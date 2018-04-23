Synchrony Financial: Dividend Growth Ahead

In an environment of rising yields, dividend growth is an important way for dividend-paying stocks to differentiate from bonds. Synchrony Financial (SYF), a provider of private label credit solutions to consumers in the US, started paying a dividend 18 months ago. The company seems poised to grow its dividend by double digits for the foreseeable future, thanks in large part to some specialized, fast-growing credit offers which both resonate with consumers and occupy a lower-risk niche of consumer lending.

Synchrony Financial provides consumer lending, in the form of credit cards, to a number of merchants, in exclusive agreements. Typically these agreements provide promotional financing. This includes partnerships with Mahindra, Crate & Barrel, TJ Maxx, Mattress Firm, Men's Wearhouse, Dick's Sporting Goods, Lowe's and quite a few others.

The most interesting to me, however, is CareCredit. CareCredit is a credit card exclusive to healthcare merchants all across the country. If you go to a doctors or dentist office, even a family-owned one, chances are you'll see Care Credit there as well. CareCredit typically offers promotional, zero percent financing on medical care for the first six months to two years, depending upon the credit profile. For many people, myself included, CareCredit has been a real lifesaver. Another good sign; over the last quarter Synchrony expanded its CareCredit partnership to include AmSpa association spas and Spa Industry Association establishments.

Last but certainly not least, earlier this year Synchrony made an agreement with Paypal Holdings to be the exclusive provider of PayPal consumer finance through PayPal Credit. This, I am very excited over, because it hooks Synchrony up to a dominant force in e-commerce, and does so in an exclusive way. Couple this with Care Credit and we have an interesting growth-oriented story, and one that pays a dividend. This article takes a look at Synchrony's latest quarterly performance, and, specifically, the company's dividend, and what investors can expect from dividend growth going forward.

Across the board growth, higher loss provisions

Synchrony's quarterly performance was quite strong despite some concerns from analysts. Overall loan receivables were up 6% and net interest income was up 7% year-on-year.

Net charge offs. Courtesy of Synchrony Financial Investor Relations.

Net charge-offs were also up, however, from 5.33% in the prior year to 6.14% this year. Provisions for loan losses were up 4%, driven by "credit normalization." That number is the highest charge-off ratio since at least 1Q 2016, and probably well before that. The good news with this, however, is that management has been getting more selective. Looking at purchase volume mix by FICO score, volume from those with a FICO score greater than 721 increased 10% year-on-year, while volume from those with a FICO score below 665 declined by 13%. This should "moderate" the rate of 'credit normalization,' meaning that the charge off rate should at least increase more slowly over 2018, and hopefully level off and begin to decline in the years ahead.

Loan receivables grew across the board with Care Credit unsurprisingly leading the way. Retail loan receivables were up 5%, with purchase volume reaching $23.4 billion. 'Payment Solutions' receivables were up 8%, with purchase volume at $3.8 billion, and finally CareCredit receivables increased 8%, with purchase volume at $2.4 billion. The PayPal Credit portfolio will be transferred over to Synchrony some time in the third quarter of this year. I expect high-quality growth from that as well.

Dividends

Synchrony just started paying its dividend in 2016, and as of right now the dividend is only 21% of earnings per share. I expect dividend growth to exceed pretax earnings growth. Last quarter pretax earnings grew by 8%, so I expect at least low double-digit dividend growth from Synchrony for the foreseeable future.

Last year Synchrony raised its dividend from 13 cents per quarter to 15 cents; dividend growth of 15.3%. I believe we can expect similar dividend growth in the future. Although management gave no guidance, I believe another 2 cent dividend increase should be our baseline assumption. That would mean dividend growth of 13.3% by next year; not excessively higher than pretax earnings growth, but enough for dividend growth investors to take notice.

Synchrony currently yields 1.7%. Those reaching for yield will not find much here, but I believe that those who buy here today will be quite happy 5 to 10 years down the road. Ideally, if growth continues at this rate, share price appreciation will hopefully prevent the yield from getting all that high, and the result will be a good yield on cost and plenty of capital gains for those who bought here.

Synchrony is a company at the point in its life cycle where it has just begun spinning off enough cash to comfortably pay a dividend. Therefore, the 'runway' for dividend growth from Synchrony is a very long one. We should see many years of double digit dividend growth ahead, fueled particularly by PayPal Consumer Credit and CareCredit.

Valuation

Synchrony has only been publicly traded since 2014, so historical valuations aren't particularly meaningful. Since 2014 Synchrony has averaged 12.6 times trailing earnings, and right now shares trade at 12.4 times; just about at the average. It's difficult to find direct competitors to compare Synchrony with. Visa (V) and Mastercard (MC) are credit card platforms, not lenders. Ally Financial (ALLY) gets its funding primarily from CD accounts, like Synchrony does, but Ally is an auto finance lender while Synchrony focuses on consumer credit.

The best way to look at this investment perspective is by dividends and growth. At 12.4 times earnings, Synchrony is priced reasonably. I believe that Synchrony is an under appreciated name that has gotten itself into some interesting consumer credit niches; niches which should fuel solid growth for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.