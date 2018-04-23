Dynavax's SD-101 Data Encouraging But HEPLISAV-B Remains Key Value Driver

Last week at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported promising data with its SD-101, a TLR9 agonist, in advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and advanced melanoma. The data were from studies evaluating SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA in the two indications.

The market’s reaction was mixed, with Dynavax shares initially rallying then seeing a pullback and finally recovering to trade around $20. While SD-101 data is promising, it is from a small patient population. In our opinion, the key value driver in the medium-term remains Dynavax’s approved and launched hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B. Earlier this year, HEPLISAV-B’s commercial prospects got a boost following a favorable vote from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (NASDAQ:CDC) Ad Com on Immunization Practices (ACIP). DVAX shares though still remain subdued and we believe this is due to ongoing concerns over DVAX’s ability to commercialize HEPLISAV-B. We believe these concerns are overblown.

SD-101 Data Promising But Investigational Candidate Not Going To Drive Value In Near-Term

At the AACR meeting this week, Dynavax presented data from phase 1b/2 study evaluating SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA In advanced melanoma, and advanced head and neck cancer.

The data from the head and neck cancer study was encouraging. In evaluable patients, an objective response rate (ORR) of 33% was observed. This compares favorably with ORR of 15% observed with KEYTRUDA alone. The combination therapy was also well-tolerated, with no dose limiting toxicities observed. In anti-PD-1/L1 treatment naïve patients with advanced melanoma, an ongoing response rate of 86% at median follow-up of 18 months was observed. In 2 of the 12 patients with progressive disease that were evaluated and who had been on anti-PD-1/L1 monotherapy previously, a partial or stable disease response was observed for at least 10.5 months. While the data presented at the AACR were not stellar, we believe a phase 3 study is merited. DVAX expects to launch it in the second half of this year. Having said that, SD-101 is not the key value driver for Dynavax in the near-term.

HEPLISAV-B To Drive Value In Medium-Term

We have already discussed the commercial potential of HEPLISAV-B in previous updates on Dynavax. The hep B vaccine remains the key value driver in the near-to medium-term for Dynavax.

We expect strong uptake for HEPLISAV-B because of its better efficacy profile compared to current standard, Energix-B. More important, HEPLISAV-B is administered in two doses over month whereas to administration of three doses over a six-month period with Energix-B. The stronger efficacy profile combined with potentially better compliance with HEPLISAV-B are the reasons why we have been bullish on commercial prospects of the hep B vaccine. The one major concern post approval, and the reason why DVAX shares failed to gain momentum, was the company’s ability to commercialize the vaccine. But this concern has already been addressed. DVAX has already obtained a favorable vote from the CDC’s ACIP for including the newly approved vaccine on the list of recommended products for vaccinating adults at risk of hep B. The inclusion in the list would provide broader access. Despite this positive development almost two months ago, Dynavax shares have remain subdued, continuing to trade around $20. Prior to the approval, DVAX shares last year had been trading around $25.

The weaker-than-expected performance of DVAX shares though can be attributed to conditions in the broader market. The tech sell-off last month had an impact on all risk assets, including biotech. Fundamentally, we believe DVAX is trading at least 50% below its fair value. Our fair value estimate is based on the mid-point of consensus sales forecast of around $500 million. Applying a multiple of even a conservative multiple of 3X sales would give DVAX a valuation of $1.5 billion or around $25 per share.

While strong uptake of HEPLISAV-B is one trigger to boost share price, DVAX still has the option to out-license HEPLISAV-B ex-U.S. This would provide the company with additional non-dilutive funding and significantly reduce commercialization risk.

