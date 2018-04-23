The Market Should Be Growing - Why Is It Still Down From January?

The market remains on a growth track due to fundamentals. While tariff worries have subsided slightly, if they sprout up again, volatility and potential staleness will come as well.

Political risk in the form of tariff wars has added a new element of mass uncertainty to the whole market, as tariffs could have a devastating effect on revenues and costs across the board.

Though current valuations are relatively high, based on forward P/E values, the market is actually very ripely valued, with even being undervalued by recent standards.

Despite rising rates adding volatility, the market has risen quite consistently, and so macroeconomic policy can't be the culprit, as it is often blamed.

The broad-based indexes are still well off their all-time highs in late January.

The sky-high levels we saw in late January for the overall U.S. equity markets (SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) seem already long past, as since then the markets have experienced some truly gut-wrenching volatility moments and a seeming staleness that reminds us of 2015 when markets barely ended up moving at all.

^SPX data by YCharts

Given that valuations for most companies look appropriate, and the rising rates from the Federal Reserve have not proven to be the growth-killer they were spoken of as, it appears that the most likely uncertainty-creator is the course of U.S. economic policy, as evidenced by the recent trade battles over products such as steel and solar panels as well as with Canada, Mexico, China, Europe, and others.

The SPY fund, as a strong barometer of the S&P 500 index which represents the broad base of U.S. public market capitalization, is likely to continue to be pushed forward in its overall growth trajectory, based on fundamentals, but if current policy worries continue, we may see more volatility on the horizon.

All Signs Are Poised For Growth, Except...

By all metrics and predictions, the current red-hot economy that has been featuring increasing U.S. growth, strong business optimism, powerhouse consumer spending, and low unemployment seems poised to continue for at least the upcoming year.

The Federal Reserve rate hikes that began in earnest in December 2016, after the first rate hike in almost a decade in 2015, have not damaged the market to a significantly perceivable degree, despite all the worries over the years that they would end this aging 9-year bull run.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

^SPX data by YCharts

The fact that more Federal Reserve rate hikes are expected for this year, with only the vague possibility of a fourth one, therefore cannot be the culprit behind the recent downturn of the past three months and the extraordinary volatility we have seen. The S&P 500 fell as much as 10% from its all-time highs in late January and still is down roughly 6%.

^SPX data by YCharts

In addition, volatility levels have soared to levels not seen since the 2015 Greek debt crisis, which created major worries over potential ripple effects across the Eurozone and then world markets. The historic low-volatility environment of 2017 seems long past now as well, as these past few months we've seen intraday drops of even over 1,000 points in the Dow in a single day.

^VIX data by YCharts

It also can't be that valuations are now increasingly seeming untenable. While undoubtedly on the higher end based on TTM past earnings, they still are not at a level so extraordinary out of sync with market fundamentals.

(Source: Multipl.com)

In fact, based on forward P/E for expected earnings, the market is actually looking rather cheap as expected company earnings continue to skyrocket, based on the increasing economic growth, reduced corporate tax rates, and general optimism.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

So, then what is going on with the market?

Politics Rears Its Ugly Head

While 2017 featured a lot of politics that has dominated the news, much of it was fundamentally irrelevant to the market and company valuations, beyond the occasional regulatory threat or investigatory/enforcement action, which would only have ramifications for a company in particular or at most a sector.

In contrast, 2018 has seen politics suddenly become not only an important factor but perhaps a dominant factor on the entire market - specifically the tariff battles that began in late January with the implementation of the first round of tariffs on solar panels and washing machines by the U.S. government.

This appears to have coincided, and given the lack of other meaningful factors, perhaps begun the initial market volatility as worries over the beginning of a protectionist policy program being implemented.

As steel and aluminum tariffs were then announced in early March and implemented a few weeks later, volatility soared again as worries over trade between the U.S. and countries such as China, Europe, and Canada meant there could be great potential ramifications for numerous industries reliant on such basic raw industrial materials.

Then in late March and early April, another round of severe market worries began as the beginnings of a massive trade with China began, with a 25% tariff being implemented on $100 billion of goods traded between the two nations ($50 billion each by the U.S. and China in the tit-for-tat) and talk of hundreds of billions more.

These worries have now subsided as exceptions have been made for the steel and aluminum tariffs for essential trading partners such as Europe and the US-China trade war seems to be simmering down as well.

However, all this points to a new change in the market that the market clearly is responding too, namely the potential implementation of a protectionist agenda and the massive increase in costs that could have for many U.S. businesses due to the tariffs being put on the materials they import.

Furthermore, such tariffs would result in reduced international demand, and therefore revenue, for the goods of U.S. companies, as retaliatory tariffs by other nations mean U.S. goods will now cost more in those countries, reducing market demand, or that U.S. companies will need to eat into their profits in order to keep goods at market-competitive levels.

Conclusion

While all this tariff political risk seems to have past for now, there is still the possibility of it emerging again in the future. While the market is on a strong overall growth trajectory based on the earnings-generating ability of U.S. companies, whenever tariff worries emerge again, volatility and sluggishness are likely to follow as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.