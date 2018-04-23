Gilead: Will Medicare Boost Yescarta Sales?

Gilead (GILD) may have received some good news recently. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have agreed to reimburse thousands to hospitals for treating cancer patients with CAR-T therapies:

Through Medicare Part B, CMS will reimburse hospitals about $400,000 for Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Yescarta and $500,000 for Novartis AG's Kymriah, according to a spokesperson for the government payer agency. Medicare Part B covers outpatient medical needs for people with certain disabilities, with end-stage renal cancer or who are 65 years and older.

Like its breakthrough HCV drugs, Gilead's Yescarta has an opportunity to save lives. Below I will parse through what this additional news means to GILD investors.

The Situation

CAR-T cell therapy utilizes a patient's modified T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. The breakthrough therapy is reserved for the most critical cancer patients for whom other treatments have been ineffective. Yescarta is expected to treat a type of blood cancer called B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The cost for Yescarta and Novartis's (NVS) Kymriah are 373,000 and 475,000, respectively. The rub now is [i] how much Medicare will reimburse hospitals for the cost and [ii] the differential between outpatient and in-hospital visits.



Well, now CMS has determined how it’s going to pay for Yescarta. CMS will pay $395,380 for Yescarta when it’s used on an outpatient basis, with a published co-payment charge to patients of $79,076, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed in an email to FiercePharma. But patients' out-of-pocket burden won't be that high; it is capped at $1,000 under law, plus the Part B deductible if that has not yet been met. Many patients will receive Yescarta in the hospital, however, so they can be monitored for dangerous side effects. The total list price of that process, estimated by some analysts to run as high as $1 million, will be bundled into CMS's payment for hospital stays.

For early customers of CAR-T therapy there appears to be two scenarios - outpatient or in-hospital stays.

In-Hospital Stay

By having Yescarta treatment in the hospital a patient can be monitored for dangerous side effects. CAR-T therapy sounds great in practice but the public and the healthcare community are still learning how it works, and of the potential side effects. Doctors and the healthcare community may err on the side of caution and recommend the lion's share of CAR-T treatments take place in-hospital. This could increase the probability that dangerous side effects could be treated in real time by professionals with the best available healthcare facilities.

As doctors, insurers and healthcare providers come up to speed on the potential side effects and necessary after-care treatments they can (1) share that information with the outpatient community and (2) decide when it is more feasible to have CAR-T treatments at outpatient facilities. In-hospital costs of up to $1 million will likely limit the number of CAR-T treatments, at least initially. The rub is that the amount of learning and information sharing about the efficacy of the treatment, and side effects could also be limited.



It could be difficult to come down the learning curve on CAR-T treatments until volume picks up, and/or costs come down. Gilead and Novartis have filed for new technology add-on payments ("NTAP") to help ease the cost burden for hospitals. If a CMS reimbursement for inpatient treatments is approved then the costs could fall dramatically, and treatments could increase.

Outpatient Care

At this juncture outpatient care would be a lot cheaper than in-hospital stays. At $393,000 to $475,000 per treatment the cost would still be prohibitive. The 20% copays would be capped at the deductible for inpatients or about $1,340 per period. The dangerous side effects may be more difficult to monitor vis-a-vis in-hospital treatments; this could limit outpatient treatments while doctors continue to discover the side effects of CAR-T.

If CMS approves a NTAP filing by Novartis or Gilead, it could (1) drive down the costs of in-hospital treatments, (2) drive up the number of treatments due to affordability, (3) and increase outpatient care as costs decline and doctors feel more comfortable that the side effects can be managed.



What This Means For Gilead

Yescarta sales will likely underwhelm this year. In-hospital costs are astronomical and the bottleneck appears to be a CMS approval of the company's NTAP application. There has been no indication of when a decision will be made; however, given the breakthrough status of CAR-T and its potential to save lives an NTAP approval could happen. Per Cowen up to 5,300 relapsed/refractory patients would be candidates for Yescarta and about 1,000 patients could be treated this year. Given out-sized in-hospital costs the 2018 figures need to be tamped down, in my opinion.

Assuming a positive NTAP approval by the second half of 2018 the 1,000 Yescarta starts and potential $350 million in new sales might be delayed into 2019. This appears to be a more realistic estimate. Management could help firm up these numbers on the Q1 earnings call. Meanwhile, Gilead will have to rely on it current in-force product portfolio of HCV and HIV drugs. The company's Q4 2017 revenue and EBITDA fell Q/Q by 9% and 35%, respectively. Its high margin HCV franchise has been negatively impacted by a declining HCV runway and Abbvie's (ABBV) Mavyret regimen.

Conclusion

HCV still represents over 22% of Gilead's sales. Gilead remains a sell until it can replace HCV sales. For now, Yescarta will not be it. Sell GILD.



