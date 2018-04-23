Mattel Is Doing Badly In Germany

Mattel does not have these headwinds but is still doing badly, now fifth in the pecking order and dropping to sixth as we speak.

Germany as a market is different from the U.S. in many respects but two factors are major obstacles for Hasbro.

The Country

Recent research suggests that Germany is widely regarded as the most admired country in the world. According to research carried out by Anholty-GFK Nation Brands Index last year, Germany was determined to be the country with the best “brand image.” The NGI Index measures six categories – people, governance, exports, tourism, investment and immigration and culture and heritage – and is based on data provided by over 20,000 interviewees in over twenty countries Germany moved up to first place after coming in second in 2016.

France, Britain, Canada and Japan captured positions 2 to 5. The NGI index is not an outlier in this assessment - in 2016, Germany was named the “best country” in the world, according to a poll by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The poll relied on criteria measuring entrepreneurship, power, public education, and quality of life, among others.

One factor underpinning these assessments is political stability as embodied by Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany. Ms Merkel has led Germany since 2005 and with her recent re-election to her fourth term, she will go into history, together with her predecessor Helmut Kohl, as the second-longest serving German chancellor.

In that she is only beaten by Otto von Bismarck who served for twenty two years during the second half of the nineteenth century. Equally importantly, she is extremely well liked and invariably referred to as Mutti – the German equivalent of Mummy – by all and sundry. In a world populated by dictatorial alpha male leaders, she stands out as a quiet, reliable, truthful, capable, frugal and hardworking head of state.

The second factor is the country’s economic performance. Germany is the world’s fourth largest economy and also one of the world’s fastest growing ones. Economic growth in Germany hit a six-year high in 2017 and its public finances posted a record surplus, the highest since 1990, fuelling hopes of another strong showing in 2018. In fact, Germany’s constitution requires a balanced budget. Fiscal rectitude is part of Germany’s DNA and this often colors the German Government’s view of more profligate countries – Greece for example.

The third factor is that Germans are a very law-abiding lot. One of the core principles of German life is organization. German people pride themselves on being highly organized, both in their professional and personal lives and in maintaining a balance between the two. As such, a respect for rules and laws in Germany goes without saying. To illustrate the point, of all the countries so far surveyed, Germany has the second best safety ranking at 63.35, after Japan’s at 86.90 according to www.numbeo.com. It also has the second best bribery and corruption index – of the countries so far surveyed only Sweden does better.

That is not to say that Germany has no problems. One of them is population growth. The country is currently fighting a major population drop, and many towns that were thriving just a few decades ago are now filled with vacant homes. It's estimated that the country will shrink from its current population of 82 million to just 71 million in 2060. This could be avoided through increased immigration numbers and the influx of nearly 900,000 immigrants in 2015 [plus 260,000 in 2016 and 186,000 in 2017] was expected to do so.

However, these immigrants are mainly from the Middle East, Asia and Africa and hence pose significant challenges in integrating them into German society. There is now a building backlash against liberal immigration into Germany and the forecasted population decline is hence unlikely to be resolved through immigration measures alone. This, incidentally, also highlights a future problem for toy manufacturers. Without population growth, toy sales growth will be limited.

The second problem is very low unemployment numbers and hence the difficulty in getting job vacancies filled. The unemployment rate in 2010 stood at 8% and now, at the end of 2017, had dropped to 3.6%. 4% is the number normally associated with full employment. Immigration cannot by itself correct this since the typical immigrants do not have the skills or the education necessary to fill these jobs.

Germany is also not necessarily the easiest place to do business in:

Getting the necessary permits to start a business, registering a company or registering properties, are all very difficult and time consuming. Having said this, Germany is of all the countries so far surveyed only surpassed by the U.K., Sweden and the USA in terms of overall ease of doing business.

As far as the other major societal criteria are concerned, this is how Germany compares with the other countries already surveyed:

The German Toy Market

As you would expect from a highly organized and disciplined country, even its toy market growth is behaving in a solid and respectable manner:

Source: Statista

Toys are an important accessory in most social interactions – more so than in most other countries. You do not visit a family with children without bringing a toy along. This is reflected in the ranking of the main motivators for a toy purchase:

Reason Percentage Birthdays 24% Christmas 24% Movies, Advertising 20% Rewards for good behavior 6% Easter 3% Impulse buys 12% Other [hospital and other visits etc.] 11%

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

This is how the market broke out in 2017:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

In 2017, 37% of all toy sales were made online, up by 5.1% from 2016, and this is again projected to grow by a similar percentage in 2018. What this means is that brick-and-mortar growth in 2017 was flat.

The leading online toy retailer is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with more than a third of the total. This is how the main players are thought to participate:

Amazon 36%

My Toys 24%

Otto.de 10%

Jako-O 9%

Baby-Walz 8%

Baby Market 7%

Others 6%

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Germany is unique in that the majority of its toy sales continue to be made by small specialty stores serviced by the likes of Vedes, idee + spiel, duo schreib + spiel and others, who perform essentially a passive wholesale role.

They also perform another important service – they are a buffer between these small retailers and the toy manufacturers, which ensures that the latter do not succeed in stuffing the channel as they tend to do with other non-shielded retailers when things are getting tough and sales targets are out of sync with sell-through performance. These small stores had a pretty difficult time of late because of the rise of online sales, and this is not expected to change for the better in future.

Toys"R"Us plays a relatively minor role in the German toy space but is, with a market share of 6%, still a factor. It would now appear that the chain will continue unchanged albeit under different ownership – U.S. court approval being assumed. Ireland-based Smyths Toys has reached a deal to acquire the 93 Toys"R"Us stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland plus four online shops.

