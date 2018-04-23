GE: Staying Long As Fear Begins To Strike Out

GE retains many strengths; this could be another "Dog of the Dow" that performs well when maximally hated.

This article makes the case that strong management is likely to allow GE stock to outperform the market, despite intensifying structural headwinds in Power.

Early evidence is now that new CEO John Flannery is implementing a 'best practices' approach to GE.

Background

Two brief mentions of my own record on GE (GE) and a recent successful turnaround stock will help readers understand where I'm coming from on this stock. Then I will update and summarize my reasons for owning and being optimistic on GE shares, granted that I'm not piling into it or any stock given the headwinds caused by the Fed's accelerating reversal of QE3.

First, I have a record of extreme bearishness on GE. One year ago, with GE around $30 following Q1 earnings, I wrote GE: Another IBM. In my conclusion, I said:

Coming into the classic "sell in May and go away" period, I see GE as having negative attractiveness, even to me as a retiree interested in dividend-paying stocks. I cannot project a fundamental buy target for GE. Technically, if it means anything given the Synchrony (SYF) spin-off and dividends paid, the $24 range has support.

In fact, GE quickly moved to near that $24 range. However, ongoing deterioration and lack of faith in the CEO change to John Flannery led me to make several bearish points in a July article, following Q2 earnings. Of them, two were notable:

At $0.24 per quarter, the dividend exceeds earnings; and the following start of a section of the article (emphasis added now): GE as a break-up candidate This is one of two reasons why I have a $15 target price rather than a lower one. GE has a great aviation business and a bunch of other businesses.

That $15 price appeared ridiculous to many readers back in July; now it's (minor) overhead resistance.

My views on GE changed once I came to believe that John Flannery could do a Jack Welch 2.0 act, and perhaps better; this is discussed later on.

The other example that puts my views of Flannery's task and opportunities in perspective comes from the first stock I championed as a contributor to Seeking Alpha, namely Yahoo!, now a shrunken version of itself called Altaba (AABA). At the time, 2013, I saw three ways for AABA to win. One was an operational turnaround, one was sale at a premium valuation, and the third reason was revaluation upward of its Alibaba (BABA) stake; BABA was not public yet and not expected to reach the heights it has scaled. Thus I wrote 7 bullish articles on AABA (Yahoo!) in 2013, including:

I was also ahead of the curve about its sale, writing in July 2014 that: It May Be Time For Yahoo's Board To Shop The Company. (These articles are all behind a PRO firewall.)

I think that if the economy cooperates and GE executes on all cylinders, it is possible that a string of similar articles could be written about GE sooner than expected, though of course GE is much too big to be a takeover candidate.

The further point about AABA is that it did not in fact achieve operational excellence (far from it); and, sale of its assets was not at a premium price (it may have received more if it had shopped itself earlier, as I recommended). But, the BABA stake was enough to make AABA a big success.

This is how I think of GE in the $14-15 range: there are several ways for shareholders to receive positive total returns superior to those available from GE's own debt, and likely providing alpha relative to the DJIA (DIA) or S&P 500 (SPY), of which GE is a prominent member. If all ways "hit," look out above.

The following sections look at GE strategically and then more tactically.

GE: A 30,000 foot look down on the battlefield - how Flannery looks at the path toward victory

There are two dueling ways that GE's past 20+ years are looked at. Today's predominant media version was expressed by "The Week" recently in The fall of GE. Here is its bear story:

The story of GE's fall... arguably begins with the arrival of the legendary Jack Welch as CEO in 1981... Welch's particular interest was in finance, and this is where the trouble really starts... It was under Welch's leadership that GE Capital, the company's banking arm, was created. It became a $500 billion Wall Street player, accounting for almost two-thirds of GE's profits at its peak. Its hands were in everything from credit cards, to insurance, to mortgages. At the time, this was all seen as a smart, low-cost way to boost profits. "And you don't have to build a factory," Welch supposedly enthused. The trend continued under Welch's successor, Jeffrey Immelt, who took over as CEO in 2001. GE got into real estate, bought 80 percent of Universal Pictures, and even snatched up a subprime mortgage lender in California...

