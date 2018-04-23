Netflix Vs. Disney: An Evaluation

Netflix Is The Toast Of The Town? What About Disney?

Following Netflix's (NFLX) 1Q 2018 results announcement, the media and analysts were generous with superlatives to describe the better-than-expected subscriber tally and contribution margins. A Seeking Alpha news alert was aptly titled, Netflix the toast of analyst town as analysts gushed over the strong delivery and promptly up their price targets on the streaming titan (notice the recent big bump in the consensus price target in the chart below).

NFLX data by YCharts

Unfortunately, I am not part of the rewarding ride on the Netflix boat which has soared more than 300% over the past three years. Upon reflection, it seemed that my investment in Disney (DIS) initiated years ago had clouded my judgment. Despite the apparent tide of secular change from cable to streaming, my long-held belief that Disney is the "content king" led me to be skeptical of Netflix's growth potential. On the other hand, to my detriment, I missed out on the wonderful gains in Netflix while my Disney shares are trading underwater from my buy prices.

NFLX data by YCharts

DIS data by YCharts

Netflix Is Fast Catching Up On Disney On EV... And Content

Last year, Netflix was nominated for 91 Emmy awards of which it won 20, just behind HBO (110 nominations, won 29 awards) on both counts. Hence, it turns out Netflix is clearly emerging as a content powerhouse. Perhaps that is why Netflix is fast catching up on Disney, at least on the enterprise value measure. Despite trading at similar share prices before September 2016, both the media titans have since diverged and the shares of Netflix now trade at more than at three times that of Disney. Based on the current share price trajectories, Netflix could surpass Disney on the enterprise value by the next quarter or so.

NFLX data by YCharts

EPS Is Expanding Faster Than Revenue At Both Netflix And Disney

Months before their share prices diverged significantly, the revenue growths of Disney and Netflix had already done so, and that has continued to date. In the past three years, Netflix's revenue more than doubled while Disney only managed to grow its revenue by 8.5%. It was not just growth at all costs. In fact, Netflix's earnings per share ("EPS") expanded at a faster clip at 239%. Disney did exceedingly well in this aspect with its EPS growing a relatively mild 44% but much impressively with respect to its paltry revenue growth.

NFLX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Content Does Not Come Cheap

All that additional content is not cheap. In the latest reported quarter (1Q 2018), Netflix showed $2.99 billion of "additions to streaming content assets" in its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. In fact, the company guided for $7.5-$8 billion of content expense (on a P&L basis) in 2018. It is thus no wonder that despite a relatively puny capital expenditure of $158 million, Netflix has a deeply negative free cash flow at -$1.84 billion (both on a trailing twelve-month basis).

"We’ll have $7.5-$8 billion of content expense (on a P&L basis) in 2018 across a wide variety of formats (series, films, unscripted, docs, comedy specials, non-English language) to serve the diverse tastes of our growing global membership base."

- Netflix Q1 2018 Shareholder Letter

Here comes the saving grace for Disney. Despite falling way short of revenue growth compared to Netflix, Disney generates very strong cash from operations at $13.1 billion, with free cash flow at a highly positive $9.57 billion.

NFLX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

A Sign That Netflix's Management Does Not Believe Its Shares Are Overvalued

All that positive cash flows at Disney make its $21.4 billion (and rising) financial debt (on a net basis) much less daunting than when viewed isolated. On the other hand, Netflix has a fast-growing financial debt currently at $3.95 billion. In a sign that its management does not believe its shares are overvalued, it stated in its Q1 2018 shareholder letter that the cost of debt is still determined to be a lower cost of capital compared to equity. This runs contrary to many companies where the management rush to issue equity after a good run-up in their share prices. The fact that Netflix's current ratio is above 1 is also comforting (i.e. its current assets are higher than current liabilities; it is able to meet its short-term obligations).

"We have about $2.6 billion in cash and we will continue to raise debt as needed to fund our increase in original content. Our debt levels are quite modest as a percentage of our enterprise value, and we believe the debt is lower cost of capital compared to equity."

- Netflix Q1 2018 Shareholder Letter

NFLX Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Netflix's Rosy Growth In Deferred Revenue Is Highly Positive

One thing to watch closely for in the subscription-based business model is the trend in deferred revenue. I have written at length on this topic in my coverage of IHS Markit (INFO) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). Readers can refer to IHS Markit: Hold Tight and Reacquainting With Cisco for more details. In short, the deferred revenue will only be recognized as revenue on the income statement as the product or service is delivered over time. Hence, a steadily growing deferred revenue figure would eventually translate into a strong top-line number.

