A 23.2% Dividend Yield May Make It Worthwhile To Hold MORL

Outlook For MORL, Reasons to Buy and Reasons for Caution

The general consensus is that the Federal Reserve will be raising short-term interest rates. The key questions are: how quickly the rate increases will occur, and for how long will they continue to raise rates? The outlook for the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) depends primarily on the answers to those questions. Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the approximately 20% yield on a monthly compounded basis that MORL pays while the ultimate answers to those questions are revealed. I still am.

The ETN has exhibited considerable volatility as interest rate fears have heightened. On June 26, 2017, MORL closed at $19.45. It has fallen, on balance, since then. On February 5, 2018, the low price of this move of $12.50 was reached. Some of the rebound, from $12.50 to $14.31, reflected a recovery from an oversold and disorderly situation. In the after-hours market on February 5, 2018, MORL could be bought at an offered price of $12.50. This was an insane discount from the net indicative or asset value of $13.40 as of the February 5, 2018, close. Some of the rebound in the mREIT sector may be due to a subtle shift in how the mREITs are perceived. Most, including me, have generally considered mREITs and MORL to be somewhat like high-grade fixed-income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

My overriding long-term premise of lower interest rates than many expect, which supports investing in 2x Leveraged ETNs such as MORL, is based on worldwide shifts in income and wealth distribution that increase the supply of investable funds. Decades ago, in what was once called the "second world", the Communist countries, the supply of investable funds generated was minuscule as compared to that of the "first-world" countries, such as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. The "third-world" countries did not generate much investable funds either. During the cultural revolution, anyone in China with enough wealth to own a wristwatch risked being sent to a re-education camp. Today, many of the former Communist countries have many extremely wealthy individuals and others who supply significant amounts of investable funds to the world market. The supply of investable funds from the "first-world" countries has also increased over the past decades due to changes in tax policy. The wealthy, clearly, have a lower marginal propensity to consume. Thus, they have a much greater marginal propensity to save and invest.

There are three major factors that will determine how quickly the rate increases will occur and for how long they will continue. These can be categorized as the risks related to growing Federal Budget deficits; the risks associated with protectionism and risks associated with inflation. They are all intertwined to some extent, and inflation risk could also be considered as mostly the risk of the labor market overheating.

Risks Related to Growing Federal Budget Deficits

The major risks facing the financial markets and MORL, in particular, are the nearer-term risks associated with protectionism, inflation and a longer-term risk related to growing Federal Budget deficits. As regards the deficits, there is cause for concern. The Federal government is well on the way to its first $2 trillion deficit, as is described more fully in the article "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook":

The latest Congressional Budget Office budget outlook shows the deficit reaching $1.5 trillion by 2028.



That deficit projection is unrealistic because it is made using "current law" assumptions, which assume that personal tax cuts will expire in 2025 and that discretionary spending will be constrained.



It is highly unlikely that the personal tax cuts will be allowed to expire in 2025, or that discretionary spending will be constrained by sequestration pursuant current law after 2019.



Making adjustments for what is likely from a realistic political perspective results in the deficit reaching $2 trillion by 2028.



These adjustments would bring the projected treasury debt held by the public to 107% of GDP.

Even though the deficit looks bad, there are some mitigating factors relating to the supply and demand for fixed-income securities. The recently enacted tax law, which certainly exacerbated the deficit and debt problems, is not as inflationary as compared to other fiscal policy that might have resulted in similar increases in deficits. Borrowing money to fund tax cuts for the rich is not as inflationary as borrowing the same amount of money to fund additional social welfare spending.

The new tax law further shifts the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. The rich have a much lower propensity to consume and thus a much higher propensity to save and invest. Whatever one’s opinion on the widening inequality that the tax bill will cause, it is certain that the first order effect of shifting the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is an increase in the amount of funds available to purchase securities. This can offset some of the increased borrowing by the Federal government.

Conventional analysis of the impact of tax legislation on inequality makes a profound error. Many use the terms pretax inequality and after-tax inequality. This terminology misses the causal relationship. A hundred years ago, looking at pretax inequality and then estimating how much the tax code impacts inequality might have been logical. That assumes there are some significant nontax factors that are causing inequality, and tax law can then increase or decrease the degree of inequality. There is, at any given point in time, a degree of pretax inequality. However, almost all of the variability of pretax inequality since at least World War I has been a function of the cumulative effect of tax and other legislation. Thus, tax policy is the only significant cause for changes in the levels of inequality today.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with a lower marginal propensity to consume will cause an increase in savings and a relative decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

... Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates. The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005, many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes, nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

The main method by which the new tax law shifts wealth to the rich relative to the middle class is via reductions in business income taxes. This should reduce the supply of bonds from the corporate sector. Every corporate finance textbook says that the optimal amount of leverage that a corporation should have, in terms of the mix between equity and debt, is the capital structure that minimizes the weighted average cost of capital. The inputs and considerations that are used in the procedure to determine the optimal mix between equity and debt include as most important the marginal tax rate.

