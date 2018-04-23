Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Biogen's Deal, Eli Lilly Partner Incyte Refile Baricitinib, Argos Loses Out

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Biogen Makes A Large Deal With Ionis For Neurological Disorder Treatments

News: Recently, Biogen (BIIB) made a deal with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to license out a host of treatments for neurological disorders. The deal was for Biogen to give Ionis $1 billion to develop neurological disorder treatments. At least $500 million of that is being given as equity.

Analysis: This was a terrible move by Biogen, that's because it gave up a lot of cash and equity for a program that is too early. In addition, this collaboration on neurological programs may or may not work out. I can see why Biogen made the deal, and likely it was because of Spinraza. Which was created from a partnership between Biogen and Ionis. In its first year of sales, Spinraza generated $884 million in sales. However, this collaboration deal was highly questioned by analysts. It would have been more prudent and wise in my opinion to take out a competitor. A more suitable acquisition would have been to acquire AveXis before Novartis (NVS) did. That's because AveXis is developing its own treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). That means AveXis drug is major competition for Spinraza. Matter of fact, if AveXis' gene therapy AVXS-101 makes it to market it could potentially crush Spinraza. Why is that? That's because AVXS-101 is being created as a one off treatment, in which the patient is only treated once. It uses gene therapy to replace a faulty gene in spinal muscular atrophy patients that is believed to correct the issue. That is AVXS-101 corrects the main issue associated with the SMN1 gene. These SMA patients have to rely on SMN2, because the SMN1 gene is corrupt or missing. The problem is that the SMN2 gene doesn't generate enough protein to garner enough muscle movement for patients. On the other hand, Spinraza causes more of the SMN2 protein to be generated. That's why patients on Spinraza must take the treatment for the rest of their lives. It is not a one time treatment option like AVXS-101. That means that AVXS-101, should it receive FDA approval, will likely take market share away from Spinraza. In my opinion, Biogen needs to acquire late-stage assets. Ones that are already in phase 3 studies, because it will help the company to boost its pipeline. Which is right now threatened with concern about the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) franchise. For these reasons, I don't think Biogen is a buy. Until I see it start to acquire a late-stage asset that will drive growth, I don't remain bullish on this name.

Eli Lilly & Incyte Go Up Against Adcom Panel For Baricitinib

News: Eli Lilly (LLY) and its partner Incyte (INCY) recently were allowed to refile an application for approval of baricitinib. They are seeking for approval of baricitinib to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The adcom panel is set to convene on Monday April 23, 2018. This is where the panel will discuss whether or not baricitinib has the necessary data to be recommended for approval.

Analysis: The good news is that Eli Lily was allowed to refile baricitinib for regulatory approval. In my opinion, that means the FDA is willing to give the company a shot at persuading them for approval. The problem is that the briefing documents that were released don't paint a rosy picture. Does that mean that it won't get FDA approval? It's hard to say at this point in time, because ultimately it will be up to the FDA to decide. The first thing to get through is to see how the FDA adcom panel reacts and votes first. That will then give a clearer picture on how baricitinib is perceived. The documents mention that a majority of the data is on the 4 mg dose of baricitinib. There is very little in the way of safety data provided for the lower 2 mg dose. Then, the 4 mg dose data shows a lot of safety problems that regulators are highly concerned with. Then there is the issue that the 4 mg dose only offers a moderate improvement over the 2 mg dose as well. In my opinion, this is a huge negative because it is highly possible that the panel may recommend for additional safety data of the 2 mg dose. In that case, both companies may have to consider running another safety study to satisfy the panel's concerns. On the other hand, there are two positives that I can see. The first is that baricitinib is already approved and being sold under the name Olumiant in both Europe and Japan. If Europe and Japan are so lenient on approval of baricitinib for rheumatoid arthritis, then maybe the FDA wanted to be the next in line to give it a green light for approval. Secondly, the FDA allowing for the refiling of the NDA was another bullish event. If the FDA was highly concerned with safety of the drug they could have just flat out rejected the application. In my eyes it all depends on the adcom panel vote on Monday. If things go well in that vote, then it will be easier to assess whether the FDA will likely approve the drug or not.

Argos Therapeutics Takes A Turn For The Worse On Kidney Cancer Drug

News: Argos Therapeutics (ARGS) announced that it had to terminate its phase 3 trial treating patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). The phase 3 trial, known as ADAPT, was looking to use the company's Rocapuldencel-T combined with sunitinib. Sunitinib is an FDA approved drug that treats a few types of cancers including kidney cancer. It is sold by Pfizer (PFE). This trial was looking to treat newly diagnosed patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The reason for terminating the trial was because of an interim analysis that was performed. The interim analysis showed that none of the co-primary endpoints were going to achieve the goal of the study. One of the four co-primary endpoints of median overall-survival was really bad. That's because median overall-survival for those on the treatment arm was 28.2 months, compared to 31.2 months on control. That means sunitinib by itself outperformed the treatment combination arm from Argos.

Analysis: This was a huge blow for Argos Therapeutics, because it was really riding on this study to be successful. It already had a small pipeline to begin with, but now it is left with one candidate known as AGS-004 being developed to treat HIV. Which is why Argos had announced that it would be exploring strategic options. Meaning it is looking either for a merger or to sell itself. I think the best case scenario out of this would be a merger agreement. I don't see any pharmaceutical company buying Argos just for its HIV candidate alone. That's because the most recent press release that I could find was one that reported immunogenicity data for the AGS-004 program. There are two problems with this study. The first was that it was done as an open label trial. The second problem is that this study only recruited 6 patients. For these reasons, that's why I don't believe that a pharmaceutical company would be willing to acquire Argos based on such preliminary results. I'm not highly confident on a merger either. I would say it is best to avoid this name. In addition to failing its phase 3 study, Argos will be listed on the OTC exchange starting on April 23, 2018. There are just too many negatives here that can't be ignored.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.