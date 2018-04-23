Bernstein's ETF: Putting Money Where Their Mouth Is

While I am highly skeptical of average analyst ratings, I truly believe that Bernstein's has something worth a second look.

I bought my first stock when I was in my early 20’s. The sole decision to buy this particular small-cap was based on the brokerage’s ‘strong buy’ rating and a price target with 100% upside. A few weeks after the purchase, I watched in horror as the share price fell over 20%. How was this possible? Professional analysts with decades of experience told me in the strongest possible terms to buy with both fists.

I am telling you this backstory so you understand that I am approaching the new pair Bernstein ETFs with a critical eye and skepticism.

Two ETFs With Highly Rated Stocks

Bernstein has two new ETFs that hit the market on October 16, 2017.

Bernstein U.S. Research Fund ETF ( BERN)

Bernstein Global Research Fund ETF (BRGL)

The main driver of the fund is stated clearly on their homepage.

Bernstein equity ETFs seek total returns that track their respective Bernstein indices. Indices include stocks rated “outperform” by Bernstein’s highly regarded research analysts and ranked most attractive in the firm’s quantitative alpha model.

My experience with analyst recommendations was anything but profitable but it would be foolish to rely on one piece of anecdotal evidence. We need to find out if analyst recommendations help investors make better decisions or not.

The Value of Average Analyst Recommendations

One would hope that an analyst recommendation would add value, otherwise, what is the point? To test their efficacy, I emulated the same base universe that Bernstein would draw their stocks from. Keep in mind that I am not specifically testing Bernstein’s recommendations. This test is based on the average recommendation of all available analysts in my institutional grade database.

Universe of stocks:

Russell 3000 index inclusion

At least $1 million of average daily turnover (past 3 months)

No ADRs

Company headquarters in USA

At least one analyst recommendation

The following represents the equal weight return of the investable universe between the years 2004 and today when rebalancing every 4 weeks. This will represent our benchmark.

Benchmark:

9.77% annualized return

Max drawdown of 61.7%

Sharpe Ratio of 0.50

Test #1

This following test separates all investable stocks into 5 portfolio sorts based on the relative analyst recommendation. For instance, if we have 2,500 stocks, then 500 stocks are put into each portfolio. The first red bar represents the annualized return of the cap-weighted Russell 3000 ETF (IWV). The next blue bar represents the annualized return of the 500 lowest ranked stocks. Keep in mind that this doesn’t mean they are sell-rated stocks, just the one-fifth lowest ranked stocks at any given point in time.

According to this chart there does appear to be a slight benefit to analyst rankings. The highest ranked stocks out-perform the lowest ranked stocks by about 0.9%. That being said, the portfolio of the highest ranked stocks returns less than our benchmark (9.77% annualized).

Test #2

The next test will create a portfolio of all ‘buy’ and ‘strong-buy’ rated stocks to see if they can beat the benchmark.

The average analyst recommendation for stocks with a minimum rating of ‘buy’ carries no forecasting power that I can measure.

The billion-dollar question is this: are Bernstein rankings better than average?

Bernstein Analyst Rankings are Perceived as Superior

I want to be very clear that I cannot directly test Bernstein’s ratings. The tests above highlight that stocks with an average recommendation of ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’ does not result in higher returns. Are Bernstein recommendations better than average?

According to the rankings at Institutional Investor, Bernstein is a top-ranked analyst firm that holds the 8th spot in 2017. Their weighted average rank for 2016 was 5th place. They are clearly a top-notch research firm with ratings that people trust. They cover a universe of about 550 stocks, of which, 225 to 275 have out-perform ratings. The average equal-weight return of their stocks have out-performed the S&P 500 from 2004 to the end to 2016 by 2.3% annually. That is significant.

However, I should also note that the equal-weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP) has also out-performed the cap-weighted version of the S&P 500 (SPY) by 1% annually over the same period of time. If I was to compare the equal-weight return of their recommendations vs. the equal-weighted S&P 500, I would calculate the annualized out-performance at 1.3%.

Bernstein’s Alpha Model

This is where it gets a little more difficult to disentangle the parts to determine what the main drivers of the returns are.

What is an alpha model? An alpha model contains various factors and inputs that the researchers believe will lead to higher risk-adjusted returns. It could be anything from value and price momentum to monitoring social media feeds for bullish language. There are at least two important ways to analyze a model to validate the backtested performance:

The first is to analyse the logic of the model and to ensure the researcher didn’t just mindlessly slap a bunch of criteria together that back-tests well but will surely choke going forward. The second is to monitor live performance to determine if it is operating as intended.

