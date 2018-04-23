Moves For 8 Months And 8+ Years - Weekly Blog # 520

Introduction

Probably the single most common investment mistake is to have a single portfolio to meet multiple needs. My suggested cure for this malady that has to leave investors not fully addressing needs is to divide the single portfolio into sub-portfolios to focus on specific time spans and their funding needs. Thus, when I look at investing, my first focus is on the desired cash flow to meet beneficiary needs in specific time spans (Lipper Timespan Portfolios).

Today, I am focusing on the probabilities for the rest of this calendar year, or about eight months. I am also looking at a period of recovery in stock prices after the next recession, which there are strong odds will come about over the next eight or so years. Finally, I am looking to the period beyond my personal control or influence on various investment committees in terms of replacing very successful investment managers after a long period of successful and faithful performance.

The Remainder of 2018

As of today, the only thing that will come out of the 2018 US mid-term elections is more words about the implications for the 2020 elections and some legislation in 2018 which will probably be wrong. Thus, stock prices at the end of the year will probably reflect largely what is known today. One of the advantages of learning security analysis at the racetrack is first to identify the most probable result of a future race. This leads to picking the favorite (which, almost always, is confirmed by the lowest payoff if correct).

My nomination for 2018 is that we have seen both the high and the low for the year in the first quarter. This would result in a gain or loss of somewhere close to half of 2017's gain. In this case, I suggest that there is a 50% chance that we have seen the high and low for the year already. The remaining 50 percent could be divided in half again, with a 25% chance that we go through the last top of the market and/or we retrace the gains of 2017. If one combines the most likely 50% with a new high or 25%, this would produce a 75% chance of a satisfactory return for most investors completing 10 rising years.

Probable Causes for 2018 - Gains

Frequently, I have referred to the weekly survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), which is very volatile, in part because its sample size is small. In the latest week, 37.8% were bullish for the next six months, 33% were neutral, and 29.2% were bearish, as opposed to 42.8% being bearish two weeks ago. Stock markets don't go higher when all the available money is already committed. A major brokerage/wealth management firm is suggesting its clients should sell into any rise.

Another source of cash is investors adding to their account into a rising market. Each of the three major stock market indices have the very same-looking chart of a narrow rising channel starting from the February low points. If upside price momentum starts heating up, the old highs could be challenged. (While my clients and I would enjoy these gains, in a contrarian view, breaking out of the old high could suck in all or most of the available cash, and that would eventually lead to a major decline.)

Probable Causes for 2018 - Losses

A couple of weeks ago, the Masters Golf Tournament concluded with a new young champion, Patrick Reed. His win verified the old expression, "You drive for show, but you putt for dough." In a similar fashion, stock price movements are what get the crowd's attention, but in the fixed-income marketplace, winning is achieved by avoiding losses.

Traditionally, fixed-income is a seemingly dull game for the professionals. While individuals may buy bonds, they often hold them to eventual maturity. They don't trade them. Also, they rarely pay attention to credit instruments such as loans and mortgages. Not only is the total fixed-income market larger than the stock market in most countries, it is also the source of financing of governments and large corporations.

Compared to equity returns, most fixed-income instruments trade off their promise of periodic payments of interest and principal return versus lower average total returns on stocks. However, various trading organizations have leveraged their fixed-income investments with borrowed money, usually from banks or the credit markets. Whenever leverage is used, a small price decline can shrink the value of an investment to a leveraged owner.

Most brokerage firms, bank trading desks, and some hedge funds use leverage to support their fixed-income investments. The origin of most stock market declines is a reaction to traders having their loans immediately called and their collateral holder immediately liquidating the collateral without regard for price. That is one risk. Other risks have been created by the central banks of the world that have manipulated interest rates down so much that investors have become desperate to find satisfactory yields. This has led to an expansion of the use of credit instruments beyond bonds. This has led to a situation where, according to Moody's*, for the first time in recent memory outstanding high-leverage loans now exceed the outstanding amount of high-yield bonds. In effect, leveraged credit investors are trading off their safety for yield. That won't always work.

*An equity in our private financial services firm

In Europe and some parts of Asia, gold is a normal part of many conservative investors' portfolio. This is not true for most US portfolios. From my standpoint, it doesn't matter whether one owns gold or not, but what matters is what others are doing. A current buyer of gold sees trouble ahead. Each of us can probably create a list of future troubles. That doesn't matter in terms of one's own beliefs, what matters is when more people believe it. The way I follow it is represented in a chart that, in the recent past, depicted a high was established in September of 2017. Since January of 2018, there have been three attempts to meaningfully to supplant it. The chartists tell me that gold is in a rising triangle from a December bottom and could go through the 2017 peak on the way to challenging earlier higher peaks. If this were to happen, I would be concerned as to equity and debt values.

Concerns of Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger

Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan Chase plus Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway have spent considerable time and thought about short-/emergency and long-term succession. I am struggling to do so as well. I have sat on a number of non-profit boards which, when faced with the need to relatively quickly replace a retiring CEO, look for someone who possesses a skill set that the older CEO did not have, and that seems to be more important than continuing the good attributes of the retiring CEO.

Since my professional responsibilities as well as family requirements have to do with the replacement of investment managers, largely of mutual funds, it appears easy to replace funds that are deemed to become poorly managed in their execution of their process, which is much more important than periodic poor investment results. What is difficult to do is to replace a successful manager such as the three gentlemen mentioned. No two people are exactly alike, and future periods are going to be somewhat or completely different than the successful periods that we have enjoyed in the past. Do we search for a copy of the successful manager? Do we look for someone quite different? What are the missing skills that will be needed in the future that are not needed presently? How do we assess success? How long a trial period is reasonable, particularly if we enter difficult times? I would be greatly in your debt if you could send me an email or even snail mail with some of your views to these questions.