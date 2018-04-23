Purple Innovation: Mattress Firm A Reality? - Signs Point That Way

We tend to think this reflects that the pilot went well, and Purple in going to grow meaningfully with Mattress Firm.

Mattress Firm will likely close several-hundred stores, with some analyst suggesting far more closures. However, they will remain the largest player in the US.

When we wrote about Purple in an article Purple is the new Green we were quite optimistic about the company's growth prospects. Having grown from $4mn to $190mn in sales in 2 years, and prior guidance of 122% growth at its midpoint for 2018, we were not expecting the 4Q earnings call that we got. Not only was revenue growth guidance reduced to 100%, but we were informed that the CEO Sam Bernards had been dismissed/resigned from the firm. The stock (PRPL) has responded accordingly.

So we were quite pleased today to see this:

Source: Mattressfirm.com - April 20, 2018

We contacted several Mattressfirm online service agents, and they weren't even aware of the availability on the Web. We suppose that suggests how new the news is.

This would seem to stand in stark contrast to: Source: Google Wayback - Mattressfirm.com April, 12 2018

So this could mean nothing, but it could mean a lot. Purple management has described Mattress Firm as a $10s if not more realistically $100s of million opportunity. Perhaps this means nothing, but we strongly doubt Mattress Firm would put the Purple name on its site if it didn't plan on having them as a long-term partner. If it appears estimate are going up and the formerly anticipated hyper-growth will occur, sentiment could change in a hurry. Certainly they will receive a rich premium to Sleep Number (SNBR) and Tempur Sealy (TPX).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRPL, PRPLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.