Smyths Toys, which according to the statement operates 110 stores and online shops in Ireland and Britain, said it is confident of establishing and expanding its brand in continental Europe. The deal requires approval by a U.S. court and other authorities. It foresees Smyths Toys taking over Toys"R"Us's regional employees and local headquarters in Cologne.

Interestingly, whilst the worldwide toy market continues to be driven by licenses, the opposite is true in Germany. In the U.S., licenses accounted for nearly 30% of total toy sales last year whereas in Germany it was 20%. Equally important are the differing trends in toy license sales. Whereas toy licensed sales last year grew worldwide by an estimated 5%, in Germany they dropped by 4%.

One of the major culprits in this development is the Star Wars franchise whose sales dropped like a rock from a peak in 2016 and was responsible to a large degree for the disappointing sales performance of both Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Lego last year. Having said all this, there are indications that the major Germany toy companies are beginning to pivot towards greater license opportunities.

Turning to the toy products sold in Germany, there are some major differences between Germany and the U.S. as far as consumer preferences are concerned. Flimsy plastic toys are often regarded as junk and bad value. Preferences go to other materials such as wood, alloys, textiles and porcelain. Also, overtly martial toys – those wedded to science fiction movies for example – are considered a bad influence on children and shunned by parents. Board Games, particularly those that are educationally challenging and requiring family-wide involvement, are extremely popular.

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

These differences in consumer preferences definitely work against Hasbro in two of its three key product categories – Action Figures and Outdoor & Sports [Nerf] – which are in Germany much less a factor than in the U.S. This is further aggravated by the fact that the 2017 growth rate for the former was an astounding negative 13% whereas for the latter was a more moderate negative 3%. Both Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Hasbro are benefiting from a stronger Doll performance of plus 2% in 2017 but the category is also much less important than in the U.S.

However, where company performance is particularly striking is in their overall market position and recent growth. According to my retailer sources, the leading toy companies had widely different growth rates last year. Lego dropped by 2.6%, Simba grew by 3,3%, Geobra [Playmobil] grew by 11%, Hasbro had a +1%, Mattel a minus 9%, Schleich plus 9%. and Zapf [which belongs to MGA Entertainment] an astonishing plus of 22%.

Hasbro’s growth last year of 1% is half of overall market growth, which means that the company lost market share. However, its problems pale in comparison to those of Mattel, which dropped from a share of 9.85% in 2016 to 8.4% in 2017. Its massive market share decline compares badly with that seen in other leading European countries – France minus 0.2%, U.K. minus 0.5% and Spain minus 0.3%. In comparison, Mattel’s worldwide market share outside the U.S. dropped by 0.1% last year. The reasons for Germany’s disappointing performance is – according to my retailer sources – due to three reasons.

One is significant absence of country-responsive innovation, the second the fact that the retail pipeline was clogged with obsolete and pretty much unsalable merchandise, and thirdly, the fact that country management was overly responsive to mandates from the U.S. center. My retail contacts tell me that Mattel has continued to lose market share during the first three months of this year and has now been overtaken by the Board Game manufacturer Ravensburger.

Whilst we have so far in this article seen a number of significant differences between the German and the U.S. toy markets, it would not be complete if it did not address one very major difference – the role played by the trade press. German trade publications tend to be much more proactive than their American counterparts who see their role mainly in a passive capacity – reporting on products or events and to a good extent being driven by what their advertisers would like to see.

The German publications, particularly in the toy field, are different. They tend to see themselves not only as reporters but also as shapers and influencers of industry trends. The best example for this phenomenon are the four trade publications put out by the Göller Verlag, a family enterprise in its third generation.

The company has three publications, all industry leaders, focused on the toy industry – TOYS, which is trade-oriented, 1st Step, which focuses on Baby and Preschool toys, and the online publication Toys-Kids, which targets the consumer. In addition, the company also publishes TOYSup, which is issued once a year at the occasion of the Nuremberg Toy Fair and again is totally trade-oriented.

I spoke to Ms. Sibylle Dorndorf, editor-in-chief, who explained to me that 20% of TOYS' paying subscribers are senior executives at toy manufacturers and importers and 80% are decision makers at retailers including all major players – Vedes, idee + spiel, duo schreib + spiel, Toys"R"Us, the leading Department Stores and Mass Retailers. Whilst the TOY magazine is obviously an important part of the overall effort to shape industry developments, it is basically a communicator of efforts that are carried out in tandem.

Ms. Dorndorf specifically mentioned in this context that she and her colleagues are in constant dialogue with manufacturers and retailers on how to interpret and utilize emerging industry trends. As part of this effort, the Magazine carries out trade events inviting all the top decision makers in the industry to symposia – the next in October this year – to discuss and assess topics affecting the toy space.

The October event will address subjects such as the influence of digitization, retail trends, globalization and other relevant topics. The company acts also as advisor to the most important industry events such as the Nuremberg Toy Fair and others and has also been chosen as the media partner for Kind + Jugend, the international trade fair for premium baby and toddler products being held this coming September.

The final takeaway of this article is that the German toy market is potentially extremely rewarding but not the easiest to enter for a newcomer, particularly a newcomer from the United States. The differences between the two countries are significant and this in particular as it relates to the toy space. Stringent safety regulations, the incredible complexity of the distribution channels, the very material difference in consumer preferences – all this can spell trouble for a toy manufacturer who wants to enter this market.

The problem is that the solution offered in my previous articles – to go with an established distributor – is not necessarily applicable here. Also, tying up with a retailer – online or offline – carries with it major restrictions and is not necessarily the optimal direction either. What I would see as the most expedient solution is to find a good license partner but this only after exhaustive research into the alternatives available because, like everywhere else, there are good partners and then there are others as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.