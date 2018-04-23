Celgene: Will Tremfya Punish Otezla Too?

The psoriasis market is already crowded. Tremfya is here and Xeljanz is on the way.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported decent Q1 2018 results. The company grew revenue by 13% Y/Y; some it was driven by the acquisition of Actelion - A leader in pulmonary hypertension. J&J expects to deliver organic revenue growth in the low single-digits for 2018. That could one reason why the stock sold off after earnings. The growth of Stelara (Crohn's disease, psoriasis) and the contribution from Tremfya (moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis) were impressive.

Stelara's revenue of $1.1 billion was down 2% sequentially and up 54% Y/Y. Meanwhile, Tremfya generated $72 million in revenue, up 54% sequentially. The drug was launched in Q3 2017 and has generated about $120 million since inception. Stelera's sales only fell off slightly, despite the impressive start from Tremfya. I suspected Tremfya's success had to come at the expense competing drugs like Novartis's (NVS) Cosentyx, Lilly's (LLY) Taltz or Celgene's (CELG) Otezla.

Battle Of The Psoriasis Drugs

Tremfya is an Interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor; IL-23 has been linked to autoimmune inflammatory disorders such as colitis, gastritis, psoriasis and arthritis. Per J&J management when Tremfya was initially launched it was leading in brand share compared to similar anti-IL 17 therapies:

The second is positive news on our pipeline. During this period, we have launched TREMFYA, which has been very well accepted by physicians. We have already 900 physicians prescribing TREMFYA about 3000 patients and as we speak TREMFYA, it’s already leading in new to brand share when compared to the new therapies when compared to the anti-IL 17.

The following chart compares Tremfya's performance versus other leading psoriasis drugs.



Stelara

Stelara had been growing steadily for the first three quarters of 2017. In Q2 and Q3 its revenue grew sequentially by 19% and 14%, respectively. Its revenue declined slightly once Tremfya arrived in Q4, and fell slightly again in Q1 2018.

Consentyx

Consentyx grew revenue by double-digits for the first three quarters. I thought its Q4 sequential revenue growth of 11% was impressive amid the launch of Tremfya. In Q1 2018 Cosentyx's revenue fell by 6% Q/Q. Novartis management appeared to blamed the decline on inventory destocking:

Now I’d like to say, we continue to believe in the trajectory of Cosentyx, we believe that Cosentyx will reach in line with consensus currently have out there. We look at the business and we look at the performance and we feel very confident about the volume growth. Most of the variability you’ve seen and I think have commented on this morning were due to inventory destocking at the specialty pharmacy in the U.S. and Paul can get into that more in the Q&A. But the biggest settlement, I want to leave with all of you is our confidence in the product and the confidence in the outlook and from everything we see both in the U.S. and Europe, we expect to deliver based on the expectations that we set forth.

Analysts asked several questions about Cosentyx's fall on the Q1 earnings call, but I do not think they ever got to the bottom of it. Tremfya's growth could come from (1) growth in the psoriasis market or (2) from another product's market share. It could also impact share and pricing of other products. It appears Cosentyx may have gotten clipped in Q1.



Taltz

Talz grew steadily in 2017. Its sequential revenue growth fell to single digits in Q3 and rebounded to 14% in Q4. Taltz has carved out space in the psoriasis segment and some of that growth may have come at the expense of Stelara. Eli Lilly reports Q1 2018 results this week and we will know more about Taltz's sales then.

Otezla

Otezla had a rocky 2017. Its revenue fell 14% Q/Q in Q3, and Celgene had to offer discounts in the managed care market to keep sales afloat. Celgene said Otezla's sales were impacted by "an increase in gross-to-net adjustments from contracts implemented in January and a slowing in overall category growth due to a more challenging market access environment." Otezla rebounded by 20% in Q4 but competition remains stiff in the psoriasis market. If Q3 results were impacted by a crowded field then what happens in Q1 amid fast-moving Tremfya and the Q4 2017 FDA approval for Pfizer's (PFE) Xeljanz?



I believe Celgene is particularly vulnerable to a decline in Otezla sales. The drug represents over 10% of its total sales. In Q4 2017 Celgene hiked prices for Revlimid (63% of total revenue) and Pomalyst (13% of total revenue) by 20%. The price hikes spiked Celgene's total revenue growth. I also believe they were designed to mask expected headwinds for Otezla. If Otezla gets hit by Tremfya, Xeljanz or others can Celgene justify more double-digit price hikes for Revlimid?

Conclusion

After receiving a Refusal To File letter for ozanimod (relapsing multiple sclerosis) investors have started to question Celgene's vaunted drug pipeline. Near-term growth may have to come from existing drugs. I expect the crowded psoriasis market to trip Otezla this quarter or next, and hurt sentiment for CELG. Sell CELG.







Disclosure: I am/we are short CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.