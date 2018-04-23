Reis: Is Management Out Of Ideas?

With management seeking "strategic alternatives" like the selling of the business, management may simply be out of ideas.

How viable is a company that has sell the family china (or take on more debt) to keep itself afloat?

In the case of Reis, investors would do well to look beyond the smoke and mirrors of EBITDA.

While EBITDA is popular among tech companies and analysts, I believe that it is often used to make a company's numbers look better than they are.

When I look at Reis', numbers, I'm not struck by the "power and scalability of its business model," as management suggests; what I'm struck by is its unprofitability.

As Reis (REIS) states in its 10-k, it "provides commercial real estate (CRE) market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals," information that is utilized by "CRE investors, lenders and other professionals to make informed buying, selling and financing decisions."

Before we get into it, let's first talk about EBITDA - and how it might be utilized to mask poor performance.

EBITDA

REIS states in its earnings call:

Source: Seeking Alpha

When I look at Reis' numbers, unfortunately, I'm not struck by the power and scalability of its business model; instead, I'm struck by its unprofitability, in terms of its quarterly and TTM earnings.

In the call, management points to EBITDA. Yes, I know companies and analysts - especially in the tech industry - love to use EBITDA. Of course they do. It makes the numbers look better. As AM King writes in the journal Strategic Finance in 2001:

EBITDA is being used by security analysts because its "answers" appear more attractive. [...] Traditional investors who might feel uncomfortable with P/E ratios at 35x and above probably relate more easily to an EBITDA multiple of 20x.

He goes to say (emphasis added):

True, there is one weighty argument with which most would agree: GAAP net income does not directly provide an indication of cash flow. But no matter how valid the criticism of net income may be, EBITDA actually provides a less desirable indication of cash flow. Let's take a quick look at some flaws: The last time we checked, a company with outstanding debt either pays the interest owed or faces bankruptcy.

If a company is running at a profit, it either pays taxes or faces the IRS in court.

Interest and taxes, therefore, represent a priority that must be paid virtually before anything else. EBITDA is not a measure of discretionary cash flow.

EBITDA adds back in depreciation expense from previously capitalized assets. The actual accounting entry truly is a "noncash" charge. But how many companies can go forward without making new capital expenditures? EBITDA doesn't handle this.

Likewise, amortization of previously acquired intangibles such as goodwill is a noncash charge. But what if the company makes new investments in intangibles like patents or acquires new businesses that generate new goodwill? EBITDA doesn't handle this.

It's even considered an overrated tool for cash flow analysis in commercial lending (see this article in the journal Com. Lending Rev.), in part because EBITDA can be used - misused - to make earnings losses look better.

If we took Reis' management at its word, we'd be led to believe that its earnings were strong. Yet, as we'll see below, the opposite is the case. Earnings are poor, and worse, management might simply be out of ideas.

The Real Picture of Reis' Earnings

Looking at Reis' quarterly sales and earnings, it's clear, in my opinion, why management might want to highlight EBITDA and ignore earnings: earnings are negative.

Source: Company 10-k, Quarterly Numbers

Earnings are down 1,877%. It's particularly illuminating to see what is causing such a big gulf between EBITDA and earnings: its current liabilities.

Source: Company 10-k, Showing Fiscal Years 2017 and 2016

Short-term liabilities are bills due to creditors and suppliers within a year. As much as it's convenient to strip these debts out, they need to be paid, or the company will go bankrupt. Problematically, its current liabilities are a significant percentage - nearly double - its cash from operations. Let's compare annual numbers:

REIS Total Current Liabilities (Annual) data by YCharts

As we can see, REIS will not be able to finance its debt from cash from operations and will need to either sell assets, issue more equity, or raise even more debt.

This raises the question: how viable is a company that has to sell the family china (or issue more debt) to keep itself afloat? When will the game of magical chairs end? I don't advise anyone to stick around and find out.

Is Management Out of Ideas?

Can Reis turn its operations around? Turnarounds are difficult: past behavior is arguably the best predictor of future behavior and turnarounds in best case scenarios are challenging. As the HBR writes,

Company culture changes very slowly, so efforts to do an about-face are inevitably a waste of time and energy: Organizations either declare victory prematurely or, in frustration, abandon the attempt.

The situation for Reis may be even worse. Reis has been around since 1980. Now, it appears that management is simply out of ideas. As it stated in its recent earnings call, management is it looking to sell. Indeed, continuing operations is only one possibility of several (emphasis added):

This morning, we issued two press releases. The first was our earnings press release with our fourth quarter results, which we will discuss in a few minutes. The other press release was an announcement that we have commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives focused on enhancing shareholder value. Strategic alternatives to be considered may include a sale of the company, a merger or other business combination with another party, continuing with the current business plan or other potential alternatives.

Its press release contains the following statement from CEO Lloyd Lynford:

We also acknowledge previously expressed interest in Reis and an active transaction environment and believe considering strategic discussions, whether partnership, investment, merger or sale, in an organized manner is appropriate and timely. Through this process, our Board is committed to evaluating strategic alternatives that enhance value for our shareholders while simultaneously supporting the Company’s management and employees in their ongoing efforts to deliver market leading tools and services to Reis’s customers. The Board strongly believes in the Company’s current business strategy but believes that pursuing these complementary paths is in the best interests of Reis’s shareholders, employees and stakeholders.

"The Board strongly believes in the Company's current business strategy but" is not a screaming endorsement for its belief in its strategy - quite the opposite, in fact. Further, selling may not represent good shareholder value. One of the biggest risks to sell-side M&A is the risk of the sale being undervalued, with 45% of potential sellers afraid getting underpaid. The psychology is often as follows: managers, in a hurry to sell, often become single-mindedly focused on a single buyer, with an "all-or-nothing" or a hurried mentality.

The last hint that management doesn't expect things to turn around is its unwillingness to provide guidance. As it stated in the aforementioned conference call:

Also during this period, the company will cease providing guidance. In the Q&A session of this call, we request that you keep all of your questions to fourth quarter results.

Even though more and more companies are refusing to provide guidance (like Google (GOOG)), it is still standard practice. Tesla (TSLA) gives guidance; many biotech companies, such as Puma (NYSE:PBYI), give guidance. The reason Reis might not want to give guidance might be due to its poor ability to beat estimates combined with its own lack of motivation to turn things around (hence, looking for a sale). Investors, in my opinion, would be better off not taking the risk in investing in a company whose management might simply be out of ideas.

Conclusion

When I look at Reis', numbers, I'm not struck by the "power and scalability of its business model;" I'm struck by its unprofitability and the fact that its current liabilities are nearly double its CFO. While EBITDA is popular among tech companies and analysts, I believe that it is often used to make a company's numbers look better than they are. In the case of Reis, investors would do well to look beyond the smoke and mirrors of EBITDA; then, they will recognize that its current liabilities are nearly double its CFO.

With a profit margin (-6.55% TTM) that suggests Reis is losing $6 for every $100 of sales, and an earnings yield (-1.27%) that suggests a negative rate of return, investors would do well to ask themselves for how long this game of musical chairs can sustain.

Worse, with management looking to sell, it may make a turnaround unlikely, and suggest that management is out of ideas for improving operations. I recommend that investors avoid the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.