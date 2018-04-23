Applied Materials Is Going Down Due To China Exposure - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/20/18)

Cramer likes both Regions Financial and First Horizon Bank.

Wait for Align Technology to come down before buying.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 20.

Bullish Calls

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN): The business is fine but the stock is breaking out. Wait for some days for it to come down before buying it.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF): It's a good bank. Cramer likes First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) too.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS): "I think that's a good company you've got. Everything is coming down and we have to wait to buy any more for those. Let things come in. We're going to get better prices."

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW): They have the best devices for hearts. It's a buy.

Heico (NYSE:HEI): Don't buy anything at the 52-week highs. Let them come down 5-7% before buying.

Bearish Call

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): "I like Applied Materials so much, but you know what, every morning I wake up and take a look at it and see what's going on in China. Applied Materials has a good business in China. We're going to let that stock come down a little more, break down a little more, see what happens in China and then pull the trigger."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up