nasdaq: MSFT), Google (Nasdaq: GOOG), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), not to mention Chinese giants Alibaba (Nasdaq: BABA) and Tencent (NasdaqOTH: OTCPK:TCEHY) and other huge companies are all chasing Amazon in this field – so, strong market share, but no monopoly -- certainly not with those huge competitors chasing.

Amazon's benefits

So, what would happen if, by any chance, Trump were so anti-Amazon that he would take action against the company, no matter how legally dubious or self-defeating? Think about these stats for a second:

The CIA uses Amazon Web Services as its cloud computing vendor. In fact, over 2,000 government agencies use Amazon Web Services for cloud computing. This would not have happened had the company not outperformed other companies in bringing an essential service to important agencies. Does the government seriously want to jeopardize this relationship?

In addition, Amazon also now employs over half a million people (560,000+), and it spent $16.1 billion on research and development in 2017, according to Statista. That's more than any other company in the entire world ($2.2 billion more than Google).

Finally, over 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses had sales over $100,000 on Amazon e-commerce site, according to the annual letter just released last week. These businesses use fulfillment-by-Amazon for handling inventory and delivery. Does Trump and the Republican party really want to screw with a platform on which hundreds of thousands of small businesses get much of their revenues? Really?

A tale told by…

Hopefully, no one reading got scared out of an Amazon position due to recent headlines. The stock has bounced back somewhat since the initial threats were made. While I can’t make the argument that the stock is a screaming buy right now, I don’t think it’s egregiously overvalued either – especially not for what is very likely the best-run business in the world, no matter what the President says -- er, tweets.

The bottom line, when it comes to, “punishing Amazon,” it doesn’t seem to be anything but fire and fury, signifying nothing.

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, "Fat Pitch Expedition." Sign up for a two-week free trial today! Get access to in-depth company research, financial models, and buy/sell/hold recommendations. At the Fat Pitch Expedition, we go deep under the covers of the businesses we own, their business strategies, key executives, competitors, and industry dynamics, all filtered through detailed valuation models based on these bottom-up fundamentals in the pursuit of "home run" opportunities. Won't you join us?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, TCEHY, BABA, IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information contained herein is provided “as is” and Billy Duberstein expressly disclaims making any express or implied warranties with respect to the fitness of the information contained herein for any particular usage, application or purpose. Prior to making any investment decision you should consult with professional financial, legal and tax advisors to determine the appropriateness of the risks associated with such an investment. No assurance can be given that the objectives of a particular investment will be achieved or that an investor will receive a return of all or part of his or her investment. In no event shall Mr. Duberstein be responsible or liable for the correctness of any material used herein or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from the use of such material. The information contained herein may not be copied, reproduced, published or distributed in any way without the prior written consent of Mr. Duberstein. Mr. Duberstein and the terms, logos and marks included herein that identify Mr. Duberstein 's services and products are proprietary materials. The use of such terms, logos and marks without the express written consent of Mr. Duberstein is strictly prohibited.