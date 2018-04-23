TPG Specialty Lending: Buy This 8.8%-Yielding, Top-Notch BDC Near 52-Weeks Lows

Shares now sell for a considerably lower P/NAV ratio than at the end of last year.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop. The business development company has a strong, diversified investment portfolio with a focus on relatively secure first-lien debt that lowers investors' downside risks considerably. TPG Specialty Lending covers its dividend with net investment income and occasionally pays investors special dividends. The BDC's shares are much more affordable after the correction in the BDC sector in the last four months and they can now be scooped up near 52-week lows. An investment in TPG Specialty Lending yields 8.8 percent (based only on quarterly distributions).

TPG Specialty Lending - Business Overview

TPG Specialty Lending is a business development company investing in U.S. middle market companies. Typically, the BDC looks to invest in companies with a target EBITDA of $10-$250 million and targets an investment size of somewhere between $30-$100 million.

At the end of the December quarter, TPG Specialty Lending's investment portfolio was valued at $1.7 billion and comprised of 45 companies.

TPG Specialty Lending's investment portfolio consisted largely of relatively secure first-lien debt, which accounted for a whopping 93 percent of all investments.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending Investor Presentation

TPG Specialty Lending is a highly diversified business development company with a wide array of borrowers and industries in its portfolio.

Here's a breakdown of borrower and industry diversification.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

I specifically like the fact that TPG Specialty Lending has produced very stable portfolio yields over time, a property of a strong loan portfolio. The weighted average total yield on debt and income producing securities at amortized cost has remained well above 10 percent over the last five quarters.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

The business development company has 100 percent floating-rate exposure, meaning TPG Specialty Lending will book higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. Higher NII could be catalyst for TPG Specialty Lending to pay shareholders special dividends.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

The Dividend Is Covered And Sustainable

TPG Specialty Lending has strong dividend coverage stats in a sector that often sees thin margins of dividend safety.

The business development company easily covers its regular quarterly distribution with NII. In the last five quarters, TPG Specialty Lending brought in an average of ~$0.50/share in net investment income, widely exceeding the standard quarterly distribution rate of $0.39/share.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

What does TPG Specialty Lending do with its excess earnings/NII? Part of it goes to paying shareholders special distributions, which have occurred increasingly frequently in 2017.

Here's a distribution table including special dividends [note the increasing frequency of special dividend payouts lately].

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Since special dividends are impossible to project, my yield and coverage calculations are based solely on the $0.39/share quarterly dividend. Any additional distributions, obviously, boost investors' effective dividend yield going forward. Based on a covered $0.39/share quarterly dividend ($1.56/share annually), an investment in TSLX at today's price point yields 8.8 percent.

Growing Net Asset Value

TPG Specialty Lending has consistently grown its net asset value in the last two years, an accomplishment not many BDCs can claim for themselves. A growing book value/net asset value is an indicator of a healthily growing lending business with prudent underwriting.

Here's TPG Specialty Lending's NAV per-share growth trend.

Source: Achilles Research

TPG Specialty Lending has grown its net asset value ~6.3 percent since the first quarter of 2016.

Here's a Net Asset Value bridge for the most recent quarter.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Buy The Drop

Investors have sold high-yielding income vehicles including TPG Specialty Lending in the last four, five months, for no good reason in my view. As a result, shares dropped to a new 52-week low @$17.00. Today's share price: $17.78. I think the drop is an excellent opportunity to gobble up a few shares of TPG Specialty Lending near 52-week lows.

Thanks to the sell-off in the BDC sector, income investors can buy into TPG Specialty Lending at a significantly more appealing P/NAV-multiple. Investors today pay ~1.1x NAV as opposed to ~1.3x NAV in Q4-2017.

Source: StockCharts

Your Takeaway

TPG Specialty Lending makes a solid value proposition for income investors with a desire to buy high-quality BDCs. TPG Specialty Lending has a very strong investment portfolio with 97 percent of its investments being secured and 100 percent being floating-rate. The company covers its quarterly dividend payout easily with net investment income, and has a growing NAV. The BDC's valuation is now much more attractive compared to just a couple of months ago. Potential for special dividends is the icing on the cake. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.