For Netflix, because it has the options for monthly and annual subscriptions, it means that the company can only record a quarter of that amount billed for the annual subscription in the respective quarterly report. As Netflix becomes more indispensable to its subscribers, those on the monthly plan would eventually come to acknowledge that it is simply more cost-effective to switch to the annual subscription basis. This phenomenon would be reflected in the deferred revenue line item in the cash flow statement. Those who are new to Netflix and sign up an annual subscription from the onset would also contribute to the growing deferred revenue.

With a 123% growth in its deferred revenue in the past three years, Netflix is certainly doing well on this front. When Disney's own streaming service launches, investors would need to track this same measure for Disney more seriously as well.

NFLX Current Deferred Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Insider Trades At Netflix Is Not A Concern At All

The insider trades overview for Netflix looks incredibly scary with 27 "sells" and only one "buy". However, most of the sales are "automatic" in nature, i.e. the insiders have already set in motion a systematic and periodic sell-off of their Netflix holdings which are largely part of their compensation. Over the years, the insider sell volume also remained fairly consistent and apparently independent of the price movement of the underlying stock. This is because Netflix offers shares as part of the compensation package as typical of a tech firm. Disney, on the other hand, does not follow this practice as much. Hence, the insider trading is notably less busy.

(Source: Nasdaq)

(Source: GuruFocus)

What To Make Of Wall Street's Take On Netflix And Disney?

Disney's loss of favor with investors due to its inability to stem the increase in cord-cutters has led to the stagnation in its share price. Nevertheless, due to the strength in its other divisions such as the Parks and Resorts (namely the Disneylands around the world, cruises and vacation clubs) and Studio Entertainment (e.g. Star Wars and the Marvel series), there is a base of investors believing that the weakness at its Media Networks division (largely ESPN) has been priced-in. Analysts seem to agree. The share price of Disney often has more upside relative to the consensus Wall Street targets.

On the other hand, the analysts appear to have been laggards in appreciating the potential of Netflix. Consequently, their price target revisions are often a delayed reaction to the earnings beats or the company surpassing its subscriber addition guidance. Take for instance GBH Insights which has been very bullish on the stock. Despite "pounding the table on shares of Netflix" for some time, its present price target at $375 was an upgrade from $310 which itself was an upgrade in mid-February from $255. What a sharp jump in a short span of time even for a strong bull!

NFLX Price Target Upside (Daily) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The two media titans have much going on and I acknowledge that a single article cannot do justice for a comprehensive comparison. Nevertheless, I hope that this article has picked up the salient differences for discussion purposes. In my research for this write-up, the most interesting point I discovered was how even those analysts who professed to have a strong conviction in the success of Netflix were conservative in their price targets for the streaming giant. On the other hand, analysts remained generally bullish on Disney despite the well-known woes at its ESPN unit causing an overhang on its share price.

Having had the opportunity to do a comparative study on Netflix and Disney, I now understand why the former is highly favored among the investor community over the latter. Nevertheless, the frenzied year-to-date price run-up is something to be cautious. I came across comments in Netflix-related articles that suggested Netflix can easily increase its profitability by raising prices. Unfortunately, Netflix had two unpleasant episodes in the past when it raised prices. There was a big hooha In 2011 when it pushed through a sudden price hike. Then in 2016, despite giving ample warning and making a more gradual price increase, the company still suffered from higher cancellations.

Hence, it is important not to assume Netflix can do no wrong and bump up its bottom-line as it wishes. Furthermore, with success has come competition. As such, it is prudent to seek a conservative entry point. I looked at the historical pull-backs at Netflix and noticed two periods when the share price went below the 100-day exponential moving average ("EMA") but subsequently rebounded. During those two occasions, the RSI was below 35. Typical, when the RSI is below 20, the stock is considered oversold. However, looking at Netflix's price chart, the stock has never gone below 30 on the RSI basis. Hence, perhaps for an initial position, I am comfortable with an entry when the share price goes below the 100-day EMA as well as the RSI goes below 35.

What's your take? Please share your entry point considerations. Please also let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