All else equal, the higher the marginal tax rate, the greater percentage that a corporation’s capital structure should be in debt. Thus, the significant reduction in the marginal tax rate for corporations should reduce the amount of debt in a corporation’s optimal mix between equity and debt. Even though many corporations were paying much less than the statutory tax rate in total taxes previously due to various tax credits and deductions, many of these corporations still had a marginal tax rate at the statutory tax rate. Thus, they will see a very sharp reduction in their marginal tax rate. It is the marginal tax rate that primarily determines how new projects should be financed in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio.

In economics and finance, we do not get to see as many real-world experiments that could support academic theory as other fields do. The behavior of corporations regarding their capital structure in response to the significant reduction in marginal tax rates should provide a rare chance to validate academic theory. Assuming the corporate finance textbooks are correct, there should be a significant decline in the issuance of corporate debt as corporations move to capital structures based on the new optimal mix of debt and equity. This could offset the increase in treasury debt that will be issued.

Risks Related to Protectionism

The other major risk to the financial markets and the standards of living for the American people is protectionism. There are two main branches of protectionism, although they can become intertwined at times. The branch that epitomizes the fact that “protectionism is the progressivism of fools” explicitly rejects comparative advantage and asserts that American workers should not have to compete with workers in other countries. That would also mean that American firms would also be protected from competition in the domestic market. Senators Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) are examples of advocates for the “progressivism of fools” branch.

The other branch of protectionism focuses on what they perceive as unfair practices by other countries. In many cases, the “progressivism of fools” branch attempts to justify their proposals as retaliation to unfair practices by other countries, even if their arguments defy facts and logic. Many protectionists employ the tactics of both branches. President Trump is a prime example. The original version of the Trump Administration tariffs on steel and aluminum that had no exceptions was essentially a “progressivism of fools” approach. It would apply to countries, including Germany, Sweden and Japan among others, that paid higher wages and faced stricter environmental regulations than their American counterparts. The only objective of such tariffs was to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers is never a concern of the “progressivism of fools” branch.

The decline in the number of American jobs in blast furnaces and the mines where iron ore and metallurgical coal is produced is due to technological changes. Seventy years ago, most steel was produced using iron ore and blast furnaces heated with metallurgical coal. Today, many of the cars, refrigerators and other steel products made in the last 100 years are being used as scrap to produce steel in electric arc furnaces. This method uses much less labor in total, and none in mines.

The United States is not the only country with protectionists. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result, India adopted protectionism. In 1947, the per capita income of India was similar to those of countries such South Korea. By 1977, the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

Wherever the politically powerful are able to favor some favored industries at the expense of the rest of the population, there is the potential for protectionism. China has a large $375 billion trade surplus with the United States. That makes China useful as a villain for both branches of protectionism. The “progressivism of fools” branch would not mind a trade war in which both sides imposed ever-increasing tariffs, as long as those who they favor benefit. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930, which remains the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do.

Today, the elasticity of internationally traded goods is much lower than in the 1930s. Thus, even in a trade war with much higher tariffs by both countries, China would still buy almost as much soybeans and pork from America, and we would still buy almost as many electronics assembled in China as now. The tariffs would essentially be a very regressive tax imposed on the residents of both countries. This would raise prices and reduce standards of living in both countries. The net trade deficit with China would remain nearly the same, whether tariffs were increased or decreased by both sides or by only one side. The higher inflation from higher tariffs could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates more than otherwise. This would be a negative for MORL and the mREITs.

Trump at times advocates for both branches of protectionism. This, mixed with political pragmatism, may mean that Trump’s bark may be worse than his bite in the trade area. Even though the President ominously asserted that trade wars can be easily won, the Trump version of protectionism and trade wars could be called the "professional wrestling" version. Pundits who really hate him like to say that the core Trump voting base consists of people who believe that professional wrestling is real. In some respects, protectionism and trade wars, as directed by Trump, are similar to the combat that takes place in professional wrestling. Professional wrestling is a show for entertainment where usually no real injuries occur. An example of the difference between really dangerous protectionism and the "professional wrestling" version can be seen with regard to the tariffs on steel and aluminum. When those tariffs were first announced, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro explained why there could absolutely not be any exceptions made for any countries, including American allies.

