Twitter's Rise From The Ashes

Though the company has been a painful journey for investors since its sky-high IPO, Twitter now may at last be beginning on a positive growth trajectory.

The recent troubles with Facebook may also begin to shift advertiser interest, with Twitter well positioned to potentially capture some of that flight.

Financially, the company is on very stable ground, with immense cash on hand and increasingly positive cash flow.

Advertisers are beginning to utilize the platform more, and ad engagement, and thus billing, is beginning to increase enough to push the company into the green.

Twitter this past year has seen increasingly strong financial fundamentals as well as user metrics, and, for the first time, long-eluded profitability.

Twitter (TWTR) has been the subject of controversy and scorn from the public and financial world for years for a whole spectrum of reasons, even if the current controversy over Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has taken some of the pressure off.

However, Twitter has undergone a remarkable change in the recent year, both structurally and financially, that bodes well for its future growth trajectory and enjoying perhaps a new life of profitability.

Many investors undoubtedly remain scorned from the IPO's great hopes and the subsequent multi-year 'recession' - but Twitter's big change in prospects may finally be here.

(Source: Twitter Q4 2017 Earnings)

After A Rough Few Years, Twitter Seems Poised On A Growth Trajectory Again

Over the years, Twitter has faced significant public controversy over the very difficult question of content moderation and regulating speech on the platform, of which it has been extremely difficult to strike a balance that pleases the overwhelming majority of the public.

It seems like Twitter has for the moment stalled much of general public angst over its regulation of speech, balancing allowing free expression with clamping down on extremist and hateful content, although, as repeatedly discussed in the media, the questions of how such content is determined remains subjectively controversial.

On the investor side, however, Twitter has also faced consistent backlash from investors in recent years for its difficulty in generating earnings or real profit. Indeed, since its IPO in late 2013, it is one of the few Internet services companies that has not rewarded investors with net gains since.

TWTR data by YCharts

Twitter has often been compared negatively from a financial standpoint with Facebook, as both are social media giants focused on personal and public Internet services interaction and follow the same business model of advertising, even if there are subtle differences between the two.

Facebook has generated huge returns for investors since going public in 2012, has been remarkably profitable and seemingly unstoppably so (at least until the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal).

FB data by YCharts

However, that all may be changing.

As Facebook begins to see increasing risk, although not necessarily certain downturn, over the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica fiasco, Twitter has pulled itself out of the gutter the past few months.

Indeed, investors lucky enough to ride Twitter's recent rise from the ashes have received a 32.90% return YTD, a 6-month return of 78.57%, and a 1-year return of over 117%.

TWTR data by YCharts

In contrast, Facebook has been down 5.77% YTD, down 4.97% over the past six months, and up only 15.63% over the past year.

FB data by YCharts

As shown this past quarter, for the first time ever, Twitter posted a profit.

While its other metrics in the quarter showed modest gains in user activity and total users, compared to Facebook's recent worries over declining user activity, this is comparatively a good sign.

(Source: Twitter Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

(Source: Twitter Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

Though the $91.079 million in GAAP net income couldn't stop a 2017 total loss for the year of $108.063 million, it nonetheless stemmed the bleeding significantly compared to 2016's $456 million loss or 2015's $521 million loss.

In terms of other finances, Twitter appears to now be on strong footing with high positive cash flow of $550 million in 2017 compared to just $4.5 million in 2015, and with an all-time high cash and cash equivalents of $4.403 billion.

(Source: Twitter Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

While much of the original basis of that cash on hand are leftovers from its strong IPO, it has now grown immensely compared to $3.774 billion in 2016 and $3.495 billion in 2015. All this essentially means the company is very safe financially from an operational and existential standpoint.

Twitter has said they expect to post a profit for the rest of the year as well, saying "[w]e currently expect tobe GAAP profi table for the full year 2018" in their shareholder letter, meaning that times may indeed be changing.

(Source: Twitter Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

Why Hasn't Twitter Been Making Money Before Now? Can It Really Do So In The Future?

The big question in recent years has been why hasn't Twitter been able to make profits like Facebook when it follows a very similar business model, namely collecting advertising revenue from ads shown on the "news feed" of the user's main page.

If we look at Twitter's recent rise to profitability, we see it indeed is due to a rise in advertising revenue rather than its data licensing.

(Source: Twitter Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

The way Twitter's advertising works is that the eventual bill given to those who advertise is, like Facebook, Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), and other Internet services platforms, in part based on impressions (or how many people are shown the ad) as well as actual interaction with the ad, namely through clicking it, and then subsequent actions (such as liking the page associated with the ad in the case of Facebook).

In the past, apparently engagement with Twitter ads has been in a growth stage and did not reach the level to compensate for the costs of running Twitter, namely the technical team, the content review team, the data storage, the operations, compliance, and other parts of the relatively small 3,300-person company. Compare this to Facebook's massive over 25,000 full-time employees company.

(Source: Statista)

(Source: Statista)

It appears that user engagement has changed to finally reach a level to begin to overcome those costs.

(Source: Twitter Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

While that is undoubtedly part of the reason for Twitter's Q4 2017 jump in revenue to the highest in its history, at $731.560 million compared to $589.633 million the prior quarter and $717.206 million year-on-year, it is not apparently the whole story.

In the past many advertisers have been reluctant at all to spend any money at on Twitter due to the concerns over hateful content, extremism, and harassment dominating the platform. Given that the ads often appeared next to such extreme postings or accounts, advertisers simply did not use the platform at all in order to mitigate such risks.

It appears that now has begun to change, albeit very slowly, but in a way to at least cause Twitter to turn a profit. Furthermore, with Facebook's recent problems, perhaps advertisers will be looking for a new platform to advertise on and may find Twitter appealing.

Although Twitter's total revenue of $2.443 billion in 2017 pales in comparison to Facebook's $40 billion in revenue in 2017, that means also even a small shift in advertising could see an immense boost for Twitter.

Conclusion

All this bodes well for Twitter, which is finally finding its footing albeit years after its initial IPO. With Facebook still on fire and Twitter itself getting its house in order, the company may continue to see earnings appreciation based on increased user activity, increased advertiser interest, and increased ad engagement and thus billing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.