Intech: Market Stress Signals Persist

Key Takeaways

Based on the Intech Equity Market Stress Monitor, risk for a dislocation in equity markets remains elevated.

Recent stress indicators continue to suggest a potential for downside risk.

European equity markets are exhibiting the strongest stress signals, while emerging markets are showing less signs of strain.

Indicators Suggest Heightened Downside Risk Remains

After a long absence, volatility came roaring back during the first quarter of 2018. While big market moves rattled most major indexes, they did little to move key indicators back toward their historical norms. The metrics comprising the Intech Equity Market Stress Monitor are telling us that the risk for a potential market dislocation persists.

As of the end of the first quarter of this year, five of the world's major market indexes - the Standard & Poor's 500, MSCI World, MSCI EAFE, MSCI Europe and MSCI Emerging Markets - continued to deviate from their historical norms for several key indicators of equity market risk, including correlation, dispersion and index efficiency.

In fact, markets are exhibiting the same signs of strain that we observed in late 2017, before markets turned turbulent. During the first quarter, the S&P 500 ended its longest streak without a 3% correction, and its second-longest stretch without a 5% decline. Whereas 2017 saw just eight trading days with +/-1% or larger moves, the first quarter of 2018 alone posted 23 such trading days.

As was the case late last year, the MSCI Europe Index is showing the greatest signs of stress with five out of five equity risk metrics on the extreme ends relative to historical norms.

Expect a Reversion to the Mean

Intech has been studying the relationship between risk and market stability for decades. Rather than rely solely on backward-facing measures, such as standard deviation, investors can monitor market stability, or lack thereof, by noting where an index's risk sits relative to its historical ranges. When markets teeter too far from the norm, there is a higher probability of a large market event.

For all five metrics, the normal range is 40-60%. Anything higher or lower signals potential market instability, with extremes in the tails (i.e., less than 20% or more than 80%) indicating greater risk.

Capital concentration, which measures how capital is distributed among stocks in an index, saw the greatest reshuffling during the first quarter. Among U.S. markets, concentration increased noticeably, reflecting the ongoing dominance of mega-cap technology stocks. It was a different story in other developed equity markets, where capital continued to flow into smaller-cap stocks.

In a typical market, concentration is neither too high nor too low. In the first quarter, just one of the five major indexes - the MSCI World - sat in the normal range.

Correlation of returns (Figure 1) - the extent to which index constituents move together - remained on the extreme low end last quarter, suggesting that idiosyncratic risk is high. This environment tends to favor active managers. However, because another indicator - dispersion of returns - is also low, active managers need to take on more incremental risk to potentially achieve higher excess returns.

Figure 1: Correlation of Returns

Meanwhile, index efficiency stayed perched on the high end for all major indexes, which is to say that managers need to take on more beta risk to achieve above-market returns. This proprietary indicator looks at how much beta (market exposure) is required to construct an efficient portfolio (outperforming the index with less risk) by owning a selection of index constituents.

Not surprisingly, investors were slightly less bullish in the first quarter than they were during the previous quarter. Skewness of returns (Figure 2), which gauges how investors respond to positive or negative surprises, suggests above-normal bullishness for the MSCI Europe and, to a lesser degree, the S&P 500. Sentiment for the MSCI EAFE and MSCI Emerging Markets, meanwhile, moved closer to normal ranges.

Figure 2: Skewness of Returns

While there are many ways to gauge market risk, our research has shown that these five metrics are indicative of market stability. As we look out over the next year, markets still have the potential for incremental gains. Nevertheless, until these measures move closer to their long-term averages, the risk for higher volatility will persist.

S&P 500 Index reflects U.S. large-cap equity performance and represents broad U.S. equity market performance.

MSCI World Index reflects the equity market performance of global developed markets.

MSCI EAFE (Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index reflects the equity market performance of developed markets, excluding the U.S. and Canada.

MSCI Europe Index reflects the equity market performance of developed markets in Europe.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index reflects the equity market performance of emerging markets.

Standard Deviation measures historical volatility. Higher standard deviation implies greater volatility.

Systematic Risk is the risk inherent to the entire market or entire market segment.

Idiosyncratic risks are factors that are specific to a particular company and have little or no correlation with market risk.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Intech is a Janus Henderson subsidiary and subadvisor that uses a mathematical investment process to harness stock price volatility as a source of excess return and a key to risk control.

