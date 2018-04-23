Netflix: You Might Be Missing The Bigger Picture

Content will be built into a wide moat where spend can be reduced and the subscriber asset can be leveraged.

It has taken me this long into Netflix's (NFLX) public life to come around and form an opinion on the company - not just the product. I use Netflix on a near daily basis to watch movies and shows I want to catch up on - shows and movies I missed while they aired on TV or were in theaters. Lately, though, Netflix is cresting the hill of original content where the archives are not full of reruns and old movies.

Up until this point I wasn't impressed with the availability of movies on Netflix - many I don't prefer to watch while others aren't available. But in the last several months my tune has changed as Netflix is serving up content I can't watch anywhere else. And it's not sub-par content where I'm aimlessly wasting time - it's truly entertaining.

(Source: geek.com)

As a matter of fact, just last week I watched a trailer for one of the Marvel superhero shows. I thought the trailer was about a movie, but lo and behold it was actually a full season of content - hours and hours of binge watching available. I'm behind a bit in my streaming "game" because it was for "Luke Cage" which first aired in 2016, but the trailer for this season piqued my interest in the entire series.

Digging further I realized Rotten Tomatoes gives the show a 94%. That's higher than Black Panther's 88% and I - like many others - liked the latest Marvel installation. It's clear Netflix isn't sparing any expense in the original content, and Luke Cage is just one example of the many who have ratings in the 90's.

Now speaking of sparing no expense, it was the latest earnings release which made me realize it's not about the profits and cash flow for Netflix, right now. Now before you write me off as just another unicorn lover or hyped stock follower, I haven't reached this conclusion without some thinking and analyzing of the bigger picture at hand - in terms of revenue, subscribers, ASPs, and original content (spend).

It's clear to me the bigger picture is indeed the bigger pictures Netflix is willing to spend on to produce exclusive content.

Though, while revenue growth has accelerated since Q3'17, along with plans to continue into Q2'18, the market could have easily balked at these two statements, which I found the most intriguing:

We continue to forecast free cash flow of -$3 to -$4 billion in 2018, and to be free cash flow negative for several more years as our original content spend rapidly grows. We have about $2.6 billion in cash and we will continue to raise debt as needed to fund our increase in original content.

It's clear right now original content is the driver of all things Netflix and the market is giving the company a thumbs up as subscribers have doubled since 2015.

(Source: Statistica.com)

If the market is willing to consider the content spend a vital factor in growth (as the market is not simply looking past it) and a driver for future earnings leverage, I'm more apt to consider Netflix a viable play in my portfolio.

But, I can't simply leave you with the market giving it a thumbs up and so I'm just going to follow the market. No, I actually see the story here. Netflix is becoming more popular because it has a brand and a content attraction. Less and less do I hear people saying they tune into their favorite show at 7:00PM on Thursday night on whatever network but instead hear more and more invitations from friends to come over and watch their favorite Netflix show on demand.

We live in an on demand world and when a company like Netflix gives you an entire season at a time allowing you to watch at your leisure, well, you just tapped into the blessing (or curse) of this generation of cord cutters.

And there's a reason why people are not only continuing to join Netflix but also willing to bear the brunt of monthly fees rising; there's something pulling them in and keeping them in. Netflix has enough content leverage to not only continue adding subscribers at a substantial rate but also find 14% ASP increases - and this is what really helped me arrive at my conclusion. There's enough demand where rising monthly fees is not enough to deter the growth.

At $13.99, all I have to do is watch one Netflix original movie or a few episodes in a season a month and I paid as much as I would for a single movie ticket, and didn't spend the gas or get lured in by $20 popcorn and soda. I'm clearly going back to basics here - but there's something to this.

Disney (DIS) is going to have to start at $4.99 for its streaming service because it's the price which will entice subscribers. But if there's little or no compelling content it won't matter, even if it's free. It won't be able to get users to sign on day after day. Beyond that, it must not only be compelling but differentiated content than what Netflix already offers and continues to offer.

My point is Netflix is producing content which is as good, and in many cases better, than what is released in a theater where I'm paying an entire month of subscription fees to see one showing once - then later pay an exorbitant amount to get it on Blu-ray (which I don't usually do). Many time I don't prefer to work around a fixed movie showing schedule. This will only be more compelling with direct to Netflix type of movies.

Now a company can't go cash flow negative forever because the idea of a business is to eventually self-sustain on its own operating income. With large amounts ear-marked for content spend still to come in the next year-to-two years, the company says this is the way to eventual profits. It's important to keep in mind original content doesn't disappear - new subscribers who join today and who join a year from today will have a deep trove of content to sift through to keep them occupied for hundreds of hours - not to mention seasons of TV shows and non-Netflix movies they might have missed. There will be a point where Netflix can scale back content spend, leverage it's still low monthly cost to expand margins, and move into other avenues of streaming revenue.

It's clear to me management's direction is marketing through brand and exclusive content with the idea content is king and cash will follow. It's a matter of scaling back content spend when there is enough depth and breadth to it where smaller increments in content will suffice as a runway into many years of profitability. With the amount of enticing, well produced content, Netflix is positioned to be the go-to in entertainment well beyond what theaters and TV ever dreamed. Who wants to lease or own buildings and deal with cable providers when their own platform allows for unlimited possibilities and seamless distribution?

There is no substitution for distribution and Netflix is leveraging that right now with the amount of content it's delivering. The stock price may appear high and the valuation may seem out of this world but I'm not scared by today's numbers - I was buying Facebook (FB) when it only had 552M daily active users and a P/E above 1,000. That one turned out alright. I'm not early to the Netflix camp but I'm not late either. I'm looking bigger picture.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on Netflix and other popular companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Subscribers Got A First Look I told my subscribers about this opportunity in Facebook through my service's chat room as well as my podcast before this article published. Not only were they aware but they also were given the strategy to capitalize on it, something I don't share with my public readers in articles like the one you just read. To be made aware of opportunities like this, along with the strategy to profit from it, you need to join me in my service, Tech Cache. My service discusses tech and tech-related companies and the opportunities therein because the growth your portfolio needs is in tech. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.