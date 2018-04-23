Lam Research: Long Term Dividend Growth

Lam Research (LRCX) has seen this before. The stock reports record results amid the strongest bull run for semiconductors in many years, but sells off anyway. The reasoning is simple, a $100 million decrease in billings for Q2 must mean this is the peak of the semiconductor cycle. This is while experts from the World Fab Forecast expect 9% growth for 2018, and another 5% for 2019. So while the shares of related companies take a beating this week, this all may turn out to be transitory. Lam is expanding its product offerings allowing it to achieve an increasing gross margin profile and bigger share of customers spending. Lam is continuing to expand its served addressable market or "SAM" hoping to grow by 40% by 2021. This should lead to continued share gains on the competition. Despite all of this, the stock continues to trade range bound much like the wider market, although it did reach a new all time high in March. Next, let us delve into some of the reasons for the recent pullback post earnings and why the shares are outperforming competitors.

Sector Competition

The fear of a recession in semi and semiconductor equipment makers like Lam is palpable with continued volatility of late. Slight misses from others in the sector like ASM International and Taiwan Semiconductor have sparked fears again. However, the capital return program combined with the growth performance make Lam Research the best long term hold in the sector. As you can see below, it has outperformed its closest peer Applied Materials (AMAT) over a 5, 3 and 1 year time frame. This is due to more growth, and a larger presence in the areas with the most growth - 3D NAND and DRAM memory. AMAT had 28% revenue growth in Q1 y/y versus 34.4% for LRCX. AMAT also has its display and global services segments keeping its growth rate down. Other competitors have performed worse, with strong gains but not far beyond market returns. The main reason for the pullback after earnings was a light Q2 guide on shipments, down Q/Q from $3.1B to $3B at the midpoint. Also the guidance for the rest of the year didn't exactly allay fears of a slowdown, with 50-55% of revenue expected in the first half of the year. Analysts have been modeling a slower second half of 2018 for some time, with 2019 and 2020 being more in question among analysts. This 2018 pause in growth in 2H is worrying for bulls, especially as some companies in the sector see slowing growth or Q/Q revenue decreases. Refusal of companies to provide guidance past 1 quarter certainly doesn't help, and certainly helps the bear thesis of a peak. All this said the companies have had higher highs and higher lows throughout the past 6 months, and I believe that will continue (see below).

Sector Outlook

Despite the weakness in shares, Lam Research remains a great long term hold, with multiple growth vectors giving it big future potential. The chart above shows LRCX outperfomed the Powershares Qs (QQQ) in its weaker 2013-2016 time period. As of the time of writing we have seen significant weakness in the Semiconductor Index (SOXX) since the earnings as people are pricing in this as the 'peak'. This is while industry experts still predict a stronger 2019 than 2018 for semiconductor equipment sales, led by China. Semi.org predicts that China will increase its fab spending by 57% in 2018 and 60% in 2019. This would push it past Korea into the top spot for semiconductor equipment. Foundry is expected to pick up the growth slack from DRAM and 3D NAND, with a 26% increasing to $22B in 2019. This is to support 7 nanometer investments and ramp new capacity in the area. Other companies such as Ichor Systems (ICHR) have also noted the strength moving to foundry in 2018, giving a broader increase to revenues. If you take the bull case, we have an additional 20 months of 5-10% growth - enough to keep LRCX churning out cash. At current levels they have net income more than $750M, giving them a forward P/E ratio near 10. Expect them to buyback shares on weakness as management seems confident through 2019 of a strong environment. 2020 is quite obfuscated at the moment, with both artificial intelligence and automotive applications potentially acting as catalysts in that year.

Market Cap ($B USD) $30.98B Cash (As of March 31 2018) $4.7B Shareholder's Equity ($B USD) $6.8B Long Term Debt ($B USD) $1.78B Buyback Authorization ($B USD) $4B (12.9% of shares as of April 18, 2018) Dividend $4.40 yearly (2.3% forward yield)

Buyback and Dividend

If you are bullish on the industries prospects over the next 2 years, with a potential flat year like 2015 to follow the dividend could give you reason to stay. Lam rose its dividend to $1.10 quarterly with a 'bias to grow' it over time in March. At current levels this 2% yield is a nice bonus, but as it grows over time it may bring a new value oriented shareholder into the mix. This combined with its buyback authorization of $4B and growing will keep a floor on the share price even if we see a 2019/2020 shipment recession. Lam has promised to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders over 5 years, giving a potential for very significant dividend growth. Lam paid out $80M to shareholders in Q1 with that number growing to around $176M for Q2. Having generated $778M in net income in Q1, Lam Research still has space for the dividend to balloon further. Buybacks may wait until 2019 to pick up as the stock price is still elevated with a potential looming sector recession. In Q1, according to the 8-K they only repurchased 80M in stock, another factor in giving the bears temporary strength. Look for increased down the line as the timing is "over the next 12 months to 18 months in tandem with the expected timing of our cash repatriation." CFO Doug Bettinger pointed out on the conference call this was because 87% of Lam's cash is overseas. By the end of 2018 almost all of it will be repatriated, allowing for a large and increasing buyback late 2018 into 2019.

Conclusion

While the sector may see only slight growth the next two years, continued share buybacks and dividend increases will help support the stock. China continues to ramp its fabrication plants with significant investments the next 2 years offsetting small declines elsewhere. While the outlook past 2019 is very murky, both AI and automotive applications should become fleshed out over this time. They both have the potential to send this industry into a bull market even greater than the current one. For those with a long term horizon, Lam Research is the name to own, with significant gains over its peers and a great balance sheet. The name should be bought especially if we have a significant pullback, as later in the year the buybacks will be immense, with 10-15% of shares to be repurchased. While some may be fearing the cycle peak, I suggest people take advantage to add shares of this great dividend grower. The combined dividend and buyback should approach 50% of all earnings in 2019 with the remainder used by management for continued market growth.

