How Far Could W.W. Grainger Fall?

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled, "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), CSX (CSX), Carnival Corporation (CCL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Ross Stores (ROST), Paychex (PAYX), Magna International (MGA), and Best Buy (BBY). In this article, I will examine W.W. Grainger (GWW) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of W.W. Grainger. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning GWW, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if GWW is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine W.W. Grainger?

GWW Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since my intention is to estimate how far GWW might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable for us to think that at some point in the next 2-3 years GWW might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at to estimate this. The first is how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle. From this time in 2008, W.W. Grainger is 3x higher and it has more than doubled the performance of the S&P 500. Additionally, GWW is at all-time highs, which makes it seem reasonable to consider how far the price might fall. When one adds to this the fact that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy for the next couple years, the macro picture becomes very late-cycle-looking.

W.W. Grainger is susceptible to market downturns, but as we shall see later in the article, it isn't a highly cyclical stock. For less-cyclical stocks, F.A.S.T Graphs can be useful to get an idea of a stock's current valuation. A higher than normal valuation would be further evidence that it might be worth examining how far a stock could fall during a downturn. Let's take a look:

Since W.W. Grainger's stock has been fairly volatile the past decade, I chose to widen out the F.A.S.T. Graph to a 20-year time-frame so we can get a better picture for what has been traditionally 'normal' for GWW stock. GWW's current blended P/E is 24.6 while its traditional average P/E is 19.6. W.W. Grainger has put together several good quarters in a row and has issued strong guidance going forward and this has gotten the market quite enthusiastic about the stock. Currently, though, if GWW were to trade at its normal P/E ratio, the stock would have to drop 20%. Combined with the fact the stock is trading at an all-time high, that's enough evidence for me to examine how far the stock could fall during a downturn.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current GWW shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 46 years, GWW has had five sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 1 year 8 years 63% 1987 2 months 5 years 35% 1998 2 years 7 years 55% 2007 1.5 years 2.5 years 39% 2014 3.5 years 4 years 43%

The first notable thing about these data is that W.W. Grainger isn't particularly cyclical in terms of frequency or depth. To only have five significant drawdowns in nearly 50 years is very good, and to have the majority of those drawdowns be less than 45% is outstanding. It does tend to take GWW a few years to bounce back from drawdowns, though. To me this is a sign that the company probably trades in line with its earnings most of the time and that its earnings are usually fairly stable. One of the interesting pieces of information here is how little GWW fell during the Great Recession in 2008. That might be worth examining more closely, but the really interesting decline is the most recent one in 2014.

The declines in earnings and price for GWW during 1998 and 2007 were the result of economic recessions, and, as a result, understandable. But there wasn't really a macro driver for the 2014 decline. During that time, earnings fell 28%. That's very substantial for a non-recessionary period. The only time in the past 40 years earnings fell that much for W.W. Grainger was in the early 2000s recession when they fell about 40%. Obviously, something is wrong with the business in order for it to experience an earnings decline like that while the economy was growing.

Normally, when I do this type of analysis, at this point in the article I write a risk/reward section that projects future earnings for the company three years into the future and compares that to the stock's historical drawdowns. The goal of that analysis is to try to gauge where the stock price might be in 3-5 years if we were to have a recession or bear market during that time period. I don't think that would be a very useful analysis right now for two reasons. The first is that the 2014 decline truly broke GWW's historical pattern. This means that using long-term historical data in order to estimate the future might not be the best idea. We need to have confidence patterns will repeat for them to be useful. The second reason is that in recent history GWW's relative debt levels have never been as high as they are now.

When I first started looking at this stock last week, I kept asking myself how I had missed buying it in 2017 near its lows. I mean, investing in stocks with a history like GWW after they've sold off 35% is basically what I spend 80% of my investing time trying to do. So, I went back and looked at everything I could until I finally noticed the problem.

GWW data by YCharts

Historically, GWW has maintained a very low debt-to-equity ratio (red line on the chart above). This is pretty typical of companies whose stocks are very stable and consistent because debt tends to exaggerate both the good and the bad times for most stocks. However, starting in 2014, the debt really exploded to the upside. This is one of the key factors I look for when deciding whether or not to invest in a stock near the bottom of a cycle, and such unprecedented debt would have turned me off of the stock. (I occasionally run a screen for this, and I'm guessing the reason GWW didn't pop on my radar after its big sell-off is because it got screened out for debt.) Another thing that would have turned me off was the fact they continued to buy back shares while taking on so much debt. I generally count that as a strike against management (even if, in this case, it looks like there is a long-standing fixed buyback program in place).

The good news for shareholders in 2017, though, is that those buybacks along with improved earnings have been able to squeeze about 40% of the short-sellers out the stock the past 9 months, and that's led to a dramatic rise in price.

GWW data by YCharts

The big danger with this stock is where we are in the business cycle. W.W. Grainger is behaving like we are just coming out of a fairly deep recession and things are starting to look up when in fact we are almost certainly within two years or so of a bear market (if one hasn't already started in January). So, GWW is in a position where multiple years of improved growth are priced into the stock, short-selling has subsided, and it has triple the debt that it has had historically during the depths of recessions. If we were to have a recession in the very near future, I think this stock would probably experience a record-setting decline of 65% or more. But since there is no precedent for me to point to, I can't really estimate that with any confidence. I would certainly sell the stock at this point, though, rotate into something more defensive.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios. I'm guessing many current shareholders own GWW because of its dividend champion status, so I'm going to tilt my alternative in the dividend direction.

I think the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) would make a great alternative to GWW over the medium term. Its current dividend of 3.21% is nearly double W.W. Grainger's and it stands to be far more defensive in the event of a bear market or economic downturn. Since the market peak on January 26th, VPU has handily outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY), with much less volatility along the way:

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since it is possible that W.W. Grainger could be on the verge of rapidly increasing earnings over the next year or two. There is a scenario where GWW uses those earnings to bring their debt down to a level within their historical norms. If this happens, it would certainly make GWW more attractive. But I think that since we are likely very far along in business cycle that even if we go another full year before the beginning of a bear market, GWW will likely drop far enough to lose any potential gains between now and then. So, even in a pretty rosy turnaround scenario, I don't think one has very much opportunity cost danger rotating into VPU right here. They should be able to rotate back into GWW during the next bear market when it's more clear GWW is in a stronger position (assuming their current turnaround works).

Conclusion

W.W. Grainger has a long history of stable earnings and dividend growth, but it has recently faced some challenges. The company seems to be making some changes in order to streamline their business and lower prices for their customers, but I question the increased debt and continued buybacks. It doesn't strike me as a company whose priorities are in the right place. At any rate, it seems to be in a fairly precarious position over the next 2-3 years, should the macroeconomy turn negative. I would get more defensive if I was a shareholder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.