I concur that this diagnoses an important - but incomplete - part of the problem. As a momentum investor in the '90s, I never owned GE - a classic momentum stock - because, as The Week says, it had morphed into a financial company with a strong but secondary industrial arm. As a largely financial company, GE appeared unworthy of the premium P/E it was accorded.

There is an antithetical view of GE and Jack Welch, which is summarized by an article, which says things such as this:

Noel Tichy, University of Michigan professor of management and consultant to many of the nation’s business leaders, has said, “The two greatest corporate leaders of this (20th) century are Alfred Sloan of General Motors (GM) and Jack Welch of GE. Welch would be the greater of the two because he set a new, contemporary paradigm for the corporation that is the model for the 21st century.”

The article goes on to summarize reasons why Dr. Tichy would have said this, as follows:

After studying Welch for some time, it is clear that his approach to business improvement has gone through three cycles of learning:

In the first cycle (early 1980s to late 1980s) he focused GE on the elimination of variety in its portfolio of businesses by reducing the nonperforming business units as judged by market performance. During a subsequent learning cycle (late 1980s to mid-1990s), Welch focused the company on simplifying and eliminating nonvalue-added activities through creative efforts of teams using Work-Outs and the Change Action/Acceleration Process [CAPS]. In 1995, Welch discovered Six Sigma and studied its implementation at both Motorola (MSI) and Allied Signal. This third phase of discovery focused on the elimination of variation from already lean business operations to drive gains in productivity and financial performance.

I see the Flannery's game plan as incorporating these concepts as the basic blocking and tackling that GE is working on every day. These include:

eliminate over-financialization, and make GE Capital just a plain vanilla captive financing arm for GE's industrial activities

simultaneously reinstitute points 1-3 where needed (not every sector needs similar attention)

deal with the financial overhangs including, but not limited to, the very large under-funded pension plan

decentralize (an early Welch initiative), and give the leaders of operating companies incentives to outperform (Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) is well known for this ongoing approach).

In other words, eliminate the worst of Jack Welch's GE and keep only the best.

Then, but not right now:

grow organically

make accretive, additive or if possible synergistic acquisitions to let GE grow as fast as the global economy, or even faster if possible.

It appears that Flannery at the very least has begun to implement all the above except the growth plans, for which GE is simply too troubled to begin.

That's good enough for me given GE's depressed stock price.

That leads to a closer look at whether GE is moving in the right direction.

A mid-level look at GE: it's doing what it needs to do

Balance sheet and operations: improving with one set of moves

In both his prepared remarks and Q&A part of the conference call, Flannery emphasized that all divisions, and all decisions, would have a heavy focus on cash generation. I take this repeated mention as a signal that GE is going to deal with and avoid two major liabilities it has beyond corporate debt. The biggest of these is the $29 B hole in its pension plans. Bloomberg reported on this in February; it declined yoy even though the forward returns have been assumed more conservatively: 6.75% rather than the previous 7.5%.

A second issue involves GE having booked significant income from deals (mostly in Power) long before the cash was received. There is widespread interest in this topic, and is one of the important unknowns in the story. I expect no more of this sort of accounting. Between cost-cutting and sale of large parts of GE, free cash flow will remain a focus of all internal and external business dealings for the foreseeable future.

A major reason I like GE stock is that I believe it was run so poorly in the Immelt era that it can comfortably exceed Street expectations for cash generation.

A solution to deal with these issues, and the multi-year (? permanent) lack of dividends from GE Capital to the parent, comes from applying point #1 from the above list of Welch's actions. By selling off the least important divisions, or sections of divisions (such as a pending sale from health care), and I expect next year selling GE's stake in Baker Hughes GE (BHGE), GE can supplement its projected $6.5 B annual industrial free cash flow and - I hope - take these liabilities to be a minor irritant only.