The new Trump version of the tariffs on steel and aluminum will exempt Mexico, Canada, Australia... and the list is still growing. Ross and Navarro know that if there are exemptions, the countries exempted from the tariffs can simply buy steel and aluminum at lower world market prices and then ship it to the United States. They might employ some fig-leaf subterfuge by shipping the steel and aluminum produced in their countries to the United States and then using steel and aluminum from China or other world market producers to satisfy their domestic needs for steel and aluminum. The net result is that the tariffs on steel and aluminum will have very little net effect, but might impress those who believe that professional wrestling is real.

All protectionists profoundly lack an understanding of the concept of comparative advantage which underlies international trade. When signing the $1.3 billion spending bill, Trump stated that the US Military will be the most powerful ever - that would include World War II. Trump also decries the trade deficit and repeatedly gives incorrect figures for the deficit by saying only the import figures, rather than the correct deficit amount, which is net imports, i.e. imports minus exports.

During World War II, the US ran enormous trade deficits with the non-combatant countries. Thus, essentially, all steel and aluminum made in the US during the war went towards military uses. Civilians could not buy new cars, etc. No steel or aluminum, and much of anything else was exported to countries not actively involved in the war. However, countries such as Mexico and Brazil were happy to export as much to the US as they could produce. Thus, the US ran enormous trade deficits with those countries.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the proper amount of military spending, the old “guns and butter” analogy still holds. One aspect of that analogy is that resources used for military purposes cannot be used for civilian purposes. This is especially true as an economy nears full employment. Thus, a way to have a society have the most powerful military ever and still not deprive civilians of anything is to buy the resources from foreigners. Paying for the net imports that replace resources devoted to the military with borrowed money makes it even less conspicuous.

A similar "professional wrestling" version appears to be present with the recent announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods to counter Chinese theft of intellectual property. There are two categories of intellectual property that have been stolen by the Chinese. Some have asserted that the Chinese culture has historically been antagonistic to the concept of copyrighting art or films. Certainly, Hollywood has lost billions of dollars to bootlegged and pirated Chinese copies of American movies. The Chinese government discriminates against films not produced in China. However, as was discussed in the article "CEFL Yield Of 17.2% Still Attractive", worldwide total box office gross receipts in 2018 show that the Chinese may now be eager to cooperate in efforts to crack down on bootlegged and pirated copies of movies and eliminate discrimination by countries against films not produced locally. Of the 15 top-grossing films so far in 2018, 6 were Chinese. Hollywood has the most to gain from a get-tough policy on China. The American farmers have the most to lose. The politics of having farmers sacrifice so that the Hollywood elites can get richer may make Trump reconsider some of his possible policies regarding China.

The other category of intellectual property involves technology. Many companies around the world use reverse-engineering and other methods to expropriate technology developed by others. These issues are usually litigated in patent courts. China has required foreign firms to enter joint ventures with Chinese firms as a condition for entering the country's market. Again, as the Chinese develop more of their own proprietary technology, they will be more interested in preventing theft of intellectual property through stronger patent, trademark and copyright enforcement.

The proposed tariffs on Chinese goods will not go into effect until a comment period is over. Already, negotiations are underway to avoid tariffs on Chinese goods. I think it is likely that China will announce major improvements regarding intellectual property, and Trump will claim a great victory. Whether or not this outcome will have been the result of actual collusion between Trump and the Chinese government, the net effect will be that the tariffs are not imposed, and the Chinese will enact new laws aimed at preventing theft of intellectual property that they were likely to do anyway. If China were to take the economically reasonable steps of reducing all of their tariffs to levels equal to those that the United States charges, allowing Hollywood unrestricted access and cracking down on intellectual property theft, Trump could claim a great victory. It would take some time for it to be determined that the net trade deficit with China was not significantly changed.

An alternative scenario involving tariffs that might be more frightening for the financial markets might be that tariffs are imposed either against China, Europe or other areas, which causes those countries to impose retaliatory tariffs. When Trump attempts to put into effect his theory that trade wars are easily winnable, he will find that the President is severely limited as to the ability to impose tariffs at will. There is a legislative proposal being prepared by the Trump Administration that would give the President the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval. Such legislation has no chance of being enacted. Trump might be planning to claim to his base that he would have easily won the trade war if congress had not tied his hand by denying him the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

These "professional wrestling" forms of protectionism might rile the financial markets as they play out. However, if the ultimate results have very little effective impacts on trade and economic activity relative to what would have been the case had Trump not subjected the world to his mercantilist tendencies, the damage to the financial markets eventually may not be as severe as many fear.

