Brookfield Property Partners Now A Deep Value Play

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is listed on the NYSE as a limited partnership which is a flow-through structure. Limited partnerships, just like REITs, do not pay any income taxes at the corporate level (assuming they meet certain requirements). We owned this one some time back and then sold it on account of what seemed like an incredibly horrible strategy to issue units significantly below NAV to purchase General Growth properties (GGP). With the units now even lower, we decided to re-examine if this merited an investment and whether we should change our minds. After all for us, price is everything.

The Business

BPY owns 147 office properties totaling over 100 million Sq.Ft. in key gateway markets, including New York City, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney and Berlin. BPY also owns 125 prime retail properties totaling approximately 122 million Sq.Ft. through its 34% ownership stake in GGP.

The office portfolio is currently 92.6% leased with an average term of over 8 years.

Source: BPY supplemental information & presentations

The US part of the office portfolio is highly leveraged to New York, while the global part derives bulk of its NOI from Canada, Australia and the UK.

The retail portfolio has an occupancy of over 95% and average sales per Sq.Ft. of $587. Approximately 25% of the NOI is derived from the retail portfolio.

In addition to these two core sets of assets, BPY opportunistically invests in a broad variety of developments and improvements, which produce the remaining 20%-25% of the NOI.

These investments have allowed BPY to significantly enhance total funds from operations (FFO) while maintaining a core portfolio that gradually appreciates and produces higher income over time. Historically, BPY has made in excess of 15%-20% annual returns on these opportunistic investments. 2017 was an exceptional year where total FFO including realized gains in opportunistic investments was an extremely strong $2.10 per share.

Combined, these investments have identified a clear path towards future growth for BPY.

Valuation

BPY currently pays out $1.26 annually, giving it a dividend yield of 6.1%. The quarterly distribution was raised on 2015, 2016 and in 2017. Current payout is about 80% of expected core FFO in 2018, but BPY was also guided for about $0.60-$0.70 annually of opportunistic investment gains. Including those the payout ratio remains incredibly low for such a top-notch company.

BPY does produce its financials based on IFRS rather than the arduous and pretty useless (in our opinion) US GAAP. It currently values its NAV at $30.74 a share. From the current price, the shares would have to rise 48% to trade at fair value.

Reasons for NAV discount and catalysts for higher valuation

BPY decided to try and purchase GGP at a decent premium to its trading value. We did not like it for many reasons, but the strongest was that issuing more BPY units below NAV was for a lack of a better word, stupid. Additionally, if the acquisition went through without BPY converting into a REIT, index funds would be forced to sell BPY units as it is not a REIT. The GGP acquisition is still not a done deal and might fail. If it does, BPY will go back to its roots to take measures to increase the value of its shares. These could include:

Conversion to a US REIT, which would allow REIT index funds to invest in BPY. Management has been exploring this as mentioned on this conference call. Continued buy back of shares at a discount to NAV. BPY has been actively buying back shares using proceeds from the sale of properties that it thinks are being valued above their fair price. BPY bought back significant amount of shares 2016 and 2017 and stopped when it started bidding of GGP. At the current stock price, BPY buyback should take a whole new urgency. BPY could be taken private at a premium. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which runs the show at BPY, has shown initiative in the past and when it felt Brookfield office properties listed on the TSX was undervalued. It got BPY to put a bid for the shares it did not already own and took it off the public market. We would not be surprised if BPY partnered with someone to take it private at a premium.

Even if GGP is acquired, the deal is basically paying fair value for the assets when undervaluation of BPY shares are taken into account.

Hence, with the beating taken on the stock price, we have now become bullish on BPY.

Conclusion

We have written on the value of a creating a globally diverse REIT portfolio before. For those not wanting to go through the trouble, BPY shares (and also this REIT) accomplish some of that with a single purchase. It is rare to find a real estate company with a dividend yield over 6% with such a superb portfolio. The built in diversification of office, retail and opportunistic investments along with a global portfolio add to the appeal. At $19.50, the stock is definitely cheap and more than adequately discounts the pending nuptials.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.