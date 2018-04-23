General Electric: Price Target $20

GE reaffirmed its 2018 EPS guidance, which is a positive. I can see GE trade up to $20 over the course of the next 12 months on the back of cost cuts, improved margins, and a reversal of investor sentiment.

The company is getting more aggressive on asset sales, which will dramatically improve the company's cash position.

While investors are overly concerned with the struggling power division, GE has multiple business segments that saw double digit profit growth year-over-year. It is worth pointing this out.

General Electric (GE) reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of 2018 last week. While the power division is still a problem for the company in terms of profitability, other segments are logging strong profit growth. Cash flow will recover in 2018, and management actively works to restructure its ailing power division. I continue to see General Electric as a "Speculative Buy" with potential to earn investors high risk-adjusted returns in 2018. I have a price target of $20 on GE's stock.

General Electric reported a solid deck of financials for the first quarter, beating estimates on both bottom and top lines. General Electric said it pulled in Q1-2018 revenues of $28.7 billion in Q1-2018, which beat the consensus revenue estimate of $27.5 billion. In terms of adjusted earnings per-share, General Electric earned 16 cents a share, which beat the consensus profit estimate by a considerable margin: The Wall Street consensus called for 11 cents in adjusted profits.

General Electric's power division once more was a major drag on the company's performance in the first quarter. Power revenues slumped 9 percent year-over-year to $7.2 billion while segment profits declined a whopping 38 percent to $273 million. However, Healthcare, Aviation and Transportation saw year-over-year profit growth of at least 11 percent.

Source: General Electric Investor Presentation

General Electric's power business remained a drag on company margins in the first quarter (together with Oil & Gas).

Source: General Electric

General Electric is taking action to right-size the business segment through a mix of measures. The industrial company targets at least $1 billion in structural cost cuts in the power division and drive improved cash conversion through a better use of inventory.

Source: General Electric

Cash Flow Will Likely Improve In 2018

General Electric's fortune hinges on a rebound in cash flow, which is probably the single most important stat investors are focused on right now. GE's cash flow has dropped off in recent years, which was investors' main excuse to dump the stock.

Source: General Electric

However, General Electric will likely see improved cash flow in 2018 as the company continues to restructure its power business, slashes overhead costs, and sells assets. Further, investors currently seem to be too preoccupied with GE's problem divisions, even though other business segments are doing quite well right now. Strong profit growth in Healthcare, Aviation and Transportation is encouraging, and it shows investors that GE is viable company with a diversified portfolio of businesses that are actually growing.

Bloomberg further reported a few days ago that General Electric might sell its rail business which is valued at ~$7 billion to Wabtec Corp. Earlier this month, GE agreed to sell a GE Healthcare unit to Veritas Capital for $1.05 billion in cash. Investors should look forward to more asset sales in 2018.

Reaffirmed Guidance

General Electric also reaffirmed its 2018 adjusted profit guidance of $1.00-$1.07/share which was another positive coming out of the earnings release. The industrial company also reaffirmed its expectation to pull in $6-$7 billion in 2018 adjusted GE industrial Free Cash Flow. No surprises here.

What Will Happen Now?

I penned a piece on General Electric earlier this month titled "General Electric: Upside Surprise?" in which I suggested that the industrial company had significant surprise potential heading into earnings. Investors have turned too bearish on General Electric, and when pessimism peaks, investors should take notice.

In my last article on GE I concluded:

Considering how far General Electric's shares have dropped already, I think a speculative buy position heading into earnings can make a lot of sense. General Electric is currently at the bottom of investors' shopping lists, which probably makes it the single best contrarian rebound play for 2018. Expectations are so low right now, that there is a very good chance of earning a 20-30 percent return on GE by the end of 2018. Speculative Buy heading into earnings.

General Electric's shares indeed popped after the earnings release, rising almost four percent.

Source: StockCharts

The better-than-expected earnings release was a crucial catalyst for GE's shares, and a reminder that not all is bad about the industrial company.

Investors should look forward to more restructuring gains (cost outs) that will improve the company's cash position, and that will have a positive effect on margins, especially in the power division. I expect investor sentiment to slowly turn in the next 3-6 months as more investors gain confidence in General Electric's ability to turn around cash flow and to restructure its power division.

General Electric's shares are still quite cheap, selling for ~14x next year's estimated earnings. As far as I am concerned, there is no reason why GE couldn't move back up to $20 on the back of recovering investor sentiment and cash flow improvements, leaving up to 38 percent of upside on the table.

GE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Investors have become too bearish on General Electric in my view, and the strong first quarter earnings release is a reminder that the company also operates businesses units that saw double digit profit growth.

General Electric will most likely continue to sell assets throughout 2018 and prioritize improving operating margins through cost cuts and efficiency initiatives that will set the base for future growth. General Electric is not out of the woods just yet, but I consider the reward-to-risk at this point to be quite appealing. Speculative Buy with a price target of $20.

If you like to read more of my articles and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.