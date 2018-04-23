Consumer Staples: It's Time To Buy

Over the past 82 years through to 2015, out of 30 major American industries, the following did the best.

#1 Cigarettes

#2 Beer & Liquor

#3 Oil & Gas

#4 Electrical Equipment

#5 Food Products

I wrote a full article on this data (not behind the paywall) in 2015, and it's worth revisiting. Here's the full sector list from that article:

If you think about it for a minute, you might notice a commonality among the top performing sectors. That's right, three of the top five end up in the bucket we now call consumer staples, products that people buy regularly. The most popular ETF for this is the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP).

For long-term dividend growth investors, you want to focus your attention on the stocks that go into ETFs such as XLP, since its main categories: food, beer, and smokes, have drastically outperformed the S&P 500 over time. However, since the Great Financial Crisis, consumer staples, as an ETF, have now underperformed the market to a large degree:

XLP data by YCharts

And to be clear, most of that divergence has come just over the past two years. As recently as early 2016, they'd produced virtually the same total return since the market bottom. Since then, the wheels have come off for the consumer staples, with their sector down outright on a price basis over the past two years while the S&P 500 index has shot up hundreds of points more.

Sky-High Valuations Circa 2015

Just two years ago, it seemed that interest rates would remain at permanently low levels. Investors were clamoring to buy into higher-yielding names, even if the yield wasn't that high. Suddenly a no organic growth company at 25x earnings looked alright because it had a 3% dividend, had a string of dividend hikes in the past and "at least it isn't a bond".

That sort of thinking was dangerous at the time. In fact, let me quote my DGI Investing: It's Riskier Than You Probably Think article from early 2015 (no paywall).

Cutting to the chase, here are my problems with what I'll term mainstream DGI investing as it's being practiced in 2015. First, there's little concern for valuations. It's widely acknowledged that dividend stocks seem pricey compared to historical levels. Take Colgate (NYSE:CL) for example. It's trading at 30x earnings, its net income is lower now than in 2009 and yet it yields a pathetic 2%. Buy now and pay through the nose for a shrinking company with a mediocre yield. I'll get right on that! Sure Colgate is buying back stock, which is nice and boosts your accounting EPS, but the actual ability of the business to generate profits on a nominal basis is steadily decreasing. If you buy Colgate at this valuation, how can you possibly hope to achieve a reasonable return, let alone beat the market's historical results? Its P/E ratio certainly isn't going to expand much more, its payout ratio is already fairly high, let's just say the dividend isn't magically going to double from here if the company's net income keeps shrinking. Should its P/E go back to just 20, let alone 18 or 15, you're looking at a 30%+ drop on your invested capital, which would take more than a decade to recoup from collecting dividends - even assuming dividends continue to grow at their normal modest pace.

Let's check in on Colgate, since publication:

CL data by YCharts

Colgate is down slightly (up a hair with dividends), while the S&P surged almost 30%. And in retrospect, I could have picked an even more drastic example, numerous consumer staples are down significantly since early 2015.

Regardless, the thrust of the article is key. When you buy a stock, you have to ask where earnings are going in the future, and what valuation the market is likely to pay for said stock. A track record of dividend growth doesn't protect you in the future - dividend growth rates can and do drop dramatically once earnings growth tapers off. People are disappointed with Procter & Gamble (PG), for example, for only raising the dividend 4% recently. But in all honesty, what would you expect when they can't manage meaningful organic growth?

Chase For Yield Turns To Fleeing From Yield

Up until 2016, investors were flocking into REITs, BDCs, Dividend Aristocrats, and anything else that held the promise of higher yield. The 10-year US treasury bond yield kept moving lower, causing yields on safe vehicles to keep dropping and dropping and leading income investors farther and farther afield:

In mid-2016, everything changed. Yields hit their lowest levels and started to reverse. The surprising election result sent the 10-year back up to 2014 levels, and we're now threatening to top 3% and reach yields not seen since pre-financial crisis days.

This has flipped the hunt for yield into reverse. Before, people would pay 25x or 30x for a Dividend Aristocrat with a yield in the 2s because "there was no alternative". Now when you can get 3% on a near risk-free US treasury bond, what's the incentive to hold stocks of companies with flat to shrinking sales that also yield 3%? Investors have responded accordingly, with a massive dump of consumer staples stocks so far in 2018:

In fact, the sector is down nearly 20% since January, putting it close to a bear market for a group that is usually low-beta and shrugs off broader market corrections.

This Is An Overreaction

However, as I'm fond of saying, when the market corrects, it rarely stops at fair value. In the space of three years, we've gone from staples being priced for perfection to being priced at or under historic valuation levels. Just look at the sell-offs in some of these names over the past two years (S&P 500 was up 28% over this same stretch):

GIS data by YCharts

Additionally, while the prices are going down earnings are going up. Share buybacks (even at overvalued prices) do raise your EPS, and the tax cuts are a massive boost to the sector's earnings.

The result, we can now get numerous stocks across the sector at or under 15x forward earnings. Perhaps the most remarkable is Campbell's Soup (CPB) at 13x trailing, 12x forward earnings with a 3.5% dividend yield. Is Campbell's the best-run or most attractive set of brands in food? Not even close. But during the past few years of this bull market, when have defensive stable companies like this gone on sale at 12x forward earnings. Campbell's isn't an exciting company, but it's not going out of business anytime soon either. It doesn't take a lot to go right to make acceptable returns from that starting price.

The tobacco stocks have also gotten crushed following Philip Morris' (PM) downbeat earnings report last week. These stocks were perpetually overpriced for the past few years. Now, not so much. Altria (MO) in particular stands out at 13x forward earnings. And it's really closer to 12x factoring out their attractive 9.6% stake in Anheuser-Busch (BUD).

Finally, it's worth noting that the consumer staples stocks I was pounding the table on last year, namely Hormel (HRL) and McCormick (MKC) are still up 15-20% off their 52-week lows. The market is shifting from paying for yield to paying for growth, which favors fast-growers with superior management such as those two. As the market rotates toward favoring growth out of this sector, I'll shift toward picking up the higher-yield stocks that other people are giving up on now.

Here's a list of major consumer staples stocks that hit 52-week lows last Thursday or Friday:

Phillip Morris (PM)

(PM) Pepsico (PEP)

(PEP) Procter & Gamble (PG)

(PG) Clorox (CLX)

(CLX) British American Tobacco (BTI)

(BTI) Altria Group (MO)

(MO) Hershey (HSY)

(HSY) Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

(KMB) General Mills (GIS)

(GIS) Kraft-Heinz (KHC)

(KHC) Campbell's Soup (CPB)

(CPB) Molson Coors (TAP)

(TAP) Colgate (CL)

Happy shopping!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC,HSY,CPB,HRL,MKC,TAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.