It should be noted some tariffs are stupider than others, and some forms of protectionism are worse than others. There are stupid tariffs and very stupid tariffs. A very stupid tariff is a tariff on steel and aluminum that increases the costs of every product made in the USA that uses those metals. This increases consumer prices and makes products produced in the USA less competitive relative to those made outside the USA using steel and aluminum priced at the world market rather than the artificially propped-up, protected US steel market.

A less stupid tariff would be a retaliatory tariff that might be put on US motorcycles (Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)) that will not raise any costs on any EU producers or raise prices for anyone in the EU, except for buyers of motorcycles. A truly frightening piece of news is that in order to exempt South Korea from the steel tariffs, an agreement establishing quotas may be undertaken. Even worse than the new steel and aluminum tariff proposals is the possibility of quotas. As I said in the article "BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios":

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.



The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm.

Ominously, Trump favors bilateral trade talks as opposed to multinational agreements like NAFTA and the Transpacific Partnership. With bilateral trade talks, there is a much greater risk of quotas resulting. When only two countries are involved, it is possible that companies from both countries can agree to carve up their domestic markets among themselves and use quotas to enforce the market share arrangements. The losers are consumers in both countries. Multinational agreements are the only effective method of curtailing unfair trade practices. Quotas almost never appear in multinational agreements.

Possible Hope Regarding Labor Force Participation

From a shorter-term perspective, I am always looking for possible situations where the markets may not be taking some things into consideration that could be significant. The biggest risk for MORL and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. Fixed-income markets have been recently under pressure from fears that conditions in the labor market may be at or near the point where employers will have to bid up wages to keep existing or attract new workers as slack disappears from the labor markets. This is in addition to the fears of inflation stemming from the possibility of protectionism and the growing Federal budget deficit.

At one point recently, it was thought by many that the natural rate of unemployment or the closely related NAIRU, or Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment, was about 4.7%. Thus, any unemployment rate below 4.7% has been considered potentially inflationary by many, including some members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee.

One complicating factor has been the labor force participation rate. Labor force participation has historically behaved cyclically within a gently declining trend. Participation consistently tended to fall during recessions and rise during economic recoveries as job prospects improved. In this most recent business cycle, while the participation rate fell as expected during the recession phase, it continued falling throughout much of the recovery. If the labor force participation rate had behaved in its normal cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would be above 5%, and there now would be very little expectation of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The failure of the labor force participation rate to rebound has perplexed many observers. I suggested a possible explanation in the article "The Outlook For MORL Depends On Normal Monetary Policy Vs. Normal Interest Rates." Our research suggests that a major factor in the persistence of low labor force participation has been the surge in the number of former workers collecting disability benefits.

As was pointed out in the article "Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market", historically labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability, with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS, "60 Minutes" quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said, "if the American public knew what was going on in our system half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits."

The February 2018 employment numbers showed a larger-than-expected increase of 313,000 in the key nonfarm payroll figure. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% for the fifth consecutive month. From just those numbers, one might have expected a sell-off in the bond market. However, bonds actually did better. Many attributed the better than-would-have-been expected performance in the bond market after the release of the February 2018 employment numbers to a moderation in wage growth relative to expectations and the surprising 806,000 increase in the labor force that brought the labor force participation up to 63.0%. This was a significant increase from the prior 62.7%. The March 2018 employment numbers showed a smaller-than-expected increase of 313,000 in the key nonfarm payroll figure. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% for the sixth consecutive month. The labor force participation rate dipped to 62.9%. It remains to be seen in the coming months if the reforms enacted in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 to curtain disability fraud and abuse are starting to bring about a significant increase in labor force participation. If that trend were to be established, it could be very positive for MORL and the mREITs.

In the article "REML 21.9% Yield Could Compensate For Many Risks", I wrote:

Bond market optimists pointed to the possibility that a continuation of the rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force was finally occurring, I suggest disability claim numbers may have played an important role. The key summary points in the March 18, 2018, Seeking Alpha article Disability And Participation were: Labor force participation rebounded sharply in February 2018, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve might be less likely to raise rates as fast as some predict.



