Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: J&J Scraps Antibiotic Program, Novartis Siponimod, GW Pharma's Major Support By Panel

Johnson & Johnson Scraps Its Antibiotic Program

News: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently announced that it had scrapped its clinical drug cadazolid in treating patients with clostridium difficile. The company believes that it might be able to advance this drug in other clinical programs if at all possible.

Analysis: This was a huge blow for JNJ, because it spent about $30 billion to acquire Actelion last year. That's not a good start for a clinical candidate that should have gone all the way through to FDA approval. The biggest problem was the mixed results that the cadazolid drug achieved in patients with clostridium difficile. That was where one phase 3 trial achieved success, while the other phase 3 failed. It depends on the pharmaceutical company, but JNJ chose not to move on with the program for this indication. I feel it is a smart move. That's because if it wants to it can use cadazolid in another indication. Nobody knows for certain if this drug will ever be advanced to another indication, but JNJ definitely has that option. Even then, the acquisition of Actelion brought another drug into the mix. This is a drug known as ponesimod, which is being developed to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis. I believe that this is the program to keep an eye on. The cadazolid drug achieving success would have been great, but analysts were eyeing ponesimod as the more admired drug prospect from the Actelion acquisition. The entire multiple sclerosis market is expected to breach $25.3 billion by 2026. Despite heavy competition in relapsing multiple sclerosis, there is still need for therapies that are differentiated. Meaning those that offer better efficacy in terms of relapse rates, delay the progression of the disease, and prevent disability as well. The bad news is that the phase 3 POINT study is not expected to be completed until March of 2020. However, I have high hopes that JNJ will still be alright. For that reason I think JNJ is still a buy.

Novartis Reaches A Good Spot For Multiple Sclerosis Drug

News: Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced that it had obtained some favorable data for the phase 3 EXPAND study treating patients with multiple sclerosis using its drug siponimod. More specifically, the drug was used to treat patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with or without relapses. It was shown that siponimod was able to reduce the risk of confirmed disability progression in these SPMS patients. Novartis even noted that there was a significant benefit in improving cognitive processing speed. This is important because it is one of the major cognitive problems that is associated with MS.

Analysis: This data bodes well for Novartis, who is looking to get siponimod through the clinic for eventual FDA approval. There is one important aspect, and that is that there needs to be more treatment options for these patients. The most common form of MS is relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This is a very important point to consider. That's because a majority of patients in the RRMS stage eventually progress to SPMS. Once patients get to the SPMS stage they really need effective treatments. That's because at this point there is gradual worsening of disability which takes place. Still, I think this program is going well. That's why I believe that Novartis is a good buy.

GW Pharmaceuticals Obtains Favorable Panel Vote For Cannabinoid Drug

News: Recently, an FDA panel gave a unanimous vote of approval to GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) for its cannabinoidal drug Epidiolex. This drug is being used to treat patients with two rare forms of epilepsy. These rare forms of epilepsy are Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome (DS). The panel backed the drug with a unanimous vote of 13 to 0. The next catalyst now would be to see if the FDA approves the drug. The PDUFA date for Epidiolex is expected by June 27.

Analysis: This bodes well for GW Pharmaceuticals, because it has the potential to receive the first ever FDA approval for its cannabinoidal drug Epidiolex. If Epidiolex receives FDA approval for both of these rare indications, it stands to make $1.3 billion by 2022. However, there is something more important at play here. The CBD from the marijuana plant is just 1 out of 100 different molecules associated with the plant. That means that GW Pharmaceuticals can choose to go after many other indications using its technology to process different parts of the plant. Another aspect to consider is that it only contains less than 0.1% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the substance that makes people high. For that reason, I believe that the possibilities with this pharmaceutical company are endless. That's why I believe that GW pharmaceuticals is a buy.

