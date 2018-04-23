Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (4/20/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, April 20.

The market could not handle the decline on Friday as it was led by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and on top of that the 10-year Treasury yields started rising. The algorithms direct the machines to sell stocks when Treasury yields approach 3% and that is a bigger cause for decline. Cramer said the influx of good earnings will reverse that as the coming week is full of big earnings.

Monday

Earnings: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

"The maker of Kleenex sits right at the epicenter of two of this market's biggest problems: those consumer products companies are being slammed on pricing because of competition and they're also experiencing higher raw costs. If Kimberly-Clark misses, the negative saga continues for the whole group," said Cramer.

Alphabet is in the race to become the first $1 trillion company. The stock is up 2% for the year and the expectations have been lowered. An in-line number could also cause the stock to rally.

Tuesday

Earnings: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Cramer will watch Caterpillar's earnings closely to get a reading on the rising raw costs due to steel and aluminum and China worries. United Technologies, on the other hand, should give more details about the break-up.

Coca-Cola's earnings could help stop the decline in the consumer packaged goods space as the company has made some critical changes in its structure to unlock more value.

Wednesday

Earnings: Boeing (NYSE:BA), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cramer would have felt better about Boeing's report had it not been for the US-China trade war. "I expect a magnificent number, but it's possible that investors just won't pay up for Boeing's earnings like they would have just a few months ago before we got into this escalating trade dispute with China," he added.

Facebook earnings will be more than just numbers as Cramer expects the management to talk about the Cambridge Analytica scandal and if that has hurt growth. Their expenses could rise due to cyber security measures. "The stock's real cheap now, and if there's been no lasting impact, this is a bargain. Otherwise, though, expect a test of its lows, which would take it down 15 points from here," said Cramer.

It will be interesting to see Qualcomm earnings and know if they walk away from the NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) deal.

Thursday

Earnings: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Both Amazon and Microsoft are in the race to become the first trillion dollar company. Amazon has 100M paid Prime subscribers. "How much have they spent? How's Amazon Web Services doing? How about Amazon advertising? The company tends to be pretty opaque. In fact, the disclosure that Amazon has 100M Prime members was shocking given how little we really know about these kinds of numbers," said Cramer.

Microsoft's report will shed light on its fast-growing cloud operations. There could also be an uptick in Windows after renewed interest in laptops.

Friday

Earnings: Colgate (NYSE:CL)

The best growth days for Colgate are behind it. "The best thing that can happen? Fingers crossed that its stock gets hammered before the quarter so it can bounce on an in-line number," added Cramer.

If companies report good earnings, their stocks will go up despite market pressure.

Energy prices

Trump had spoken against OPEC that drove the price of oil to $100/barrel a decade ago, but this time things are different. Lots of things have changed in the last decade and Cramer said the price hike is due to supply and demand.

"Renewables and the shale revolution here in America have managed to lower the price of oil far more than we ever thought possible. The Saudis could lower it still more right now, at least for the moment. But OPEC? Sorry, that illegal cartel has been busted. The president can call them, but nobody's home," added Cramer.

As global demand is rising, the US is on the path to be less dependent on Saudi but it's still not there yet. With more investments in pipeline, renewable energy and electric cars, US will be on their own.

Cannabis Industry

Cramer said that investing in controlled substances can always be tricky and he thinks investors should play safe instead. While there are many ways to invest in the cannabis industry, only two of them are safest.

First, cannabis is legal in just 9 states and legal for medicinal use in 29. "As related businesses in those states flourish, they have also created new ways to invest in the marijuana industry," said Cramer. Most of the companies are located in Canada but the stocks are either thinly traded or too volatile or both. "The issue is that there's been a huge, cryptocurrency-like run in this group and it's making most of these stocks too expensive for my taste," he added.

"Here's the thing: legalization is horrible for pot pricing. When states legalize, prices fall through the floor. I mean, it's a plant, for heaven's sake. The fact that it's against the law is the only thing that makes it expensive, so if you're betting on the state of the industry several years down the line, you really should bake that into your numbers," said Cramer. The pure play company in the US is Cronos Group (CRN) but it is trading at 13 times sales.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is a safer alternative, along with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) which may have a cannabis-based beverage in the future.

CEO interview - Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management beat earnings estimates in the last quarter. Cramer interviewed CEO Jim Fish to hear more about the quarter and the impact of trade war with China on their recycling business.

Only 10% of the company's business is recycling. China is getting stricter about the amount of contamination they will accept in recycled materials they import and this is leading to better education of what is recyclable and what's not. This will lead to higher fees for clients who will not comply with rules.

Other than that, the company's business is strong. "The strength in the solid waste business came from commercial, industrial and landfill. The residential business has been a little bit soft for the last few years but, boy, commercial was outstanding, landfill was good, industrial's been very good," said Fish.

The geographies that have the strongest business are Southern – Florida, Tennessee, Texas, California, while others are good too.

CEO interview - First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National reported a good quarter with 43% revenue growth and a $0.03 earnings beat. Cramer interviewed CEO Bryan Jordan to find out what lies ahead since the interest rates are rising.

Jordan believes the bear case on interest rates approaching 3% is overblown as they are equating it to an economic slowdown. First Horizon, on the other hand, is seeing good customer activity. "Interest rates had to go up and the Fed has been very clear that not only have they raised rates, they intend to raise rates, in all likelihood, two or three more times this year," he added.

Jordan said that steepness in the yield curve is actually good for the economy. "I see pretty good fundamentals in the economy. But to your larger point, financial institutions clearly do better when interest rates are higher and when you get that steepness in the yield curve."

Deregulation and tax reforms have started showing an impact in the economy and he is optimistic about the future.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): Copper is going up but Cramer suggested waiting for a pullback as the stock is close to its highs.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP): Cramer likes the pets medical insurance business. He would still stick to Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) as it's a high-end company.

Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): The game Fortnite has changed the equation and the company's earnings could see the negative effect in next quarter.

