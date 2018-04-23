Rebounding Petrochemical Demand Heating Up Chart Industries

Chart Industries (GTLS) was already looking at a stronger 2018, as recoveries in the oil/gas and industrial gas markets started pushing more and more orders into the company’s backlog. On top of that, the company stands to benefit from the ongoing integration of Hudson and the expansion of its service operations. Even with a good outlook heading into 2018, Chart’s first quarter results were stronger than expected, giving another boost to a story that already had some good momentum. While I believe it is still hard to argue that Chart is significantly undervalued, better than expected financial performance can certainly raise the bar and I expect to see strong reported results for a couple more quarters (at least).

Recoveries Boosting Results

Chart had a very strong first quarter, with revenue growing 16% yoy on an organic basis and beating expectations by more than 5%. The Distribution and Storage business not only led in terms of growth (up 20%) and absolute dollars (a little under 50% of revenue), but it was also the biggest outperformer of the segments, as Chart benefited from increased demand for LNG trailers (China) and tanks (Europe), as well as industrial gas storage and packaged gas systems in the U.S.

Growth in Energy and Chemicals was also strong, up 17% in organic terms, with strong demand for air-cooled heat exchangers. Biomedical was up 7% and management has the oxygen-related product businesses under a strategic review now with an eye toward possible divestment.

Margin performance was a little more mixed. I expected a little more out of gross margin, with overall gross margin down more than half a point on an adjusted basis. Biomedical gross margin was consistent on an adjusted basis, while D&S and E&C both improved by about half a point – the latter being more of a disappointment to me, as I expected improvement toward the mid-20%’s. Operating performance was helped by lower SG&A spending, though, so adjusted operating income was better than expected.

Orders were also strong, though it’s a little harder to peg where expectations were going into the quarter. Chart reported 35% overall organic growth, continuing a strong recent run of order recovery. Order growth was strongest in the E&C business (up 49% organic); while the Hudson business is doing well, Chart saw 74% growth in orders for its legacy air-cooled exchangers. D&S growth was also strong (up 42%), while Biomedical order growth of 10% was likewise better than I’d expected.

Recovery Today, Growth Tomorrow?

Growth in the E&C business (both in revenue and orders) is being pushed by capital spending recoveries in the petrochemical sector. In particular, gas processing demand looks strong. U.S. natural gas production grew throughout the second half of 2017, with December setting a monthly record, and was trending up more than 10% yoy through late March. If the EIA’s estimates for average daily production in 2018 prove accurate (about 3% above the daily average in March), there should be ongoing healthy demand for heat exchangers for natural gas processing (a process which removes contaminates and separates out components like natural gas liquids before moving the gas into pipelines).

At the same time, demand for industrial gasses is improving. Gasses like oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and argon are used in a range of industrial applications as cooling, shielding, or packaging, not to mention inputs in a variety of manufactured goods. With higher levels of industrial activity, there is more demand for Chart's distribution and storage systems.



While these recoveries are helping now, there are still worthwhile growth opportunities for Chart down the line. Foremost among them is the potential for Chart’s products to be used in export-oriented LNG projects. The steep correction in the energy markets pushed out the plans for many LNG export facilities, but the combination of strong U.S. onshore gas production (at low costs) and growing global demand for natural gas continues to argue for these plants to be built. It’s a lengthy process to go from an announced project to business awards to actual project financing and permitting, but I do expect Chart to benefit from LNG export projects over the next three to five years.

The Opportunity

Between Chart’s strong start to the 2018 fiscal year, particularly the orders, and management’s guidance, I’m raising my own modeling assumptions. I’m actually now just slightly above management’s guidance revenue guidance range for 2018 and I’m looking for double-digit growth to continue in 2019. I expect gross margins to reach 30% in 2020, largely on improvements in the E&C business as the company better integrates Hudson and delivers on its backlog. I’m also looking for double-digit operating margins next year (2019).

All told, I’m modeling double-digit growth on an annualized basis over the next five years and high single-digit growth over the next decade, along with strong growth in FCF as the FCF margin approaches 10%. Relative to my prior expectations, my long-term (2027) numbers haven’t changed so much, but I do expect Chart’s growth to be a little more front-end loaded than before, which boosts the DCF-based fair value.

The Bottom Line

Although my fair value is higher now, I still believe Chart is trading at a level where the expected long-term annualized returns are in the (very) high single digits. I would prefer to buy in with expected returns of 10%/yr or higher, so this remains I name that I’m not going to chase today but would reconsider on a pullback into the mid-$50’s.

