Construct Your Oil Portfolio: The Capital Appreciation Version

The capital appreciation value investors are, at present, provided with is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in deep values.

"If you know that you are vulnerable to prediction errors, and … accept that most “risk measures” are flawed, then your strategy is to be as hyperconservative and hyperaggressive as you can be instead of being mildly aggressive or conservative." - Nassim Nicholas Taleb

The capital appreciation investors

A value investor intending to invest in the oil patch should feel lucky to be investing in today's market condition. Thanks to the three years of industry depression, nearly all energy names have been plunged into an incredibly deep undervaluation, regardless of their asset quality, growth potential, and management talent. This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the perspicacious investors.

We at The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH) intentionally construct our portfolio in a way so that its components fall into two discrete baskets:

One basket holds relatively safe investments in small to mid-cap E&P companies that own some of the best-quality oil and gas properties in the world. The safety is provided by the resilience of the business, the talent of the management, and the margin of safety.

The other basket holds nano to micro-cap, junior explorers which offer the possibility of a multi-bagger return at the risk of bankruptcy.

The practice of combining these two extremely different groups of assets in one portfolio is a proven investment approach aptly called the barbell strategy (Fig. 6). Such a strategy brings antifragility to the portfolio by introducing stability through owning larger-sized consistent growers yet adding a component of explosive growth potential through holding highly speculative nano to micro-caps.

Fig. 6. A barbell. Source.

The low-cost grower basket

In the basket of the low-cost growers, I particularly like stocks like GeoPark Ltd. (GPRK), Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF), Earthstone Energy (ESTE), Halcon Resources (HK), Rosehill Resources (ROSE), Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), and Alta Mesa Resources (AMR).

These companies differ from each other in the specifics of their assets. GeoPark and Canacol have conventional assets, which decline slowly thus require less capital as shown by the $7.35/boe of DD&A of GeoPark, while Earthstone, Halcon, Rosehill and Alta Mesa own unconventional properties, which are characterized by high decline rates ranging from $12.93/boe to $25.13/boe. GeoPark and Canacol both operate in Latin America, while Earthstone, Halcon and Rosehill, and Alta Mesa operate in the Midland, Delaware, and Anadarko basins in the onshore U.S., respectively.

However, the companies share five commonalities (Table 1):

Low-cost assets. Great assets cannot be ruined by a mediocre management, Canacol being a case in point. However, low-quality assets can ruin the reputation of a good management, as the Halcon management's bankruptcy experience will attest.

High growth potential, which is a must-have in the cyclical oil industry because you want to produce as much as you can when the oil price is high.

Robust capital structure, which lends safety to the investors' capital.

Founder-managers who have not only extraordinary entrepreneurial vigor but also a substantial skin in the game. A great management can be the best risk mitigator the investors need in today's challenging operating environment.

A sizeable margin of safety.

Table 1. The cost and growth features of select E&P companies. Note: All Opex and operating netbacks are for 2017 except for otherwise indicated; stock prices and margin of safety estimates are as of April 13, 2018. For GeoPark, the Opex consists of LOE and G&T, source; For Canacol, the Opex consists of LOE and G&T, source; For Earthstone, the F&D cost includes the finding cost only, and the Opex is LOE only, source; For Halcon, the Opex includes LOE, workover, and gathering and other, source; For Rosehill, the Opex includes LOE and G&T, source; For Alta Mesa, the Opex and operating netback are for 3Q2017, source.

At TNRH, I require a stock intended for the low-cost grower basket to meet all five of these criteria to qualify for inclusion in our model portfolio. The essence of our way of oil stock picking is captured by the following equations:

[Net profit] = {[Oil price] - [All-in unit costs]} X [Production]

[Intrinsic value] = [Net profit] / {[WACC] - [Growth rate]}

Granted that petroleum E&P is a quintessential commodity business, i.e., there exists no differentiation of products between producers whatsoever. However, at high or low oil price, sunny or rainy, the operator with a structurally-low cost structure invariably commands a competitive advantage over higher-cost peers and enjoys better profitability at relatively low risk to the investors. Secondly, as a participant in a cyclical industry, the operator needs assets that support a rapid ramp-up of production to capture the high-margin part of the upswing. Thirdly, precisely because this is a capital-intensive business, the company has to maintain a healthy book to mitigate the credit risk and to lower the cost of capital.

