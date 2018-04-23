General Electric: Time To Pull The Power

After months of depressing headlines and investor pessimism, fresh life appears to have been breathed back into General Electric (NYSE:GE), the international conglomerate with its hands in energy, transportation, and far more. In its latest earnings release, the business surprised investors in a positive way but, while I appreciate what was reported, it also revealed a still-great risk the enterprise is laden with and which will continue to hold the company back from achieving its potential in the long run.

Segments are showing great signs… except one

General Electric has really started off the year right! In its press release where it discussed revenue and earnings, the business demonstrated that a number of its segments are performing well. Take, for instance, a look at the chart below. In it, you can see that revenue for its Aviation, Healthcare and Oil & Gas segments took off. In particular, Aviation reported a year-over-year increase of 6.6% from $6.67 billion to $7.11 billion.

*Created by Author

Oil & Gas’ increase was even larger, with sales expanding 74.5% from $3.09 billion to $5.39 billion, but it should be mentioned that if you removed acquisition-related activity and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations to get organic sales, you would have seen a decrease in revenue of 13.6%. That’s okay though, because the energy space is likely to pick up for companies like Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE:BHGE) in the next year or two. Healthcare’s revenue, meanwhile, expanded 9.2% from $4.31 billion to $4.70 billion.

These numbers are just fine. Another segment, Renewable Energy, managed to report a decrease in sales, but as you’ll see in a moment, positive signs are emerging that sales should pick up considerably moving forward. The real issue was not any of these, nor was it the smaller Transportation or Lighting segments I excluded from this analysis. The problem at hand is General Electric’s largest segment: Power.

*Created by Author

As you can see in the aforementioned chart, revenue declined 9% from $7.94 billion last year to $7.22 billion this year. Although this decrease is only marginally worse than what was seen in Renewable Energy and is better than the organic contraction experienced by Oil & Gas, the issue with Power is that the problem doesn’t stop with sales. If you look at the chart above, orders from customers for Power plummeted. According to management, the decrease amounted to 29.2% compared to the $7.86 billion seen in the first quarter of the firm’s 2017 fiscal year. This drop was driven in large part by a 40% decrease in equipment orders compared to the fourth quarter of last year, while the fourth quarter reported a drop in equipment orders of 24%. In the image below, you can see how equipment and services orders have changed for Power relative to the company’s other segments during the quarter.

*Taken from General Electric

In its conference call on the matter, the management team at General Electric stated that they had built their assumptions for performance this year on gas orders of between 30 and 34 gigawatts (which is actually lower than the 35 gigawatts I saw management talking about in their last quarterly statement). By their own admission, increases in energy efficiency, higher competition from growing renewables penetration, and some order delays may now push this year’s gas orders below the 30 gigawatts expectation.

It’s worth mentioning here that while Renewable Energy reported a drop in sales, its orders expanded 15.3% year-over-year, likely in part in response to oil prices rising and the transition away from coal and toward cleaner energy sources. Oil & Gas’ orders jumped 102.2%, but the most interesting of the major segments to me came from Aviation. Along with seeing revenue soar, Aviation’s orders jumped 13% year-over-year. Though this is below what was seen with Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas, this large of an increase for such a large and profitable segment suggests that better times are around the corner for General Electric and its shareholders.

*Created by Author

Not only did General Electric’s Power segment report falling sales and lower year-over-year orders, the company’s segment profits, shown above, contracted by 37.7%. In the chart below, you can see how this translated into a margin contraction for the segment from 5.5% to 3.8%. Besides Lighting, which has been classified as held-for-sale, the only oil segment to report a margin contraction was Oil & Gas.

*Created by Author

Selling Power off makes a lot of sense

To address these concerns, management claims to have been hard at work reducing costs, but that’s hard to tell. It’s certainly visible when looking at the firm’s other segments, but according to management, $350 million of its $805 million in improved costs were attributable to the firm’s Power segment. This year, the company expects to reduce costs by over $2 billion now, with $1 billion of those costs coming from Power.

In an effort to achieve these efficiencies, General Electric has said that it intends to sell off Industrial Solutions and Distributed Power, not to mention other non-core assets this year. As a result, 17 sites have closed in the past 6 months and the company’s 12 thousand employee reduction is currently on track. However, my view and management’s view suggests that this picture could get a lot worse for Power before it gets better. Next year, Power should see continued downward pressure and, while the company said that these pressures are “short-term” in nature, they also said these pressures could exist for the “next few years”.

In a prior article, I made the argument that while Power is still generating sufficient earnings, it would be wise for management to look into either spinning off or selling it to a third party. After all, despite poor performance and market headwinds the business is still large and, in the hands of the right buyer, might prove to be a valuable holding. This is because the segment’s own products are responsible for a third of the world’s power generation and because management has been successful in doubling the segment’s visibility to transactional outages by more than half since last October to 86%.

Having such a foothold in the global market means that Power is already a great business, but the trend of the industry, especially how quickly the segment is deteriorating, means management would be wise to explore a divestiture. I would reckon that they might even be able to get up to asset value for the segment, though that might be a stretch.

Takeaway

General Electric fared quite well over the quarter. Some of the company’s segments reported great sales growth, strong earnings and margins, and robust orders that indicate a better future is in store for them. That said, Power continues to deteriorate and management would be wise to unload it (at the right price). With the proceeds, the company could invest where real growth is. Even if management retains Power, there could be upside moving forward as shares have already taken a large hit and, according to an upcoming analysis of mine, looks significantly undervalued, but any move to get rid of the segment would likely serve as a boon for shareholders and the business’ stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.