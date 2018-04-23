TJX Companies Also Offers A Quality Off-Priced Stock!

Using several valuation models, I find that TJX Companies’ stock price is undervalued and provide my fair value estimate of $90.10.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

TJX Companies is not your typical store. The company generates double digit growth and dividend increases and recently hit a new 52-week high. Does its share price offer a discount?

TJX Companies (TJX) is not your typical retail store like Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT). Its not like The Gap (GPS), or other clothing stores. No, this store is quite the opposite in fact. This store offers high quality and oft time designer fashions at discounted prices. And unlike WMT or TGT, its earnings have been growing in the double digits for years right along side its dividend. In fact, the company just announced a 25% increase in its dividend. How’s that for confidence in the retail space! But, is the market offering a discount on the company’s share price? Time to investigate.

Where are we?

To answer this question, let’s look at how the market has historically valued TJX. The current PE is 22.0 which is above both its 5-year average of 21.1 (according to YCharts) and its 10-year history of 19.2 (according to Gurufocus.com). In comparison, TJX’s PE is also below the market’s 24.9 but above it’s industry’s 20.5.

From another perspective, TJX’s dividend yield has doubled since reaching a low of 0.95% in 2014. Although the stock reached a new 52-week high earlier this month, the yield now stands at 1.88% which is greater than it has been since 2014. This is also in part to the strong double-digit dividend growth over the years. In comparison, the dividend yield is nicely above the toys and games industry average of 1.68% and the market’s 1.95%.

The earnings yield is a quick method to determine the valuation of a stock. You can learn more about it here. A value below 6% means that the stock is considered overvalued. In the case of TJX, the TTM EPS is $4.04 and the current price is $82.64 which equates to an earnings yield of 4.89% which suggests the stock is overvalued.

The infographic below further shows that TJX’s PEG ratio is 2.4x which is considered poor value based on next year’s expected growth and that its price to book ratio which is 10.1x is overvalued based on its assets when compared to the its industry average and the market.

Time to see how TJX compares in relation to its principal competitor Ross Stores (ROST). Below is a table that compares these companies using several valuation ratios to determine which company the market is offering as the better value.

Although it is close on many fronts, TJX appears to offer a slightly better value than ROST. However, many of the ratios still suggest that both companies are overvalued in general.

Analysts have rated TJX a buy which has not changed since September 2017. There are 20 analysts with buy or outperform ratings, seven with a hold rating and none with a sell or underperform rating.

Putting it all together, TJX appears to be generally overvalued.

Where are we going?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as TJX’s earnings per share over the next few years.

Now that graph is a thing of beauty for investors! The company recorded and EPS of $3.46 in FY2017 and $4.04 in FY2018 (no typo, fiscal year ends in January). This represented growth of 16.76% was also a surprise beat of 8.87%. The company has stated that they expect diluted earnings per share in FY2019 to range from $4.73 to $4.83 which would represent a 17% to 20% increase however this growth is due to an estimated $0.73 to $0.75 per share boost from the 2017 Tax Act. The company further expects that wage increases would negatively impact EPS growth by 2% this year.

Below are the analysts EPS estimates (with ranges) for 2019 through to 2020 along with the year over year growth.

Fiscal Year EPS Low High Growth YoY 2019 $4.84 $4.76 $5.00 19.80% 2020 $5.30 $4.95 $5.63 9.50%

The company’s estimated 5-year growth rate of 10.30% should continue to impress as it continues to keep pace with its past 5-year growth rate of 10.40%. In comparison, the estimated 5-year growth rate falls short of the industry’s long-term growth rate of 12.30%.

