Weatherford Kicks The Can Down The Road

WFT is controlled by its creditors who may not have any incentive for the company to go under. The stock appears worthless.

The new bonds now trade at 94 cents on the dollar and yield over 11%.

Source: Houston Chronicle

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) recently raised $600 million of 9.875% notes due 2025. The purpose was to repay senior notes due March 2018 and in 2019:

The purpose of the Offering is to repay in full the Company's 6.00% senior notes due March 2018, to fund a concurrently announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of the Company's 9.625% senior notes due 2019 and for debt repayment. The Offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, the Offering.

Raising new debt to repay old debt is equivalent to "kicking the can down the road." In my opinion, the company's debt load still remains untenable and the debt markets appear to agree.

The Situation

Oil prices cratered in the second half of 2014, along with other commodities prices. By the end of 2015 Weatherford experienced liquidity strain from falling oil prices and corresponding reduction in E&P. The price wars in the oil patch that ensued punished Weatherford. Principal payments due the first half of 2016 set off a series of capital raises meant to shore up Weatherford's balance sheet. The company raised over $4 billion in capital in 2016 via a mix of debt and equity securities. The capital helped fund operating costs and push back near term maturities.

The melt up in stocks and oil prices have allowed the company to hive off over $400 million in assets to Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in order to stay afloat. Cost takeouts have also cut operating expenses. From 2016 to 2018 Weatherford reduced its headcount by about 10,000. Despite asset sales, cost cuts and capital raises Weatherford is practically been running in quicksand. Its debt load of $7.7 billion exceeds 27x run-rate EBITDA and appears untenable.

The $600 million in bonds due March 2025 it recently raised have fallen in price. They currently trade at 94 cents on the dollar and yield over 11%. The company's weighted average interest rate is around 8%. If Weatherford has to raise new money it could come at an 11% interest rate or higher, deepening its financial straits.

Will The Capital Raising Ever End?

The question remains, "When will Weatherford's capital raising end?" Weatherford's Q4 2017 interest expense of $152 million exceeded its $70 million of EBITDA; cash burn will likely continue until company can at least cover its interest expense. The company is now controlled by bondholders who want their $152 million if quarterly interest expense each quarter. They will allow the company to stay afloat long enough to cover its interest expense; once principal payments come due I expect creditors to keep allow the company to push them back.

As far back as Q1 2015 Weatherford had $7.8 billion in debt; it now has $7.7 billion in debt. While the debt never goes away the bondholders have continued to their coupon. I doubt the company will go under anytime soon, but that does not justify owning the stock.

Conclusion

WFT is in the hands of its creditors. The company will not go under any time soon, but the equity is practically worthless. WFT is off over 45% Y/Y and remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.