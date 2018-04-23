The More It Drops, The More I Buy - Part 3

The pessimism is high, the valuations are low, and yet the fundamentals remain solid.

A few weeks ago, I started a new series which I entitled "The More It Drops, The More I Buy". The topic of this series has been and remains the REIT market sell-off and whether today is an opportune time to invest in the sector.

In the first part, I explain that opposite to the common belief, REITs have historically performed relatively well during times of interest rate increases. In fact, research from NAREIT finds out that REITs outperformed the S&P 500 in more than half of the episodes of rising Treasury yields over the period 1992Q1 to 2017Q4. In 87% of the episodes of rising Treasury rates, REITs generated positive total returns during that same time frame. While it may be surprising to many, it really shouldn't be because as I noted:

Unlike bonds, REITs are able to grow their cash flow, and this is especially true in times of economic growth as we are experiencing today... Investors need to realize that interest rates are today rising because the general economy is doing well. This leads to higher occupancy rates, higher rents, and more demand for real estate space. All very positive to REITs.

In the second part of the series, I go deeper into specific time periods where REITs significantly outperformed other asset classes despite material increases in interest rates. As an example, from July 2004 until June 2006, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates from 1.25% to 5.25%. And yet, REITs generated more than 48% over that time period while the S&P 500 returned only 18%.

Finally, today in a third and final part to this series, I put theory into practice and share with you 3 positions that I have been building since REIT share prices started dropping. Keep in mind that I have no idea where the shares may go in the near term, and it is very possible that the pessimism continues. That said, given that "fundamentally" each company keeps performing well, I consider today's lower share prices an opportunity to make long-term real estate investments with a high current yield and appreciation potential.

I am part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" (HDO) research team

1 - EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): Specialty Assets with High Yield and Growth / 10.5x FFO / 8.1% Yield

EPR is a net lease REIT, specializing in select real estate segments that are highly enduring, but often ignored by the investment community. The focus is to put on "experience" properties such as movie theaters, water parks, golf complexes, ski areas, schools and other.

This differentiated investment strategy has resulted in very significant outperformance in the past. Since its origination about 20 years ago, EPR shareholders have earned a lifetime total return that is about 3x higher than the broad REIT indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ). While I do not expect such massive outperformance to continue, I believe that the current valuation, combined with the growth prospects, allows for continued excess returns.

Entertainment properties are not negatively affected by e-commerce. Moreover, they commonly sell at above-average cap rates, allowing EPR to earn sizable spreads over its cost of capital. It has historically resulted in superior external growth which combined with 2-3% internal growth rate is what has made this REIT a winner in the past.

"Growth REITs" should rightfully sell at "growth valuations". Yet, EPR trades at just 10.5 times FFO and an 8.1% dividend yield. We consider this cheap on an absolute basis, but also on a relative basis. Peers including Realty Income (NYSE:O), National (NYSE:NNN), Agree (NYSE:ADC), STORE (NYSE:STOR) and Four Corners (NYSE:FCPT) all trading at large premiums at up to 14-17 times expected FFO. The valuation gap is very large here and not justified especially when you consider that peers may be more exposed to retail risk.

The current dividend yield of 8.1% combined with an expected mid-single-digit FFO growth rates make EPR a top pick among net lease REITs.

2 - Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT): The "Almost" Industrial REIT / 11.6x FFO / 6.7% Yield

Gramercy Property Trust has been in the process of transitioning from being a diversified REIT to becoming an industrial REIT for the last many years. In the process, it sold a great deal of non-core assets with lower growth prospects and higher risk profiles, in order to reallocate proceeds into more favorable properties. The market appears to have missed this transformation as GPT remains the cheapest industrial REIT by a large margin - trading at just 11.6x FFO and a dividend yield exceeding 6.7%.

The market wants growth, and GPT has not been able to deliver on it due to the dilution caused by its portfolio transformation. We believe that this is a perfect case of short-term thinking, and that with its now improved portfolio, GPT is set for strong long-term performance.

The market may not be enthusiastic about GPT today, but it is easy to argue that value creation has been real. Industrial REITs are trading at +24x FFO, one of the highest multiples of any property sectors. And given that the allocation to industrial assets has increased from 47% in 2016 to about 80% today, GPT's income stream has clearly become much more valuable than it was a few years back.

Looking beyond 2018 and 2019, we see GPT becoming a consistent grower with its now improved asset base. In the near term, growth will remain minimal due to the ongoing portfolio transformation, but in a few years from now, we expect the dispositions to lessen. Industrial properties are still benefiting from high NOI growth, and with its now exposure to this asset class, GPT will be one of the beneficiaries.

3 - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT): High Quality Retail on the Cheap / 10x FFO / 6.5% Yield

Tanger owns a diversified portfolio of 44 outlet centers located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada. I believe that outlet centers are likely to remain more resilient to the growth of e-commerce, and this is why I favor Tanger relative to other large retail REITs such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), GGP, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO).

Outlet centers do not lease space to struggling department stores such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) or Macy's (NYSE:M)… and rather, are occupied by highly desirable brands such as Gap (NYSE:GPS), Nike (NYSE:NKE), CK (NYSE:PVH), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Outlets have proven to remain relatively resilient to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) type firms as they offer very competitive pricing and create a "treasure-hunting" experience that customers may not get elsewhere.

Over the last 20 years, Tanger has been one of the strongest performers of the entire REIT market and massively outperformed the broad REIT indexes as well as equity indexes (SPY). It is also a constituent of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index, having increased dividends every year since 1993, and this even includes the Great Financial Crisis. Moreover, the increases have historically been very substantial with an annual average of 12% in the past three years.

The high desirability of outlets is well reflected in the financial performance. Tanger has historically achieved strong internal growth, as tenants are literally lined up to lease space at its properties - allowing for strong rent increases and a high occupancy.

The shares are currently being offered on the cheap due to excessively high fears that I don't expect to ever materialize. Tanger is currently trading at a bargain valuation of just 10x expected FFO. The 6.5% dividend yield is very well covered and we see significant upside to patient long-term investors.

Final Thoughts

Some people like to invest in "exciting" "high growth" asset classes including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (COIN), or companies such as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), or even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). I prefer to instead focus on more traditional "boring" investments such as REAL ESTATE. The reason why is that:

I like the predictability and consistency that it offers. It pays high and recurrent cash flow. Its pricing may fluctuate widely over the short run, but quality properties tend to appreciate and generate increasing rents over the long run.

Given that today, REITs are valued at historically cheap valuations at just 15.5x FFO, a 15% discount to NAV and the highest dividend yields since the Great Financial Crisis, I consider the asset class to be opportunistic (source). This is especially true when you consider that the fundamentals remain solid with the NOI growing at over 3% on average during the last 4 quarters. Everything points out to me that investors are overreacting to interest rate increases, and that REITs are poised to outperform in the future periods after dramatically underperforming in the recent past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, GPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" (HDO) research team.