Using the EPS estimates above, TJX is currently trading at 17.1x FY2019 earnings and 15.6x FY2020 earnings. This suggests that TJX is a bargain at current prices for its future earnings particularly when compared to its historical 5-year PE. If I use the 5-year PE ratio, based on TJX’s EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $102.12 in FY2019 and $111.83 in FY2020. This suggests that the market is discounting the company’s earnings of the next two years by a considerable amount. This suggest that there could be as much as 23.57% to 35.32% upside potential.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that TJX’s median price estimate will be $91.00 which represents 10.1% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $79.00 (4.4% downside) to a high of $102.00 (23.4% upside). This shows that the risk vs. reward is quite favourable given that there remains a great deal of upside and very little downside. This also suggests that there is a small margin of safety as well.

Is TJX Companies trading at fair value?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects TJX’s growth rate to be. With shares trading at $82.64, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 12.55%. This is well below analysts estimates for this year but is above the 5-year growth average growth estimate. If the company grew its earnings by 12.55%, then TJX’s FY2019 EPS would be $4.55 which is well below managements guidance for the year. It would appear that the market is pessimistic towards the stock.

What is my fair value estimate for TJX? To answer this question, I will present additional information using three valuation models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham’s Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was a growth rate of 10.3%, a discount rate of 6.4% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting free cash flow value of $1.97B. This provided a fair value estimate of $71.93.

The inputs I used for the Graham’s Formula include a growth rate of 10.3%, an EPS estimate of $4.84 and a 20-year AAA corporate bond rate of 3.87%. This provided a fair value estimate of $95.20. Please note that the Graham Formula is not the same as the Graham Number and that the formula has also been modified. The explanations of each can be found here and here respectively.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on TJX's past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 12.6x for the conservative case, 12.8x for the normal case and 13.4x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $37.81B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $84.98, $86.62 and $90.25 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of TJX.

Current Price DCF Graham EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $82.64 $71.93 $95.20 $90.25 $102.12 $91.00 $90.10 $91.00

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $90.10 and the median fair value estimate is $91.00. Based on today’s stock price, TJX is currently undervalued by 9.03% to 10.12%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the information obtained in this analysis. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of TJX based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

As you can see in the daily view chart, TJX is inside the buy price box. TJX has been in a fairly consistent channel which started in 2012. It has been very rare occasions that TJX has touched the lower risk/reward line which coincides with a 25% margin of safety.

Lastly, here is a graphic I put together to show various price points representing specific percentages of margins of safety based on the conservative estimated fair value.

Final Thoughts

I am fairly bullish on TJX Companies because this is a well managed company. Last year, consolidated comp store sales increased 2% which represented the 22nd consecutive year of comp sales growth. The company has also increased its dividend for 22nd consecutive years making it a near dividend champion. What is most impressive, is that the company continues to grow sales (having now reached a new milestone of $35B in sales) with its four major divisions. In addition, the company continues to expand with additional store openings, repurchases shares (with a $2.5B to $3B buyback plan, the 19th program approved by the Board since 1997) and dividend increases with the 1, 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates all above 20%. With all this in mind, the company still projects $2.2B in cash and short-term investments at the end of the current fiscal year. (Source I, II). The CEO, Ernie Herrman, stated:

Looking ahead, 2018 is off to a solid start. We see abundant opportunities in the marketplace for major brands and high-quality merchandise and are pursuing numerous initiatives to keep driving sales and customer traffic. Our management team is laser focused on achieving our 2018 plans, and as always, passionate about surpassing them. (Source: Q4 earnings report).

The one major downside is that although TJX holds a competitive advantage in apparel, that advantage can disappear quickly due to pricing concerns, lack of inventory or suppliers going it alone and selling their old inventory through e-commerce channels instead. At the moment however, TJX and for that matter, ROST, have the advantage in this space.

Although you would feel that a stock near its 52-week high would be overvalued, TJX appears to offer a small margin of safety with a fair bit of upside potential. Estimates continue to forecast exceptional growth in a time where retail skeptics and bears are plentiful. TJX is in an industry niche claimed by one advisory firm as a “highly lucrative” space. This appears to be a great company to pick up during the current volatile market or on any pullback.