If labor force participation had recovered after the 2007-2009 recession, similar to what happened in all previous recessions, the labor force and the unemployment rate would be much higher now.



Our view is that a major reason why labor force participation did not recover this time was the large number of dubious and fraudulent disability claims filed.



As part of the legislation that bailed-out the Social Security Disability Trust Fund, various reforms were enacted, such as requiring medical evidence for disability claims.



We believe that some of those reforms were responsible for the decline in disability rolls and the commensurate increase in the labor force. This could reduce the prospects that tightness in the labor market will exacerbate inflation.

There is an argument that can be made that the changes made to the disability program have started to reduce the number of people applying for disability benefits. In 2015, it became apparent that by 2016, the disability trust fund would be depleted and unable to pay full benefits. The only way to avoid benefit cuts was to transfer $150 billion from the Social Security trust fund to bail out the disability trust fund.

Many fiscal conservatives objected to the "kick the can down the road" fix for the disability trust fund. Thus, in order to include the disability trust fund bailout in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, those advocating the bailout had to accept some reforms to the disability program. Some of the reforms will not fully kick in until as late as 2022. However, some became effective one year after the bill was enacted. The bill became law on November 2, 2015. Most attention at that time was focused on the increase in the spending caps for FY 2016 and FY 2017 by rolling back the sequester of discretionary spending for those years. The disability trust fund bailout and reforms to the disability program received very little attention at the time.

The most significant of the reforms to the disability program was the requirement that all applicants for disability have medical exams. This became effective one year after the bill was enacted. Prior to this reform, in 20 states, no so such exam was required. Other aspects of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 relating to disability-excluded medical sources of evidence from individuals and entities convicted of felonies related to the Social Security Act or who had been penalized previously for submission of false evidence related to the Social Security Act. In addition, the maximum penalties for those who submit false evidence were increased, and the bill added conspiracy to commit such fraud to the list of crimes.

The bill also required the expansion of the Cooperative Disability Investigation Units program to include all states and territories by October 1, 2022. Also, included in the bill were demonstration projects involving work requirements and allowing those receiving disability to perform some work for pay and still receive reduced benefits.

In addition to cyclical factors, labor force participation rates can also be a function of demographics and changes in societal norms, such as women's roles. Some of those who ignore the impact of the increase in disability claims on labor force participation rates emphasize the aging of the American population. One way to eliminate the effects of population demographics and gender roles on labor force participation rates is to focus on prime working age men ages 25-54. As can be seen from Chart I below, the participation rate for men aged 25-54 fell sharply from 91.5% in 2007 to 88.0% at the end of 2015. However, after bouncing along the bottom, it has risen to 89.3% as of February 2018 but dipped to 89.2% in March 2018.

Chart I: Labor Force Participation Rate - 25-54 yrs., Men

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The current Federal Reserve asserts that it only considers economic conditions and takes fiscal policy only into account to the extent that fiscal policy eventually impacts economic conditions. If the labor force continues to increase, and if participation rates were to approach levels seen in previous recoveries and economic expansions, fears of a labor shortage-induced inflationary wage spiral might diminish, and the Federal Reserve's response in terms of raising interest rates might be less than many market participants now assume. That could offset some of the substantial fears of inflation stemming from fears of a tighter labor market. This could be a positive for MORL and the mREITs.

Analysis of the April 2018 MORL Dividend Projection

My projected May 2018 monthly dividend of $0.091 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months, since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months". Thus, the $0.091 MORL dividend paid in May 2018 will be a "small month" dividend. This will be one of the larger "small month" dividends, as three of the quarterly payers have ex-dates in April 2018, so they will contribute to the May 2018 dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

As can be seen in the table below, only three of the MORL components - AGNC, ARR, and ORC - now pay dividends monthly. Three of the quarterly payers - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) - will have ex-dates in April 2018 and thus will contribute to the May 2018 MORL dividend. Only if a component has an April 2018 ex-date does it contribute to the May 2018 dividend. iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) does not pay any dividends. My projection for the May 2018 MORL dividend of $0.091 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, and price of all of the components, and additionally, the contribution to the dividend for the MORL components that will contribute to the May 2018 REML dividend.

