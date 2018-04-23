Apache Corporation In The North Sea

Apache Corporation (APA) is probably best known for its large unconventional operations across America, including its exposure to shale plays in regions like the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. What is probably not widely known is Apache Corporation is also a big player in the North Sea, a sleepy offshore conventional play with some advantages when it comes to realizations. Let’s dig in.

Lots of oil, but output in decline

During Q4 2017, Apache pumped 58,138 BOE/d out of the North Sea, which included 47,746 barrels of oil. The high crude content of Apache’s North Sea production is what makes this position valuable. This oil is sold primarily through term contracts, likely at realizations based on Brent (which trades at a nice premium to America’s WTI) plus a premium (to recognize the value of having those supplies secured under a term contract). While the North Sea represented 13% of Apache’s 2017 production base, it generated 18.3% of its revenue that year.

It is important to note here that Apache’s North Sea production has steadily been trending lower over the past several years. From 2015 to 2017, Apache’s oil and natural gas production fell by 10,500 bpd (17.5% drop) and 19.5 MMcf/d (30% drop), respectively, while its natural gas liquids output stayed flat. Don’t expect this trend to reverse itself anytime soon, even in light of the exploration successes near the Beryl Field, as the majority of its North Sea output is from mature fields.

Apache had a 362,000 gross acre position in the UK North Sea at the end of last year, which produced oil & gas from numerous fields including Forties, Beryl, Buckland, Bacchus, Nelson, Skene, Nevis, Nevis South, and Maclure. The firm exited 2017 with 125 million BOE in proved reserves in the North Sea out of 1,175 million BOE worldwide.

Making the most of Forties after Forty

Way back in 2003, Apache decided to buy into the North Sea by purchasing a 97% working interest in the Forties Oilfield from BP plc (BP). The price tag for that oilfield came out to around $630 million after factoring out the part of the sale attributed to Apache’s purchase of certain Gulf of Mexico properties from BP. At the time, roughly 2.4 billion barrels of oil had already been extracted from the Forties Field and it appeared that only another 144 million barrels would be recovered. Keep in mind the Forties Oilfield was discovered back in 1970 with production commencing in 1975, this is a very mature field.

Once the deal closed, Apache leveraged 3D seismic surveys and 4D reservoir monitoring to try and maximize the total amount of hydrocarbons that could be feasibly and possibly economically extracted from the field. Apache uncovered that Forties had 800 million more barrels of oil equivalent in place than previously estimated. Since the deal was announced 15 years ago, Apache has recovered over 200 million BOE from the Forties Oilfield and it won't stop there.

To maximize the cash flow generation of its Forties Field output, Apache embarked on a project a couple of years ago to switch the type of fuel used to power the operations at the field from more expensive diesel to cheaper natural gas. The Aviat gas-for-power project, as it was known, was completed in 2016 and is estimated to save Apache $15 million per year. Management noted this project would extend the economic life of the field and reduce operational risk.

In order to embark on this project, Apache had to first develop the Aviat Field, a natural gas field in shallow waters, and tie that production back to three of the five production platforms developing the Forties Field (specifically, Forties Alpha, Forties, Forties Charles, or Forties Delta). That gas would replace diesel as the main source of power for production operations. Drilling commenced on the Aviat Gasfield in 2015 and by 2016, Apache was saving money on diesel.

Operational improvements such as this one are key to lowering cash operating costs from existing production streams in ways that are immune to third-party cost re-inflation concerns when oil prices rise.

Apache has been utilizing tie-back opportunities in the North Sea to make the most out of its existing infrastructure. The economics of offshore conventional bolt-on projects can be quite impressive and even competitive at ~$50 Brent.

Located less than five miles away from the Forties Field is the Bacchus Oilfield which was discovered back in 2005. As the operator with a majority stake in the venture, Apache brought the Bacchus Field online in 2012. Development activities relied heavily on utilizing the Forties Alpha production platform to keep costs contained.

Beryl'n Along

The Beryl area, home to the Beryl Field, is going to be a major focus for Apache going forward as far as exploration and tie-back opportunities go.

Apache Corporation acquired a stake in the Beryl Field and its associated infrastructure back in 2011 when it agreed to pay Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) $1.75 billion for Mobil North Sea LLC’s assets. Along with the Beryl Field, which started producing oil & gas in the 1970s, Apache gained control of its two production platforms. Excess capacity on those platforms is being utilized to support tie-back developments for discoveries that are too small to be developed as standalone projects.

In 2015, Apache discovered the Callaster Field which is estimated to house 45 million barrels of oil equivalent with a roughly 40% oil mix. Production started up in August 2017 and production is currently being routed to the Beryl Alpha platform. Currently, the field is producing somewhere around 14,000 BOE/d gross.

In early 2018, Apache was very happy to announce that it struck liquid gold at the Garten discovery well. Apache intends to develop that find by tying back production to the nearby Beryl Alpha platform. The Garten discovery is expected to produce 10 million barrels of light oil over its lifetime with first-oil targeted for early 2019.

Another source of upside will come from developing the Seagull, Storr, and Corona discoveries, which are also all conveniently situated around the Beryl Field’s production infrastructure. Combined, those prospects are expected to produce 50 to 70 million barrels of oil equivalent net to Apache over their economic lifetimes, with production probably ending up being connected to the Beryl Alpha platform.

Final thoughts

While most focus heavily on Apache Corporation's onshore unconventional opportunities in America, and for good reason, investors should also take note of its international presence. North Sea oil production fetches a very nice price and for now Apache Corporation has the means to mitigate production declines from mature fields by bringing new, smaller ones online. These are all very economical endeavors, and should help Apache Corporation materially bolster its cash flow generation for the quarters and years to come. Thanks for reading. Investors looking to read more about Apache Corporation can check out its Egyptian division here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.