Bernstein says that their alpha model is based on fundamentals, industry rotation and risk-regime timing. You don’t get a reputation like Bernstein by mindlessly curve-fitting data for a good looking backtest. So even without examining the model’s logic, I feel confident that the model is constructed sensibly. The back-tested returns of this alpha model combined with the Bernstein ‘out-perform’ rank has out-paced the S&P 500 by 3.6% since 2004.

Is there anything else we can determine about their alpha model? Actually, yes. It is not based on exposure to common factor themes such as low volatility, value, quality and momentum.

Idiosyncratic alpha means the out-performance is generated on a stock by stock basis and not attributable to some market-wide factor such as growth, value or quality. Almost all the return is attributed to stock specific features and not exposure to common factor styles. They are generating alpha from a unique source. This greatly increases its value since diversification relies on finding uncorrelated and unique sources of return.

Going Against the Grain

One of the biggest problems I have with average recommendations is that good analysts get drowned out by the ‘me too’ herd followers. I could start my own set of ratings tomorrow by doing nothing more mirroring the average recommendation. This is a safe bet because if the recommendation is lousy, I can deflect the heat by highlighting that everyone was duped. Being wrong is much easier when following the crowd. It takes gumption and fortitude to go against the grain and to issue a contrasting recommendation. If you are wrong, you stand alone and set yourself up for ridicule.

Below is a sample of stocks found within the Bernstein ETF which have ‘out-perform’ ratings. Take note of the average recommendation (column on the right). A little under half of their fund (the tickers that I list) have average analyst recommendation ratings that are less than ‘buy’.

Average Analyst Recommendations

1 = strong buy

2 = buy

3 = hold

4 = sell

5 = strong sell

I greatly admire that they are not following the herd. They stand by their own research. Kudos!

Ticker Name #AnalystsCurQ Avg Rec (APA) Apache Corp 19 3 (HSY) Hershey Co (The) 16 2.85 (LYB) LyondellBasell Industries NV 17 2.85 (CF) CF Industries Holdings Inc 13 2.75 (TGT) Target Corp 22 2.73 (CTXS) Citrix Systems Inc. 20 2.64 (HPE) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 24 2.56 (TSCO) Tractor Supply Co 21 2.54 (DATA) Tableau Software Inc 31 2.41 (AXP) American Express Co 5 2.39 (YUM) YUM! Brands Inc. 18 2.33 (PG) Procter & Gamble Co (The) 19 2.32 (CFG) Citizens Financial Group Inc 19 2.26 (HPQ) HP Inc 17 2.2 (JBHT) J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 21 2.16 (UAL) United Continental Holdings Inc 15 2.16 (HDP) Hortonworks Inc 16 2.13 (AAL) American Airlines Group Inc 18 2.11 (COF) Capital One Financial Corp. 20 2.11 (HBAN) Huntington Bancshares Inc 22 2.11 (UNP) Union Pacific Corp 26 2.1 (NLSN) Nielsen Holdings plc 9 2.06 (BA) Boeing Co 17 2.04 (DFS) Discover Financial Services 20 2.03 (DG) Dollar General Corp 23 2.03

Going against the grain reminds me of Active Share, which is a measure of how different an active fund is from a similar index. The findings were that active funds had higher risk-adjusted returns when the holdings were significantly different than the index and not merely shadowing it. High ‘active share’ indicates that the fund managers feel they have a true source of market-beating alpha. I feel that is the case with BERN.

The Most Compelling Reason to Watch BERN

Sell-side analysts generate revenue by encouraging investors to trade with the associated brokerage. There is little accountability. They issue ‘buy’ and ‘strong buy’ ratings which will curry favor with various firms and investment banks while at the same time impelling investors to load up on these new recommendations and incur trading fees.

But by creating a fund that is based on your firm’s analyst ratings, you put everything on the line. You risk your reputation since your ratings will be graded with the most powerful measuring stick the market has – real world net performance. Bernstein is truly risking it all! Do they believe they have superior research? They must, or they would never have designed this ETF. The only way that the Bernstein U.S. Research Fund ETF (BERN) will gain more assets is if they can prove that the combination of their alpha model and ‘out-perform’ ratings generate alpha. I respect that. I admire that. And do you want to know what else? Since inception they are actually doing it. Put this fund on your short-list.