My projection for the May 2018 monthly dividend of $0.091 for MORL and its essentially identical twin, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL), is calculated using the contribution by component method. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, contribution to the dividend, and ex-date for the MORL components that will contribute to the May 2018 monthly dividend.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The recent decline and extreme volatility in the stock market did not result in much of a "flight-to-quality" boost to treasury and agency securities as much as has occurred in some prior occasions, such as October 1987. This is reasonable, since many attributed the panic-selling in equities to fears of rising interest rates. The fears of rising interest rates were in turn prompted largely by fears of high wages and inflation, which could cause more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in 2018, than the three rate hikes that were assumed previously. The combination of tax cuts and spending increases passed by Congress did not help either. As discussed above, there is a possibility that the reforms enacted to the disability program could result in a rebound in labor force participation. This could remove some of the pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

It still remains to be seen whether the dominating force which has propelled securities higher for a decade can overcome the fiscal profligacy, fears of protectionism, and possible cyclical headwinds now facing the securities markets. Over the last decade, securities prices have been supported by the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality that causes an excess of loanable and investable funds, and that just got a lot stronger with the new tax bill. However, factors such as monetary policy, inflation and the unemployment rate will still have significant impacts on securities prices. There are also geopolitical factors and events that can influence financial markets.

The length, path, and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle is particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high-yield 2X leveraged ETNs like MORL. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier, since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. According to economic theory, reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity, since a profit-maximizing corporation will make decisions relating to the level of production, wages, and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages, and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in the article "Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk".

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed-income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL, MRRL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) and the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in the article, "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

I still believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality that causes the excess of loanable and investable funds will be increasing, and that will ultimately be very good for MORL and the mREITs. While fears of protectionism are real, the politics of hurting any sector, particularly farming, could spare us the ravages of protectionism. Larry Kudlow seems to be ascending. Presumably, when Trump talks to his business friends, they tell him that Kudlow is correct on trade and that Navarro is a dangerous crackpot. The old-line conventional pro-business Republican legislators would likely echo that sentiment.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and have added during the recent decline. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding how long the stimulative Keynesian effects of the tax bill might exceed the impact of the increase in inequality means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

MORL is still nearer to the lower end of its range, as with CEFL and BDCL. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. It would be expected that CEFL and BDCL would fare better in a stronger economy than MORL, as they have some equity-like exposure. If a major increase in protectionism is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. It should be noted that in some of the wild swings in the securities market in the last month, MORL, CEFL, and BDCL all moved either up or down along with the stock market and bond market when all either rose or fell sharply.

Another addition to my 2X high-yield leveraged ETN portfolio is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML), an exchange traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM). REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL, or vice versa. As I discussed in the article "How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend?" the index upon which REM, and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL are based. As I explained in the article "30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory", diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML include mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls too low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since - unlike a call on a bond, where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call - the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

As I said in the article "With A 22.1% Dividend Yield, REML Is The Highest Of The ETNs, But New Risks Are Present":

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs, the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls too much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

My calculation projects a May 2018 monthly dividend of $0.091. The implied annualized dividends would be $3.012, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the May 2018 projection. This is a 21.1% simple annualized yield with MORL valued at $14.31. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 22.2%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield of 23.2%, you get back your initial investment in less than five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MORL would continue to yield 23.2% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $283,376 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $23,200 initial annual rate to $65,871 annually.

MORL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price Ex-div Dividend Frequency Contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 13.69 3/28/2018 0.3 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 8.35 18.78 4/27/2018 0.18 m 0.0229532 New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 6.52 3/22/2018 0.5 q Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 6.36 3/28/2018 0.48 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 5.17 3/20/2018 0.47 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 4.97 3/28/2018 0.5 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 4.9 3/28/2018 0.62 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.52 3/28/2018 0.2 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.51 3/26/2018 0.42 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ARI 4.3 3/28/2018 0.46 q Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 3.67 17.53 4/12/2018 0.47 q 0.0282203 Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 3.66 3/9/2018 0.315 q CYS Investments Inc. CYS 3.61 3/28/2018 0.22 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.23 19.44 4/3/2018 0.33 q 0.0157253 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 3.15 23.19 4/12/2018 0.19 m 0.0074019 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 2.77 3/14/2018 0.28 q American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. MTGE 2.61 3/28/2018 0.5 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 2.59 3/28/2018 0.2 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 2.43 03/28/2018 0.16 q Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. ANH 1.61 3/28/2018 0.15 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.55 3/29/2018 0.31 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.54 3/28/2018 0.475 q Orchid Island Capital Inc. ORC 1.54 7.41 4/27/2018 0.09 m 0.0053644 Dynex Capital Inc. DX 1.43 6.48 4/2/2018 0.18 q 0.0113923 iStar Inc. STAR 1.32 0

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, CEFL, BDCL, REM, REML, ARR, AGNC, ORC.

