First Look At Ceridian's $420 Million IPO

The company generated $750 million in revenues in FY17, but growth has slowed down to the single digits.

The company was previously PE-backed, and the bulk of the funds raised will be used to pay down debt.

Ceridian, the developer behind the Dayforce HCM platform, is selling 21 million shares in its IPO at $19-21 per share, indicating a $420 million IPO.

Continuing the IPO onslaught this week is Ceridian (CDAY), the software developer behind the HCM (human capital management) platform Dayforce. With Ceridian tendering 21 million shares at a midpoint price of $20 per share, its intended $420 million offering will be the second-largest tech IPO of the year thus far, behind only Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX).

Everything about Ceridian reminds investors about its closest competitor, Workday (NYSE:WDAY) - including and especially its intended ticker CDAY. Given the fact that Workday has become one of the most successful cloud companies since Aneel Bhusri's ouster from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) during the hostile takeover of PeopleSoft, a comparison to Workday is not a bad one to make. Trading at double-digit multiples of its revenue, Workday is one of the highest-valued companies in the software sector.

Despite the similarities to Workday, however, Ceridian's profile differs quite a bit from the traditional technology IPO. Ceridian is the product of a 2007 LBO, in which Thomas Lee Partners took the company private for $5.3 billion. Ceridian had previously been a public company. Thomas Lee Partners will still retain over 51% of the shares post-IPO, and another PE firm, Canaan Partners, will own another 27%. The 21 million shares sold in the IPO represent just slightly over 15% of the company - and less if Ceridian executes its $100 million private placement immediately after the IPO.

At first glance, Ceridian's IPO looks like it will have middling prospects. VC-backed IPOs this year have done tremendously well - Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), and Dropbox have all returned handsomely for early IPO investors. But last Friday's fizzled IPO of Pivotal Software (PVTL), a PaaS company and a subsidiary of Dell, may indicate that the market isn't all too interested in slower-growing, debt-laden technology companies.

Nevertheless, there's a right price for everything, so if Ceridian's IPO does flop significantly, there may be a buying opportunity.

Dayforce HCM

First things first: what does Ceridian do? At its core, Ceridian is best known for its flagship human capital management platform, Dayforce. Dayforce is an all-in-one HR software solution, comprising organization management, payroll, benefits, time tracking, and other critical HR functions. Dayforce's uniting theme - much like Workday's - is to create one single source of employee records for the enterprise, one that both employees and employers can access seamlessly and in real time through the cloud.

The following chart, taken from Ceridian's S-1 filing, showcases Dayforce's core feature set:

Figure 1. Dayforce HCM features

Source: Ceridian S-1 filing

In addition, here's a look at Dayforce's home page and user interface:

Source: Ceridian S-1 filing

Ceridian has pivoted toward the cloud subscription model in selling Dayforce to its customers. Since 2012, according to Ceridian, the company has grown its cloud revenues at a CAGR in excess of 60%, which may explain the slowing total top-line growth at the company - as Ceridian shifts more customers from its full-service business into self-service cloud revenues, growth might take a temporary hit, as it did at Autodesk (ADSK) and Adobe (ADBE) during their respective cloud transitions.

Ceridian has amassed over 3,000 customers, which in turn serves more than 2.5 million users. Cloud contracts are typically 3-5 years in length and priced on a per-employee, per month (PEPM) basis.

One point of caution here: HCM is an extremely competitive space. The elephant in the room, of course, is Workday, which generated more than $2.1 billion in revenues in FY17 (three times the size of Ceridian) and is still growing north of 30%. Workday has also extended its functionality into Workday Financials and Workday ERP, which make natural fits alongside an HCM platform.

And in addition to Workday, Ceridian also faces stiff competition from entrenched software stalwarts like Oracle, which has both an on-prem HR solution in PeopleSoft as well as the cloud-based Oracle HCM Cloud. SAP (NYSE:SAP) is also a major player in the space, with its subsidiary SuccessFactors growing rapidly.

In addition to Ceridian's core Dayforce platform, the company also provides a service called Bureau, which essentially lets customers outsource some of their HR functions to Ceridian for a fee. LifeWorks is another minor Ceridian offering that offers employee wellness and assistance programs

Financial overview: growth and margin deficit to typical cloud peers

Here's a look at Ceridian's financials for the past two years:

Figure 2. Ceridian financials

Source: Ceridian S-1 filing

As previously noted, Ceridian's top-line growth has slowed down considerably. In 2017, revenues grew just 6.6% y/y to $750.7 million. Cloud revenues, however, grew 40.4% y/y driven by increased adoption of Dayforce, while the company's lower-priority and lower-margin Bureau revenues have fallen.

One thing you might also note about Ceridian's financials is that its gross margin profile is drastically lower than that of a typical cloud software company. This owes to the fact, obviously, that less than half of Ceridian's revenues derive from cloud subscriptions - though the mix is tilting heavily in cloud's favor, with Dayforce revenues up >40% and Bureau revenues falling. Still, however, Ceridian's low 39% overall gross margin may scare off some investors. And even if you compute just Ceridian's cloud gross margins (cloud revenues of $336.2 million, less $125.1 million in cost of revenues), the resulting 63% margin still pales in comparison to other software companies at 70-80%. Workday, for comparison, notched a 71% gross margin in FY17.

And despite its significant revenue scale, Ceridian is still unprofitable. And despite claiming a positive adjusted EBITDA of $117.8 million (an 18% margin), Ceridian's operating cash flows are still negative at -$40 million.

Valuation and key takeaways

So what's this company worth? Clearly, it's in Ceridian's best interest to align its comparison against Workday as much as possible. Workday stock jumped 50% over the past twelve months and is now trading at a valuation of just under 10x forward revenues:

WDAY EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

With Ceridian's margin gap to Workday, however, it will be difficult for the company to attain such a high valuation.

With 134.9 million shares outstanding post-IPO (not giving effect to the potential private placement), Ceridian will tout a market cap of $2.70 billion at launch, assuming a $20 IPO price. If we subtract out the $99.6 million of cash that Ceridian has on its balance sheet, as well as the $483.1 million it expects to raise in net proceeds from the IPO, and add the company's $1.11 billion of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $3.24 billion at launch.

If we assume Ceridian grows revenues at 10% y/y this year ($826 million in FY18 revenues), this implies an IPO valuation of 3.92x EV/FY18 revenues. That valuation appears modest relative to cloud comps, but we must keep the margin deficit in mind. As such, my price target on the stock is no more than 5x EV/FY18 revenues ($26) - roughly half the valuation of Workday, compensating for a revenue stream that carries about half the margin power.

Keep your eyes peeled for this IPO - given the uncertainties and atypical profile of this deal, Ceridian could see some choppy trading when the IPO comes due on April 26.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.