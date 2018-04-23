8% Yield And A Sustainable Dividend With B&G Foods

While earnings growth has stalled for now, justifying much of the 50% selloff, sales are rising and a new buyback could boost results.

B&G Foods (BGS) is the parent company of Green Giant, as well as many other brands. The stock has been absolutely obliterated of late on the back of performance that has waned a bit, but we see the selloff as over done here.

The stock has now plunged in two years. We do think there is value here under $23 and a quick gain can be made in a trade, while a longer-term investment can be initiated at these levels thanks to the dividend. The chart is ugly, but it is why the name is now on our radar:

Source: Yahoo finance, color edits by Quad 7 Capital

When we look back at annual earnings, we see higher sales and lower earnings. Revenues rose 20% to $1.7 billion from $1.4 billion in 2016, but the cost of goods sold was up almost 28% to $1.2 billion, from $943.3 million in 2016. Sales continue an impressive path of growth:

Source: B&G Investor Kit, 2017 Report

With the sharp rise in cost of good, this meant margins took a beating. With the costs rising so sharply, gross margin fell from 32.2% in 2016, to 27.7% in 2017. Given the higher top line, gross profit did manage to rise 3.2% or $14.3 million. Not great.

EBITDA fell as well. It declined $1.4 million, or 0.5%, from $291.6 million in 2016 to $290.2 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was a record $333.2 million, but was below original guidance. That was painful, but still impressive:

Source: B&G Investor Kit, 2017 Report

Earnings were $3.26 per share, rising from $1.73 per share in 2016. However, this rise was mostly due to the benefits of tax reform. When we look to adjusted earnings which control for these impacts, earnings were $2.12 per share, up 2.4%. This is not awful, but not stellar by any means as this is anemic growth. Still, they did rise, so when we see the stock down by 50% in less than two years, we are intrigued.

As we look ahead on the name however, we see that there has been significant multiple compression as earnings are still projected to be flat, or within single-digits of prior year earnings. Analyst consensus for the year 2018 is for $2.07, and for 2019 is $2.17 per share. Basically this is no growth, or at best, low growth. However, it does not account for any additional acquisitions that will be made, nor do we believe it factors in the level of share repurchases the company may make. As such, we expect earnings will likely be at or above these levels. Still, the growth is not there right now, but it is tough to pass up the dividend.

The dividend

B&G believes in a dividend policy (as noted in the 10-Q) that returns a "substantial portion of free cash flow" to shareholders in the form of dividends, and it has paid a dividend each quarter since going public. However, that dividend has been a little volatile, but it is back on the rise. Following the Great Recession, the dividend was cut to as low as $0.17 quarterly. The dividend has slowly grown since that time.



The dividend has been risen consistently since touching the lows of $0.17 quarterly. The sixth consecutive $0.465 payment will be made this Monday April 30th to shareholders of record back on March 29th. We believe another hike is not out of the question, but love this stock providing a juicy 8% yield here.

The dividend appears to be more than well covered at this point by both earnings and cash flows, though the payout ratio is high. Speaking of cash flow,the company expects to generate cash flows sufficient to reduce net debt by $125 million to $150 million by year end 2018, after making expected dividend payments of approximately $124 million this year. There is some longer-term debt (discussed later), but we believe that the quarterly cash flows are more than sufficient to keep up the dividend.

We also think that there will be ongoing inorganic growth through acquisitions.

Buying companies

The company has averaged a couple of acquisitions per year for a long time, but recently they have had some uneven performance in their last few acquisitions. We think this is temporary, but it has weighed. Still, there are some successes.

The company's three most recent acquisitions, the spices & seasonings business and Victoria, both completed in Q4 2016, and Back to Nature, completed in Q4 2017, have performed well. In fiscal 2017, the spices & seasonings business generated net sales of $260 million, which was above the company's initial forecast of $220 million, and Victoria generated net sales of $43 million, compared to $41 million projected. In Q4 2017, Back to Nature generated more than $20 million of net sales versus estimates of $17.5 million. It remains to be seen if this success continues, but so far, these have been successful.

Not all of the company's acquisitions do well. The company has had to jettison a few ventures and hasn't fully capitalized on opportunities. As our colleague Crunching Numbers noted recently, a few examples include writing off one of its snack food acquisitions, abandoning a maple syrup play, and failure to synergize pickups of smaller brands with its Green Giant brand.

However, we think that these acquisitions will continue over time, despite the moderate debt.

Debt is moderate

As of the end of 2017, the company had just over $2.25 billion of debt, with the major components being a $650 million Tranche B term loan due 2022, $700 million in 4.625% senior notes due in 2021, and $900 million in 5.25% senior notes due 2025. This debt is not obscene, but is going to be costly.

The debt is not unreasonable. However, B&G is rated 'B1,' which is 'highly speculative,' by Moody's. The company's credit rating has remained there for at the last few years of ratings, with most of the concern being related to the level of debt relative to growth in cash flows. But that is not stopping the company from putting some of the money to work repurchasing shares.

Buyback

The company recently announced a plan to repurchase up to $50.0 million of the company’s common stock through March 15, 2019. Under the authorization, the company may purchase shares of common stock from time to time in the open market. We like this. We will add that the share buyback, as opposed to debt reduction, will free up more cash to both cover the current dividend as well as provide additional cash as shares are retired to increase the dividend. However, in the mean time it suggests acquisitions are unlikely.

A few risks

We recognize that a high yield can sometimes be a red flag. A dividend may be unsustainable. A company may be approaching bankruptcy and has refused to slash the dividend. Cash flows may not cover the dividend. None of these issues currently apply. Still, there are a few risks we see in B&G.

First, momentum is negative. The chart is ugly, and no bottom has been found yet. Selling could be compounded by dividend growth investors who bought in at a $30 handle that are taking losses and moving on. So be aware entering here has inherent risk as selling pressure is high.

Second, although we see inorganic growth continuing through acquisitions, continued acquisitions could require additional debt to be taken on. While the debt rating has been stable, additional debt could be seen as risky, meaning a downgrade could be possible, or further commentary on risk of the company's debt could be made by rating agencies, meaning it will be harder/more expensive to finance deals. This would also eat up free cash flow thanks to higher interest expenses.

Third, while sales continue to grow, and hit to the top line will weigh. Right now we do not see any risk here as likely, but nearly all food giants have been facing pressure and immense competition. Growing sales are a strength of the company, so pressure here could be a further negative catalyst. This brings us to dividend coverage.

Right now the dividend is comfortably covered. We see the dividend as being maintained in 2018, but any misses on the top line (or bottom line via high expenses) could further weigh on the payout ratio. Too much pressure could lead to a dividend cut, and that would be highly detrimental to our call. This means investors need to closely watch every quarter and listen to management's calls/presentations. For now, we see it as safe, however.

Take home

There is value here if the company can get it together. The chart is technically ugly, but shares are now being beaten down to levels we feel compelled to take a stab at for the well-covered dividend, new buyback, and growing sales, despite the low-levels of earnings growth.

