Avoiding Getting Socked In SOXX

However, we note that SOXX is currently only the 743rd highest-ranked security in our universe, and we describe an alternate approach that may generate higher returns with less risk.

Taiwan Semi Shakes Chip Sector

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) holding Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) shook Apple (AAPL) and the chip sector last week when it missed earnings and offered weak guidance, citing soft smartphone demand. Subsequently, BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC) warned chip stocks could fall another 7% heading into Apple earnings. What if the sector falls much further though? In the event you own SOXX, below we'll look at two ways of staying long while limiting your downside risk. First, let's look at Portfolio Armor's current outlook for SOXX.

Our Site's Current Take On SOXX

SOXX currently passes both of Portfolio Armor's two initial screens to avoid bad investments, as you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

The first screen is for the mean of the average 6-month return since inception (the Long Term Return) and the most recent 6-month return (the Short Term Return) to be positive, which it is as you can see above: the mean of the two figures, ~5.3%, appears in the column labeled "6m Exp Return". The second screen is for it to be possible to hedge SOXX against a >9% decline over the next several months with an optimal, or least expensive, collar. There was one available, using a cap of ~5.3%, as you can see below, in the screen capture from the upcoming 3.0 version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Because the algorithm found an optimal collar at these parameters, it provisionally estimated SOXX's potential return over the next 6 months at ~5.3%. Then it attempted to hedge SOXX over the same time frame with optimal puts. It was able to do so, as you can see below.

Of the 4,500 securities in Portfolio Armor's universe (which includes nearly every security with options traded on it in the U.S.), only about 1,500 pass both of its initial two screens. Of those, only about 20% can be hedged against >9% declines with optimal puts. Historically, names that can be hedged that way generate returns 37% higher than those that can't be. Because of that, the site boosted its potential return estimate for SOXX up by 37% to 7.26%, as you can see in the "w/AHP" column below ("AHP" stands for "also hedgeable with puts").

That made SOXX the 83rd highest-ranked exchange traded product in our system as of Friday, and the 743rd highest-ranked security overall.

Adding Downside Protection To SOXX

Here are two ways of hedging 1,000 shares of SOXX against a greater-than-15% decline between now and late October.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of SOXX against a >15% decline by late October.

The cost here was $7,900, or 4.59% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 8%, you could have used this optimal collar to hedge against the same >9% decline over the same time frame.

There are two things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account its net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a slightly less expensive put strike, one that put the cost of the put leg at $5,400, or 3.14% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $6,900, or 4.01% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,500 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

If you own SOXX and you're worried about the risk of increasing weakness in the chip sector in the near term, you might want to consider the second hedge above, which has a negative cost. However, if your goal is to maximize your returns while limiting your risk, you can probably do better buy buying and hedging a basket of securities ranked in Portfolio Armor's top ten rather than its 743rd highest-ranked name. The top ten names have tended to outperform the market on average, as you can see in the table below, which we shared in our recent performance update (each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort).