For your reference, the TNRH approach of stock picking led me to the identification of GeoPark (see here), which ended up to be the best performer in the E&P space in 2017 and delivered a 130% return in the year for the TNRH model portfolio (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The stock chart of GeoPark in comparison with SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). Source.

The junior explorer basket

The small to mid-cap E&P names characterized by low-cost and high growth should be the stalwarts in any intelligent investors' portfolio, but the explosive capital appreciation, better known as the ten-baggers, are usually found in the junior explorer pack.

Overall, the junior explorers are a distressed bunch due to the lack of liquidity, shortage of technical expertise, and the low efficiency resultant from their minuscule operations, which combine to make them extremely risky. In the meanwhile, these companies, usually below the radar screens of Wall Street, are typically deep values.

However, upon positive operational developments, the stock can be catalyzed to move toward its intrinsic value, resulting in a dramatic rise in stock price within a short period of time. If the company manages to take advantage of the new attention to improve its liquidity situation, it may be able to sustain the positive development and take the company to the next level. An investor who embarked before the take-off can reap a sweet multi-bagger as all of these happen.

There are so many in the junior explorer space and only a few will be able to make it. It is critical to select those which have both good rocks and able and honest managers. To mitigate the risk therein, it is preferable to own a diverse group of the junior explorers.

In the basket of the junior explorers, I cover stocks exemplified by Eagle Energy (OTC:EGRGF), Gastar Exploration (GST), Touchstone Exploration (OTCPK:PBEGF), Madalena Energy (OTCQX:MDLNF), and PentaNova Energy (OTC:PENYF).

All of these names show weakness in some aspects. For example, Eagle seems to have unusually high overhead costs due to its legacy office in Canada and debt load; heavily-indebted Gastar seems to be struggling to grab the market enthusiasm; Touchstone appears to be operating in slow motion; PentaNova struggles with liquidity: will it be able to find the liquidity necessary for properly testing a critical gas well in Colombia, which is supposed to generate cash flow to fund the possibly lucrative heavy oil development in Argentina? Madalena is yet to pull off an operational breakthrough.

These investments are medium-term plays. Investors may need to park funds in these stocks for over two years for some of them to play out. Nonetheless, these deeply-undervalued tiny companies offer an enormous upside potential (Table 2).

Table 2. The junior explorers. Source: the author.

Investor takeaways

To follow the trend or to buy a deep value is trickier than it appears. A long, hard look at oneself will likely lead to the conclusion that it really depends on one's personality. Both strategies can be profitable if each befitting to the practitioner's temperament.

It is important to figure out whether trend following or value investing is the approach congruent with who you are. This is because a trend follower and a value investor tend to ask a different set of questions in firming up their respective conviction:

A trend follower typically asks: do I see a trend, is the trend continuing, what's my rate of return if I ride the trend?

A value investor asks: how much is the business worth, do I have an adequate margin of safety, how is the risk-reward profile looking?

The main risks faced by a trend follower are (1) to fail to make an early entry, thus missing the fattest profit in the inchoate stage of the oil upswing; (2) to fail to make a timely exit such that a surprising crash erodes much of the gain. Numerous trend followers lose their proverbial shirt by forgetting they are engaged in market timing. The bane of market timing is although one may feel like an investing genius as long as the bull market continues, an unexpected market reversal will sneak up sooner or later and humble him.

The hallmark of a value investor in the oilpatch is that he has given up the pretense of being able to predict the oil price. An open admission of the ignorance leads to freedom from the shackle of chasing high volatility stocks.

A value investor may fall into the category of income generation or that of capital appreciation. For both, the market currently offers a plethora of investment targets at incredibly attractive prices.

In this series of articles, I explain how TNRH goes about picking stocks for trend following, for income, or for capital appreciation. Examples are supplied to illustrate my opinion about oil investment approaches but please be advised these examples do not constitute an investment advice or a recommendation of any sorts. As always, I welcome your comments.