Making Six Sigma apply to all of GE

All in all, from a distance, GE appears to have kept its quality high, except in the Power segment. Ever since John Flannery began talking to the public, he has emphasized that fixing Power's operational problems is going to be a multi-year task. I believe the new team is diligent and competent, and if successful could provide important alpha to GE's future stock performance.

So, whether or not the Work Outs and CAPS processes of Welch (point #2 above) are very important to Flannery, my bullish view of GE also assumes that while Power has the most important quality issues, there is room to improve in other divisions.

Now, let's look at Q1 results to see if there is much of a trend yet.

Ground-level view: so far, so good

Since the 10-Q is not out yet, in addition to having listened to the conference call, I have read the earnings press release, presentation slides, and supplement. The main point I would make is that the company says it is on track to meet its year-end forecast for $1.00-1.07 in adjusted EPS this year.

Even though it beat Q1 adjusted numbers, giving shareholders a sigh of relief, prospects for Power have weakened, and deflation is noted in at least some major parts of the renewable energy segment. Excluding acquisitions/divestitures and currency changes, organic industrial revenues were down 4% to $23.3 B (p. 4, supplement). However, much of GE is on the block. Let's look at what's remaining other than Power.

The three remaining, non-Power divisions or segments (p. 2 of the supplement) show the following Q1 2018 comparisons vs. Q1 2017:

aviation: orders up 13%; backlog up 12% (to $202 B)

health care: orders up 4%; backlog up 4% (to $18 B)

renewable energy: orders up 15%; backlog up 28% (to $16 B).

Everything looks fine here.

For organic Q1 revenue comparisons, we see mostly strong results as well (supplement p. 5):

aviation: up 6% to $7.1 B

health care: up 6% to $4.5 B

renewable energy: down 18% to $1.45 B.

In dollar terms, the organic revenue increases from aviation and health care are roughly double the revenue decline from renewable energy. With backlogs up in all three segments, GE appears to be growing in these core divisions.

Better for all of them, p. 12 of the presentation shows that profit margins increased yoy for all three segments, though only marginally in health care.

What are those three divisions worth?

That's a key question. Last year, together they generated almost $57 B in revenue (see year-end press release, p. 2), and they are growing - though there will be a non-core divestiture or two (or more than two) from them.

If revenues from these three segments reach $60 B this year, then if the divestitures through 2019 go as planned, I expect GE would then be relatively clean again financially. But the overhangs could drop out and GE could be viewed as a normal large cap company once again.

In that case, the desirable characteristics of GE's aviation, health care and renewable energy businesses, long-tailed with growth characteristics, lets me give them, collectively, a 2X sales valuation. That's a valuation based on a review and amalgamation of different comparables, and of course is open to debate. It is also open to shrinkage in a different investment environment (true risk-off).

Thus I conclude that, giving zero value to GE Capital, that GE may approximately be worth its market cap with two major other considerations. First...

Power: some observations

Power is close to a $30 B business based on Q1 numbers (not the best way to project sales), but one with minimal operating profit contribution. Yet GE Power's website makes clear that there is a great deal of profit potential here; it begins by pointing out that:

Today, GE technology delivers 1/3 of the world’s electricity and each day we add enough power to support 100,000 people. We’re very proud of this, but we know there’s more work to be done. 1.2 billion people in the world don’t have power, and in 20 years the world will need 50% more. Our innovative technologies and digital offerings help make power more affordable, reliable, accessible and sustainable.

So, GE is acknowledging that Power is going to lose market share, but in a growing market. I'm willing to take the "over" here and trust that GE will both fix Power's quality issues while increasing margins and keep revenues at least steady from 2018 levels in nominal terms, and - one can hope - in inflation-adjusted dollars as well.

What is the present value of Power, which did report $36 B in revenues last year? For me, it is the Great Unknown of General Electric. It is, after all, the historical core of the company. Profit margin in the segment was just below 14% in 2016 and below 8% in 2017; now it is negligible. I expect it will increase, but only time will tell if that is so and to what levels.

