Philip Morris Is Now Fairly Valued, But Risk To Reward Is Skewed To The Upside

And so, with a limited downside and potential positive catalyst, the risk to reward ratio is skewed to the upside at the current price.

On the other hand, the EPS has still a positive momentum due to the successful IQOS product that has been expanding into further geographies.

From a technical point of view, the shares have a strong support at a price of $77 which also limits further downside.

Currently, the shares trade at cheapest valuations since 2013 limiting further downside from a fundamental point of view.

Last week, Philip Morris recorded the biggest decline in share price in a decade despite that management reiterated its full-year guidance.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) plunged 18% last week following the release of disappointing first-quarter results. After the drop, the shares trade at 16 forward-looking P/E which is the cheapest valuation since 2013. Previously, the shares were trading rather expensively on hopes that positive IQOS momentum will expand into further geographies. Last week, the market discounted the hopes considerably and the shares are now fairly valued.

Disappointing Q1 results

The management reiterated its full-year guidance and expanded the expected EPS range of $5.25 to $5.40 from previously guided $5.25 to $5.35. However, there were two key negative events that caused the sell-off in shares:

A negative impact of the new legislature in Russia and Saudi Arabia

Slower than anticipated IQOS sales in Japan

A new legislature in Russia and Saudi Arabia

In Russia, the industry volume declined by 8% in the first quarter due to an impact of price increases and higher illicit trade. For the full year, the management expects a volume decline of 7%.

Source: Philip Morris International 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Russia was a negative surprise. Some negative impact from the new legislature was expected, but the analysts did not expect such bad guidance. The management pointed out that the 1Q results were actually quite good, but it is more cautious about the remainder of the year. In July this year, the excise tax comes into effect that may have a further negative impact on the guidance and profitability.

Source: Philip Morris International 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Also, Saudi Arabia imposed stricter legislatures on tobacco products. The country imposed higher excise taxes in July last year which had a considerable impact on volume. The first quarter cigarette volume declined 40% in the country and Philip Morris lost market share quite considerably.

Source: Philip Morris International 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

As highlighted by the analysts, some negative impacts were expected, but the numbers came worse than modeled, and the company's market share declined in both markets. Neither the higher taxes nor the stricter regulations are new for tobacco companies. In fact, the business environment for tobacco companies has been challenged for years resulting in a structural revenue decline.

Declining cigarettes market

If we look at units volumes, the results of Philip Morris were deteriorating every year.

Source: Philip Morris International 10-Ks

And the negative impact of units sold also had a negative impact on earnings and profitability. The EPS has been declining every year since 2013, while the dividend compared to earnings has been increasing. Last year, the dividend payment of $4.22 per share was higher than $3.88 in EPS.

Source: Philip Morris International 10-K 2017

And so, to combat the structural decline, Philip Morris invested billions of dollars into a new product development to fight the negative health effects of smoking cigarettes. It came up with IQOS, the new modern way of smoking cigarettes through tobacco heating rather than burning.

IQOS - the key product

This product has been first introduced in Japan's city Nagoya and Italy's Milan in 2014. Later the company expanded its offering in the whole of Japan and Italy, and currently it is available for sale in 37 countries worldwide. And because Japan is in the most advanced stage of the product cycle, investors carefully watch the modern technology adoption and behavior habits.

Slower-than-expected sales in Japan

On the last earnings call, management commented that sales of IQOS in Japan were falling behind expectations as it is reaching different socioeconomic groups who are older and represent 40% of the smoker population.

Source: Philip Morris International 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

And this was one of the biggest concerns for investors that IQOS may face demographic limitations where elderly may not be so keen to adopt the new technology. I think it is important to highlight that IQOS still represents a tremendous growth opportunity despite the age limitations. Last year, IQOS's volume shipments represented 36 billion units with the majority coming from Asia or Japan respectively.

Source: Philip Morris International 10-K 2017

And these numbers are expected to increase to 55-60 billion this year. This is an increase of 55% to 65% from 2017. However, the analysts expected 70 billion units rather than 55-60 billion.

Source: Philip Morris International 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

The management guided on the previous call that 65% increase would be the minimum increase it expects from IQOS sales hence it took a more cautious stance this time.

Source: Philip Morris International 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

And so declining growth rate of IQOS in Japan and more cautious guidance of IQOS's volume growth were the key reasons that triggered the sell-off.

Nevertheless, it could be said that IQOS in Japan is a success story. And the company will try to replicate this success in other geographies. But, even though the company is the first mover in the new technology, the competition does not stand still.

Increased competition

Management claims that IQOS has an 80% market share in heated tobacco category in Japan and some of its users may experiment a competitive product. However, the company also claims that only 1% of the users switch into competitive products.

Source: Philip Morris International 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

The company may lose its first mover advantage in other countries and that is another reason for worry. Certainly, the competition is picking up and Japan's success story with 80% market dominance will be very difficult to replicate in other countries. Nevertheless, IQOS represents a tremendous growth opportunity which has not been seen in years. And because of that, the fundamental picture is improving, limiting further downside.

Fundamental picture

On a positive note, the management reiterated its full-year guidance even after taking the discussed negatives into consideration.

Source: Philip Morris International 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

The company benefited to a certain extent by a weaker dollar and lower tax rate, yet the higher expected EPS is also driven by higher expected revenue mainly due to IQOS. And with higher expected earnings and last week's 18% drop in price, shares became much cheaper. As I highlighted above, the EPS in 2013 was $5.26 and declined every year since then. This year, the EPS is expected to increase, and analysts expect further increase in the following year as well.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

In my point of view, the multiple contractions and earnings growth should put a floor on a further downside. Also, the technical pattern would suggest the same.

Technical patterns

The shares have been trading in a tight range of $77 and $90 between 2012 and 2016. Only in 2016 the shares broke out of the range and increased sharply on a hope of better future with an innovative IQOS product. After last week's drop, shares came back to that trading range. The price of $77 historically acted as a very strong support in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Each time, the decline was stopped there, and the shares reversed to the upside thereafter. And I think the shares will not break that level this time as well, particularly when we consider the improved fundamentals and positive earnings momentum.

Source: Yahoo Finance - Business Finance, Stock Market, Quotes, News

As a result, I think the downside is limited from both a fundamental as well as a technical point of view. And if the positive IQOS momentum is expanded into further geographies, shares may resume to growth.

Takeaway

After last week's 18% drop, shares are now fairly valued. Further downside should be limited due to improved fundamentals, repriced valuations as well as strong technical support. On the other hand, the expansion of IQOS into further geographies may still act as a positive catalyst and therefore the risk to reward opportunity is skewed to the upside for Philip Morris.