On the plus side, the backlog is $96 B, not down much from one year ago. Some parts of Power will be sold; other parts are in decline. But, perhaps some parts will grow. As a GE white paper, Reimagining Our Electricity Future, points out in its summary:

GE is positioned to win in this [challenging] environment through our continuous investment in innovation, which has created a stream of new opportunities and offerings that unlock new value in the transformed electricity system. We are maintaining our focus on fortifying our core technology and service offerings by making them more intelligent, efficient, and flexible in order to thrive in an integrated energy network.

There is much more in this write-up, which also covers renewables.

My sense is that GE now appears to be realistic about Power.

I'm optimistic enough to give Power a value of about 2/3 of last year's revenues or about $24 B.

Putting matters together, so far I value GE around $145 B. This stems from:

the value of spin-offs plus the sale of GE's stock in BHGE

the value of the aviation, health care and renewable power divisions

the value of Power.

One final intangible should be mentioned, because, for example, GE's aviation, health care and renewable power divisions were not part of the early GE, and that is:

Profit centers to be named later

An essential part of a truly bullish posture on GE (I'm not totally there yet) is that it will have the technological and other strengths to find new profit centers that are meaningful for a company of GE's size.

These could involve "known knowns" such as 3-D printing (which GE calls additive manufacturing); digital efforts such as Predix; and cell therapy, where orders are rising sharply from a small base.

Then there will be the inventions leading to new product lines, stemming from unknown sources.

The reason to think of GE as having a theoretical value for new profit centers is that it is primarily a tech company. It's applied technology rather than pure computing, but that's fine. To see this in just one part of GE, look at the LEAP engine website, clicking on the carat at the bottom of the screen. This shows one complex part after another. It's very high-tech stuff, and the expertise in it may lead to other products in different fields than aerospace. The same goes for health care, including scanners and cell therapy, and so on.

I expect that even now, despite GE's many problems and challenges, teams are being provided with incentives to build on the ongoing next-generation products and to greenfield new products.

The value of future innovation at GE cannot be defined in dollar terms, but GE has so many cutting-edge products and technologies in production now, I am confident that with top-tier management, GE will grow organically, buttressed by appropriate deals and partnerships.

Risks

As an indebted company with an unproven new management team, challenges within GE Capital and at the main company, and with a business focus on potentially volatile energy and capital goods industries, there is substantial business and general stock market risk. That is especially the case with the Fed hawkish after such a long business expansion in the US.

Risk is substantial with this stock.

Concluding comments and summary: GE, a prudent speculation?

Going back to the AABA/Yahoo analogy, it turned out that what Dan Loeb, who engineered a board shake-up at the company, was not focusing on was BABA providing such immense value to the stock. The same could go for GE right now. That's why my view focuses on two reasons to own the stock, despite the negatives that were unknown several months ago when I first bought the falling knife (around $20): the insurance issues and worsening prospects for the global market for Power's products.

One track is management. I believe it is taking the best of GE's practices, from Jack Welch and others, and implementing them. I believe there is a good opportunity to surprise investors and improve operating efficiency more than expected. The second track involves growth opportunities. The visible opportunities involve aviation, health care and renewable energy. Power would become a cash cow. The invisible growth opportunities were discussed two sections ago. Putting them together, and assuming that GE can make the asset sales and dispositions it plans, I would toss out Pfizer (PFE) as a Dog of the Dow analogy:

Briefly, PFE halved its dividend 9 years ago as part of its need to acquire Wyeth for cash flow. This followed a miserable 9-year stretch where it completely lost its way. The stock, already battered, plunged to a multi-year low around $14. If one had bought the bad news, one would have had stellar total returns. Even if one adjusted PFE's current $36 stock price down to as much as $20 to ignore most of the raging bull market we have seen since 2009, a buy-and-hold investor would still have had high single-digit total returns from modest stock price appreciation plus dividend growth.

Putting things together, I see GE as having several ways to reward shareholders going forward, both from stock price appreciation and, eventually, dividend growth.

GE is a fascinating, systemically important company that has disappointed many former employees, loyal shareholders, and others. There is so much to this story, past and present, that I look forward to learning more from your comments, should you wish to contribute any.

Thanks for reading.

